Avocado toast in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve avocado toast
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
sourdough toast, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, poached egg, crispy shallot
*vegan optional
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$11.75
ciabatta, basil pesto, queso fresco, blistered cherry tomato, bacon, poached egg
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|1/2 Avocado Toast
|$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Salmon + Avocado Toast
|$16.00
pickled red onions, egg,, goat cheese, avocado, come with a side traditional salad.
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|KIDS AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, on toasted brioche
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
smashed avocado, radish, soft boiled egg, pistachio dukkah (pistachios, cumin + coriander seeds, sesame) on choice of sourdough or brioche
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
avocado, lemon, s&p, tomatoes,
red pepper flakes, honey, served on local sourdough
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|avocado toast
|$14.00
soft boiled egg, avocado, crème fraîche, arugula, aleppo carrots
|avocado toast
|$14.00
soft boiled egg, avocado, crème fraîche, arugula, aleppo carrots
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$22.00
smoked salmon, fried egg, sun-dried tomatoes, lime, salt, red pepper, honey, sourdough
|Avocado Toast
|$22.00
fried egg, smoked salmon, sun-dried tomatoes, lime, salt, red pepper, honey, sourdough
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
avocado w/ lemon juice, tomatoes, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, local honey, served on local sourdough
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon
|$14.99
|Avocado Toast
|$9.49
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Served on Sourdough Texas Toast with a Japanese Dried Pepper Blend and Pickled Red Onions
Patika
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
sourdough, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, crispy shallots
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST
choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning
**nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|1/2 Avocado Toast
|$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Caprese Avocado Toast
|$13.50
Fresh avocado spread, Fresh tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil leaves, Multigrain toast, Balsamic reduction, Extra virgin olive oil.
|California Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, pepitas, urfa chili, radish, smoked salt, garlic oil, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Elle's Cafe and Coffee
3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave
|Avocado Toast (v)
|$10.00
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Avocado "Toast"
|$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Avocado Toast Benny
|$15.00
wheat toast, mashed avocado, tomato relish, everything spice, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Tomato, Feta, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Whole Wheat Toast
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
VEGAN -- sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
VEGAN-- smashed avocado, sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
pesto . tomato . hemp seed . chile flake . vital farms egg
*contains egg, rice
