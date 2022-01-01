Chocolate mousse in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Chocolate Avocado Mousse
|$6.00
With whipped cream & smoked sea salt
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Nutella Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
light and fluffy chocolate hazelnut mousse, candied orange zest, sea salt
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|GLUTEN FREE - Chocolate Mousse Slice (NO FLOUR)
|$4.99
Rich & Creamy Flourless Mousse Cake Slice
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.50
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse
|$6.95
Silky smooth, airy and frothy chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream.
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.99
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chocolate Bulldog Mousse
|$13.00
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
1 serving
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
One scoop of white and dark chocolate mousse, with fresh berries and biscotti .