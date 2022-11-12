  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Ze Crepes - 522 Congress Avenue STE 140
A map showing the location of Ze Crepes 522 Congress Avenue STE 140View gallery

Ze Crepes 522 Congress Avenue STE 140

34 Reviews

$$$

522 Congress Avenue STE 140

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Espresso latte
Build your own sweet crepe

Coffee

Drip Coffe 12OZ

$3.25

Cuvee Ze Crepes blend

Drip Coffe 16OZ

$3.75

Cuvee Ze Crepes blend

Cafe au Lait 12 OZ

$3.50

Cuvee Ze Crepes blend + steamed milk

Cafe au Lait 16 OZ

$4.00

Cuvee Ze Crepes blend + steamed milk

Cold brew

$4.00

Cuvee Ze Crepes blend brewed in house

Double shot espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso + 4oz steamed milk

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Organic Teas

$3.50

Rishi organic tea selection

Unsweetened iced tea

$3.50

Rishi Organic green tea

Lattes

Espresso latte

$5.00

Malongo double espresso shot

Chai

$5.00

Original Organic Masala Chai OR Turmeric Ginger Golden Chai

Matcha

$5.50

Organic barista grade Matcha

Other Drinks

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.85

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.95

100% fresh orange juice (16oz)

Maine Root Soda

$2.80

Maine root soda 100% pure sugar cane from Brazil

Because we want to

Fruit Bowl

$6.75

Seasonal fruit selection

Parfait Bowl

$7.95

Vanilla greek yogurt + seasonal fruit medley + Texas honey + almond granola

Croissandwich

$12.75

In house baked croissant + black forest ham + 2 sunny side up eggs + Deer creek cheddar + comes with side salad and roasted potatoes

Avocado toast

$10.75

Sourdough toast + dill ricotta + avocado + cherry tomatoes + pumpkin seeds + arugula side salad with balsamic dressing

Croque Madame

$13.75

Sourdough pressed ham & gruyere sandwich, mornay and sunny side up + comes with side salad and roasted potatoes

Hot pressed wrap

$12.25

Scrambled eggs + bacon + cheese blend + avocado puree + comes with side salad and roasted potatoes

Because we have to

Turkey Pesto

$9.50

Turkey + cheese blend + tomatoes + arugula + pesto

Bretonne 2.0

$11.50

Buckwheat crepe + French country ham + Trois Comtois comte + dijon mustard

Goatshroom

$12.50

King trumpet mushrooms + house cheese blend + goat cheese + spinach + black garlic & truffle ailoil

Eddie's Special

$14.50

Goatshroom crepe + crispy bacon + avocado

Florentine

$13.25

Grilled chicken + cheese blend +Trois Comtois comte + king trumpet mushrooms + spinach + bechamel

Ze Reuben

$13.25

Swirl crêpe + pastrami + sauerkraut + house cheese blend + Trois Comtois comte + rémoulade

Figata

$13.50

Prosciutto + house cheese blend + gorgonzola + arugula + fig + balsamic glaze

New York Deli

$13.95

Pastrami + turkey + ham + house cheese blend + Trois Comtois comte + tomatoes + arugula + spicy mayo

Mega Omega

$13.95

Smoked salmon + avocado + house cheese blend + spinach + pickled onions + creamy dill Calabro ricotta + capers

Huevos Dias

$11.83

Scrambled eggs + applewood smoked bacon + cheese blend + refried beans + avocado + chipotle

Power Up

$13.48

Scrambled eggs + spinach + tomatoes + seasonal wild mushrooms + goat cheese

Because you have to

Build your own sweet crepe

$7.00

Sweet combination ideas

Kids

Kids Dulce de leche

$6.00

Kids Nutella

$6.00

Kids Sugar n' Cinnamon

$6.00

Kids "Grilled" Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham n' Cheese

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

522 Congress Avenue STE 140, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Higher Ground - 720 Congress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
720 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Vaquero Taquero - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
603 Sabine st Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Frost Tower
orange star4.8 • 27
120 E 4th St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - W. 6th St - Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. 6th. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston