Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

greenhouse lettuces
salmon burger

FRESH BAKED

pumpkin cream cheese muffin

pumpkin cream cheese muffin
$6.00

$6.00
butter croissant

butter croissant
$4.00

$4.00
apple + almond croissant

apple + almond croissant

$6.00Out of stock
ham + cheese croissant

ham + cheese croissant

$5.00Out of stock
kouign amann

kouign amann
$5.00

$5.00
macaron

macaron

$3.00

freshly baked by our in-house pastry team. rotating seasonal flavors.

fines herbes croissant

fines herbes croissant
$4.00

$4.00
mulled wine pear cake

mulled wine pear cake
$6.00

$6.00

STARTERS

café spread

café spread

$13.00

chickpea hummus, kamut & pine nut tabbouleh, laffa bread

pickled vegetables

pickled vegetables
$9.00

$9.00

seasonal vegetables, truffle labneh, herbs, puffed amaranth

roasted garlic board

roasted garlic board
$12.00

$12.00

whole roasted garlic, chili crisp sauce, dukkah, balsamic, olive oil, laffa, grilled sourdough

SALADS & BOWLS

shredded kale salad

shredded kale salad
$14.00

$14.00

cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar

greenhouse lettuces

greenhouse lettuces
$15.00

$15.00

avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette

quinoa bowl

quinoa bowl

$16.00

six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto

tuna poke

tuna poke

$20.00

yellowfin tuna, yuzu citrus, pickled fresnos, kombu aioli, lemon-mint vinaigrette, rice noodles. served with togarashi shrimp chips.

avocado toast

avocado toast

$15.00

soft boiled egg, avocado, crème fraîche, arugula, aleppo carrots

cauliflower soup

cauliflower soup
$10.00

$10.00

chili crisp, sourdough croutons

SANDWICHES

loaded blt

loaded blt

$16.00

neuske's bacon, herbed tomatoes, garlic aioli, brioche

salmon burger

salmon burger

$20.00

blackened salmon patty, kale apple slaw, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, sweet chili sauce, buttermilk bun

no sé cheeseburger

no sé cheeseburger
$19.00

$19.00

sweet onion, pickles, garlic aioli, buttermilk bun

MAINS

charred octopus

charred octopus
$18.00

$18.00

guanciale, capers, tomato sauce, grilled ciabatta, lemon-oregano vinaigrette

crisp cauliflower

crisp cauliflower
$17.00

$17.00

red pepper hummus, garam masala, spinach, mini sweet peppers, pine nuts, golden raisins

chicken milanese

chicken milanese
$21.00

$21.00

harissa, pickled squash, arugula, toasted hazelnuts, curry broth

grilled hangar steak

grilled hangar steak

$26.00Out of stock

brussels sprouts, orange, almonds, chimichurri

rigatoni

rigatoni

$20.00

mushroom bolognese, cashew parmesan

pan roasted salmon

pan roasted salmon
$19.00

$19.00

beet puree, dill spaetzle, haricot vert, fermented mustard

KIDS

kid's cheeseburger

$8.00

chicken fingers

$8.00

grilled cheese

$6.00

kid's pasta

$7.00

SIDES

half avocado

$4.00

applewood bacon

$6.00

malt fries

$5.00

side house salad

$5.00

side kale salad

$9.00

grilled chicken

$9.00

sd crisp salmon

$12.00Out of stock

DESSERT

pint of ice cream

pint of ice cream
$9.00

$9.00

house-made seasonal flavors.

cookies

cookies

$3.00

freshly baked by our in-house pastry team.

BEVERAGES

drip coffee

$4.00

espresso (decaf unavailable)

$4.00

Double Shot

cappuccino (decaf unavailable)

$5.00

latte (decaf unavailable)

$5.00

shaken latte (decaf unavailable)

$5.00

iced coffee

$5.00

orange juice

$6.00

grapefruit juice

$6.00

tea embassy iced tea

$4.00

bottled sodas

$4.00

topo chico

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Café No Sé is a sunny all day café featuring brunch, happy hour and dinner.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Café No Sé image
Café No Sé image

