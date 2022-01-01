Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.00
sourdough toast, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, poached egg, crispy shallot
*vegan optional
More about Patika
Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
More about Easy Tiger
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge image

 

Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge

8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
More about Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.75
ciabatta, basil pesto, queso fresco, blistered cherry tomato, bacon, poached egg
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Avocado Toast$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
Avocado Toast$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon + Avocado Toast$16.00
pickled red onions, egg,, goat cheese, avocado, come with a side traditional salad.
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS AVOCADO TOAST$7.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, on toasted brioche
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
smashed avocado, radish, soft boiled egg, pistachio dukkah (pistachios, cumin + coriander seeds, sesame) on choice of sourdough or brioche
More about Spread & Co
Avocado Toast image

 

Blenders & Bowls

3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.50
avocado, lemon, s&p, tomatoes,
red pepper flakes, honey, served on local sourdough
More about Blenders & Bowls
avocado toast image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
avocado toast$14.00
soft boiled egg, avocado, crème fraîche, arugula, aleppo carrots
avocado toast$14.00
soft boiled egg, avocado, crème fraîche, arugula, aleppo carrots
More about Café No Sé
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$22.00
smoked salmon, fried egg, sun-dried tomatoes, lime, salt, red pepper, honey, sourdough
Avocado Toast$22.00
fried egg, smoked salmon, sun-dried tomatoes, lime, salt, red pepper, honey, sourdough
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.50
avocado w/ lemon juice, tomatoes, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, local honey, served on local sourdough
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
More about Easy Tiger
Avocado Toast image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon$14.99
Avocado Toast$9.49
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.00
Served on Sourdough Texas Toast with a Japanese Dried Pepper Blend and Pickled Red Onions
More about Kinda Tropical
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.00
sourdough, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, crispy shallots
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
Hill Country Sourdough, Olive Oil, Lemon Garlic Mascarpone, Avocado, Everything spice, Watermelon Radish
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST
choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning
**nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**
More about Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Avocado Toast$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
Avocado Toast$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Avocado Toast$13.50
Fresh avocado spread, Fresh tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil leaves, Multigrain toast, Balsamic reduction, Extra virgin olive oil.
California Avocado Toast$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pepitas, urfa chili, radish, smoked salt, garlic oil, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
More about Forthright
Elle's Cafe and Coffee image

 

Elle's Cafe and Coffee

3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast (v)$10.00
More about Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Avocado "Toast" image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado "Toast"$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
More about Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast Benny$15.00
wheat toast, mashed avocado, tomato relish, everything spice, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$9.00
Tomato, Feta, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Whole Wheat Toast
More about Irene's
Avocado Toast image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
VEGAN -- sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
Avocado Toast$12.00
VEGAN-- smashed avocado, sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
Avocado Toast$12.00
sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice
More about The Well
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
pesto . tomato . hemp seed . chile flake . vital farms egg
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smashed Avocado Toast$7.00
Artisan multigrain toast with house guacamole, pico de gallo, and chermoula tossed arugula
More about Cenote

