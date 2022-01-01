  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Mañana Coffee and Bakeshop - South Congress Hotel
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mañana Coffee and Bakeshop South Congress Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

1603 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Cappuccino

Coffee + Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

carefully brewed coffee using our Curtis brewer. select your size and any modifiers.

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

drip coffee with steamed milk. select size and any modifiers.

Flash Brew

Flash Brew

$4.00

house-made iced coffee. select any modifiers.

Espresso

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50

double shot of espresso with 6 ounces of water. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

double shot of espresso with a spot of milk. please select any modifiers.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of milk. please select any modifiers.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

double shot of espresso with 6 ounces of milk. please select any modifiers.

Latte

Latte

$4.75

double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of milk. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

housemade vanilla + chocolate syrups added to the milk of your choice. select size.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of milk and our house-made chocolate syrup. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers. *chocolate syrup contains dairy*

Golden Eye

Golden Eye

$5.75

house-made turmeric + ginger paste infused with Califia oat milk and honey and mixed with a double shot of espresso. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers.

Golden Oat Milk

Golden Oat Milk

$5.50

house-made turmeric + ginger paste infused with Califia oat milk and honey. select hot or iced and any additional modifiers.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

locally crafted spicy ginger chai from Evergreen. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.50

earl grey tea with steamed milk of your choice and our house-made vanilla syrup. select hot or iced, milk choice, and any additional modifiers.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.75

AOI organic ingredient-ceremonial grade matcha. select hot or iced, and any additional modifiers. Please select a milk option. *Our pre-batched versions in almond or oat milk will be the base rate of $6*

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Sunstead Tea from Revelator Coffee. select flavor, and any additional modifiers.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sunstead Tea by Revelator Coffee. select flavor, and any additional modifiers.

Bakeshop

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

enriched yeasted dough with a cinnamon-brown sugar smear in between each layer and topped with a vanilla-cream cheese icing.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.00

a breton cake. croissant dough layered with butter and sugar.

Ham & Cheese Crossant

Ham & Cheese Crossant

$5.00

croissant dough layered with ham, gruyere cheese, and grain mustard.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

classic pain au chocolat. croissant dough with chocolate batons in the center.

Blueberry Cornmeal Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Cornmeal Scone, glazed with Buttermilk icing, and a sprinkle of freeze-dried corn.

Everything Kolache

Everything Kolache

$4.00

a tender yeasted dough filled with a scallion cream cheese and topped with sea salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, and dried garlic.

Peach Danish

$5.00

Laminate Danish Dough, Roasted Peach Compote, Poached Peach Chunks

Strawberry Fig Breakfast Bread

$5.00

Breakfast Bread Dough, filled with Strawberry Jam, Basil Compressed Figs, and Toasted Sunflower Seeds, garnished with Turbinado Sugar and a Basil Simple Syrup Soak.

Raspberry Pecan Buckwheat Bar

Raspberry Pecan Buckwheat Bar

$3.50

shortbread base, raspberry purée, topped with an oat-pecan streusel.

Cream Cheese Brownie

$5.00

70% dark chocolate brownies with cream cheese marbling.

(Vegan) Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle

(Vegan) Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Vegan Sweet Potato Snickerdoodle, Rolled in Cinnamon sugar and topped with Maldon salt

Spiced Chocolate Pecan Cookie (GF)

Spiced Chocolate Pecan Cookie (GF)

$3.50

Gluten-free soft meringue cookie with chocolate, pecans, cayenne and cinnamon.

Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.50

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Maldon salt

Macarons (GF)

Macarons (GF)

$2.50

French almond flour cookies. Select your seasonal flavor(s) below.

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

ooey gooey chocolate chip cookie with Maldon salt to top.

Peanut Butter Snap Cookie

$2.25

Classic Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Maldon Salt.

Blueberry Cobbler Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cookie topped with a crumb topping and turbinado sugar.

Other Goods

Housemade Dog Treat (peanut butter, flour, bacon)

Housemade Dog Treat (peanut butter, flour, bacon)

$1.00

a little something for your best friend!

Raw Energy Bar

$6.00

Trail Mix Bar

$5.00

Smart Water Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Mañana Coffee and Bakeshop image
Mañana Coffee and Bakeshop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café No Sé
orange starNo Reviews
1603 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Sushi
orange star4.7 • 359
1716 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
June's All Day
orange starNo Reviews
1722 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1303 south congress ave austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Joann's Fine Foods
orange star4.3 • 575
1224 S Congress Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
orange star3.9 • 2,335
1501 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston