Chocolate mousse in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Avocado Mousse$6.00
With whipped cream & smoked sea salt
More about Citizen Eatery
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Chocolate Mousse$12.00
light and fluffy chocolate hazelnut mousse, candied orange zest, sea salt
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
More about Buenos Aires Café
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GLUTEN FREE - Chocolate Mousse Slice (NO FLOUR)$4.99
Rich & Creamy Flourless Mousse Cake Slice
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.50
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$6.95
Silky smooth, airy and frothy chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Bulldog Mousse$13.00
Chocolate Bulldog Mousse$13.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$7.00
More about Eldorado Cafe
Item pic

 

Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
1 serving
More about Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
One scoop of white and dark chocolate mousse, with fresh berries and biscotti .
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Bar$5.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery

