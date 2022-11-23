Restaurant header imageView gallery

Easy Tiger - South

304 Reviews

$$

3508 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Seasoned Waffle Fries
BLT

Breakfast

Seasonal Toast

Seasonal Toast

$10.00

Hill Country Sourdough, Ricotta, Tomato, Balsamic, Basil

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs (2), Onions & Peppers, Chimichurri; Choice of Cajun Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Sausage or Bacon.

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$10.00

Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

$2.00
Side of Bacon (4 strips)

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
Pastrami Beef Hash

Pastrami Beef Hash

$16.00Out of stock

Only available Saturday and Sunday mornings until 2:45pm. House Pastrami, sauerkraut, potatoes, onions, 2 Vital Farm Eggs Sunny & Sourdough.

Shareables

Large Pretzel

Large Pretzel

$7.00Out of stock

Large Bavarian Pretzel

Half Austin Baguette

Half Austin Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Whipped Butter & Strawberry Ginger Jam

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Honey, Lemon, Almonds.

Soup & Salads

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Roasted Tomatoes with cream, garlic & herbs, topped with fresh basil

Harvest Kale Salad

Harvest Kale Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Roasted Sweet Potato, Pumpkin Seeds, Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Regular House Salad

Regular House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Yogurt Buttermilk Dressing

Sides

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

Vital Farms Egg, Any Style

$2.00
Side of Bacon (4 strips)

Side of Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00
Side of Avocado Slices

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.00
Half Austin Baguette

Half Austin Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Whipped Butter & Strawberry Ginger Jam

Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Crispy russet potatoes

Side of Toast

$3.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.00

With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten

Sausages

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles

Classic Bratwurst

Classic Bratwurst

$11.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Veal with Kraut, House Mustard

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$9.00

Easy Sausage Bun, Beef & Pork, with Roasted Peppers an Onions and Dijonnaise

Sandwiches

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Austin Quinoa Sourdough, Swiss, Brie, Pepper Jack, Strawberry Jam

Prosciutto Baguette

Prosciutto Baguette

$12.00Out of stock

Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego, Butter, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Garlic Aioli.

Easy Italian

Easy Italian

$14.00

Easy Hoagie, Capicola, Salami, Smoked Ham, Olive Spread, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Italian Vinaigrette

Easy Burger

Easy Burger

$12.00

Easy Bun, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mustard

Pastrami

Pastrami

$17.00

Hill Country Rye, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Easy Island Dressing

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

Strawberry Ginger Jam

$1.50
Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$2.00+
House Mustard

House Mustard

$2.00+
*Salted Whipped Butter

*Salted Whipped Butter

$1.00+

Desserts

Amy's Mexican Vanilla
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Fudgy style brownie, rich with imported French chocolate.

Pretzel Bread Pudding

Pretzel Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Pretzels soaked in custard topped with mini chocolate chips, served warm and drizzled with Still Austin Bourbon caramel sauce.

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Easy Sourdough with melted American Cheese, Waffle Fries.

Kid's Hotdog

Kid's Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Hotdog with Waffle Fries

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken Strips with Ranch Dressing and Waffle Fries

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

3 ounce burger patty, bun, ketchup and mustard. Served with waffle fries.

Kids French Toast Bites

Kids French Toast Bites

$7.00

Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Waffle Fries and Seasonal Fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Fudgy style brownie, rich with imported French chocolate.

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Cuvee Coffee, Central American house blend, bright, medium bodied

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

house made, smooth, chocolates, dark roast

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25+

Hugo Teas, certified organic, fair trade, modern tea importers

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

double espresso, hot water

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50+

espresso, steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.00+

Guangxi black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, peppercorns, ginger root, cloves, steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Two Leaves and a Bud matcha; mellow grassy notes with a natural sweet nuttiness, a touch of bitterness, lightly sweetened with vanilla.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

dark chocolate sauce, double espresso, steamed milk

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$3.75+

coffee, steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

equal parts espresso, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk

96oz. Take Away Coffee

96oz. Take Away Coffee

$20.00Out of stock

**15min prep time** 96 ounces of locally roasted Cuvée Coffee, perfect for sharing!

Little City Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

Little City Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$14.00

Little City Coffee | Austin, TX

Seasonal Offerings

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$5.50+

double espresso, house made cinnamon syrup and dark chocolate sauce

Bengal Spice Latte

Bengal Spice Latte

$5.50+

double espresso, house made cardamom syrup and white chocolate sauce

Honey Rosemary Latte

Honey Rosemary Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Housemade Honey Rosemary Syrup, Milk

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut syrup, Milk

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup, Milk

Curcuma Golden Mylk Latte

Curcuma Golden Mylk Latte

$5.50+

Homemade cardamom syrup, Curacuma Kitchens' golden turmeric & milk. Enjoy fall flavors of spice & slightly sweet; no caffein & health benefits of turmeric.

Breads

**PRETZELS ARE FRESHLY BAKED AT 11AM AND WILL BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AFTER***
Donate: Community Bread

Donate: Community Bread

$3.00

With your donation, we will bake and deliver a loaf of bread to the community on your behalf! Join us in our 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Easy Sourdough

Easy Sourdough

$5.50

Exceptional sourdough flavor in a sandwich loaf shape. Our Easy Breads are approachable, high quality sandwich and toasting breads.

Easy Wheat

Easy Wheat

$5.50

Our newest loaf is an approachable all-wheat pan bread, studded with cracked grains of Einkorn, Emmer and Spelt. Great for toast and sandwiches!

Easy Burger Buns (8-Pack)

Easy Burger Buns (8-Pack)

$6.50Out of stock

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Easy Sausage Buns (10-Pack)

Easy Sausage Buns (10-Pack)

$7.50Out of stock

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Easy Hoagie Rolls (6-Pack)

Easy Hoagie Rolls (6-Pack)

$6.50Out of stock

Our Easy Breads are approachable, affordable, high quality sandwich and toasting loaves and buns.

Austin Baguette

Austin Baguette

$5.00

Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Austin Sourdough

Austin Sourdough

$6.50+Out of stock

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough

Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough

$6.50Out of stock

Leavened with our wild yeast sourdough starter. This inclusion bread is our Austin Sourdough baked with chopped walnuts and cranberries.

Austin Quinoa Sourdough

Austin Quinoa Sourdough

$6.50Out of stock

The South American Ancient Grain, Quinoa, enhances our natural Austin Sourdough with an extra nutritional boost and fantastic nutty grain flavor.

Austin Ciabatta

Austin Ciabatta

$5.50Out of stock

Lots of water and minimal shaping contribute to the airy, open crumb. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.

Hill Country Sourdough

Hill Country Sourdough

$6.50+Out of stock

French style pain au levain, now made with Barton Springs Mill high extraction wheat flour. Full of complex flavor from the natural sourdough fermentation, this is a very food friendly bread that goes especially great with charcuterie and aged cheeses.

Hill Country Rye

Hill Country Rye

$6.50+

Hearty with 40% wholegrain rye flour and a special rye sourdough starter. Hill Country Breads are our Texas versions of Old World styles.

Pull-Apart Rolls (1 Dozen)

Pull-Apart Rolls (1 Dozen)

$9.00Out of stock

Traditional American-style pull apart dinner rolls. Ingredients: Unbleached wheat flour, water, butter, nonfat milk powder, salt, sugar, yeast, malt powder Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Polenta and Rosemary Fougasse

$6.00Out of stock

French table bread that's cut to resemble an ear of wheat.

Desserts

Cookie Tin

Cookie Tin

$20.00

Our seasonal cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of fall. Includes four of each: ● Chocolate Sumac Cookie: Soft and chewy, lightly spiced with sumac then rolled in sesame seeds. ● Biscotti: Toasted Barton Spring Mill bran adds depth to this cranberry pecan cookie. ●Ginger Cookie: An Easy Tiger classic flavored with warm fall spices.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Fudgy style brownie, rich with imported French chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.

Chocolate Caramel Tart

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$8.00
Basque Cake

Basque Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries

Almond and Chocolate Croissant

Almond and Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Our wonderful, all-butter croissant rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.

Cinnamon Apple Scone

Cinnamon Apple Scone

$4.00

Sweet apple and cinnamon chips complement the Barton Springs Mill whole wheat flour in this buttery scone

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.

Caramel Banana Bread

Caramel Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.

Cinnamon Knot

Cinnamon Knot

$4.00Out of stock

"Soft Swedish-style buns with a hint of cardamom and a decadent cinnamon filling.

Croissants

Croissants

$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Laminated croissant dough wrapped around batons of imported chocolate.

Pastry Pack

Pastry Pack

$22.00

Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.

Seasonal Danish

Seasonal Danish

$4.00

Seasonal fruit danish featuring apricots over almond filling

Spinach and Piquillo Croissant

Spinach and Piquillo Croissant

$8.00Out of stock
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.00Out of stock
Triple Ginger Pumpkin Tea Cake

Triple Ginger Pumpkin Tea Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh, ground and crystalized ginger give a kick to this pumpkin tea cake.

Soda, Iced Tea, More

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Cuvee Coffee, Central American house blend, bright, medium bodied

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

house made, smooth, chocolates, dark roast

Classic Black Iced Tea

Classic Black Iced Tea

$3.75

unsweetened, bold and smooth.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea

$3.75

unsweetened, bright and fruity.

Lemonade

$4.00
Non-Alcoholic Lavender Lemonade

Non-Alcoholic Lavender Lemonade

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Richard's Still Water 16oz Can

Richard's Still Water 16oz Can

$4.00
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling 12oz Bottle

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling 12oz Bottle

$5.00
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids OJ

Kids OJ

$3.00
Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$6.00
Brooklyn Special Effects

Brooklyn Special Effects

$6.00Out of stock

non-alcoholic beer that tastes just like beer!

St. Arnold's Root Beer

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold Root Beer is made with Imperial Cane Sugar, vanilla extract and lots of yummy (but secret) flavorings.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, and more than 30 local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

Website

Location

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Directions

