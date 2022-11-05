Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crepe Crazy

1,343 Reviews

$

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella Royale
Chicken Basil Pesto
Sweet Cheese Delight

Savory

Ham + Swiss

$10.49

ham | tomatoes | spinach | swiss | mayo | dijon mustard

Scandinavian

$11.99

lox | lemon-dill cream cheese | pickled red onions | capers | lemon | dill

Florentine (V)

$10.49

garlicky sauteed mushrooms | spinach | ricotta | feta | parmesan

Turkey + Avocado

$10.99

roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli

Granny Smith Apple & Brie (V)

$10.49

apple | brie | honey | roasted walnuts

Prosciutto + Apricot Jam

$10.99

prosciutto | brie | arugula | apricot jam | olive oil

Caprese (V)

$9.99

fresh mozzarella | tomatoes | basil pesto | balsamic reduction glaze

Southwest (V)

$10.99

fire-roasted red peppers | corn | black beans | tomatoes | red onions | romaine lettuce | monterey jack | chipotle-lemon aioli

Mediterranean Medley (V)

$10.99

fire-roasted red peppers | red onions | cucumber | spinach | feta | hummus | sun-dried tomato pesto

Chicken Basil Pesto

$11.99

grilled chicken | tomatoes | red onions | spinach | mozzarella | basil pesto

Chicken + Mushroom

$11.49

grilled chicken | sauteed mushrooms | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | sun-dried tomato pesto

Sweet

Nutella Royale

$7.49

nutella hazelnut chocolate spread | chocolate sauce

Lemon Zest Dust

$6.99

butter | sugar | fresh squeezed lemon | caramel sauce

Brown Sugar + Cinnamon

$6.99

butter | brown sugar | cinnamon | caramel sauce

Peanut Butter Heaven

$7.49

peanut butter | bananas | honey | roasted almonds | chocolate sauce

Dulce De Leche Turtle

$7.49

caramel spread | chocolate chips | roasted walnuts | chocolate sauce

S'Mores

$7.49

nutella | marshmallows | crumbled graham crackers | chocolate sauce

Sweet Cheese Delight

$9.49

sweet cheese | strawberries | raspberry coulis

Caramelized Apple + Vanilla Cream

$9.99

vanilla cream | caramelized apple | roasted walnuts | caramel sauce

G' Morning

Norwegian

Norwegian

$11.99

lox | scrambled eggs | lemon-dill cream cheese | pickled | red onions | capers | lemon | dill

Jammin' Jam

$7.99

whipped cream cheese | strawberry jam | powdered sugar | caramel sauce

G' Morning Parfait

$8.49

vanilla yogurt | bananas | strawberries | toasted almonds | honey

Cowboy Up

$9.99

ham | bacon | scrambled eggs | swiss + salsa

Fiesta

$10.99

chorizo | scrambled eggs | black beans | corn | monterey jack | cilantro | salsa

California Dreamin'

$10.99

scrambled eggs | bacon | tomato | avocado | red onion | romaine lettuce | monterrey jack cheese | chipotle aioli

Build Your Own Crepe

let your imagination run wild

Build Your Own Crepe

$4.50

Special Crepe of the Month

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

$10.99

Seasonal Drink

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Brown Sugar & Maple Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Caramel Chai Latte

$5.50+

Hot

Tea

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.50+

Coffee Refill

$0.47

Latte

$3.95+

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.25+

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cold

Toddy

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Maine Root Fountain Drinks

$2.25+

Bottled Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.75+

Fresh Squeezed Orange

$4.59

Smoothies

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Green Monster Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry & Lemon Smoothie

$5.49

Very Berry Smoothie

$5.99

Moo-thies

Nutella Shake

$6.49

PB Shake

$6.49

Oreo Shake

$6.49

Wine

Bouvet, Brut

$8.00+

The Vive, Malbec

$9.00+

Jacques Dumont, Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Maison Louis Jadot, Chardonnay

$9.00+

Kids Savory

Pizza Pizza!

$5.99

mozzarella | tomato sauce | parmesan

Bitsy Birdy

$5.99

grilled chicken | mozzarella

Lil' Piggy

$5.99

ham | mozzarella

Kids Sweet

Wee Royale

$5.49

nutella

Goober

$5.49

peanut butter | strawberry jam

Nutty Buddy

$5.49

peanut butter | nutella | peanuts

Bagels

Bagel

$3.99

Croissants

Croissants

$3.99

Salads

Lady Bird

$10.99

strawberries | avocado | spinach | red onion | roasted almonds | feta | parsley

Hill Country Cobb

$10.99

grilled chicken | bacon | romaine lettuce | red onions | cherry tomatoes | hard-boiled eggs | parmesan | parsley

West of Weird

$10.49

spring mix | cherry tomatoes | red onions | cucumbers | fire-roasted red peppers | feta | parsley

Mercer Street

$10.49

arugula | spinach | granny smith apple | red onions | dried cranberries | roasted walnuts | feta | parsley

House Salad

$4.00

spring mix | parmesan | lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup

Creamy Mushroom & Brie

$5.99+

Potato Leek

$5.99+

Scratch made with love! Garnished with bacon bits and parsley

Bakery

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Macaron

$3.25

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

General Add Ons

General Add Ons

PRODUCE

Avocado (1 ct)

$2.00

Banana (1 ct)

$1.00

Cucumber (1 ct)

$1.00

Granny Smith Apple

$1.00

Lemon (1 ct)

$1.00

Orange (1 ct)

$1.00

Peeled Garlic (15 Cloves)

$1.00

Diced Red Onion (8 oz)

$2.50

Red Onion (1 ct)

$1.00

Spring Mix (1/2 lb)

$5.00

Strawberries (1 lb)

$5.00

Roma Tomato (1 ct)

$1.00

Frozen Corn (2.5 lb)

$6.00

MEAT

Deli Black Forest Ham (1/2 lb)

$8.00

Deli Smoked Turkey Breast (1/2 lb)

$8.00

Pork Chorizo (9 oz roll)

$4.00

Smoked Lox (8 oz)

$12.00

Sliced Prosciutto (1/4 LB)

$8.00

DRY GOODS

Bagels (Individual or Pack)

$1.00+

Coffee (3/4 lb of Ground or Whole)

$8.99

Dried Cranberries (8 oz)

$1.75

Unbleached Flour (2 lb)

$2.00

Long Grain Rice (1 lb)

$2.00

Salt (1 lb)

$1.00

Sugar (2 lb)

$3.00

Brown Sugar (2 lb)

$4.00

Condensed Milk (14 oz)

$3.00

Toilet Papers (2 Rolls)

$2.00

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Mini Marshmallow (10.5 oz)

$3.00

CONDIMENTS

Mayo (8 oz)

$2.00

Dijon Mustard (8 oz)

$5.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8 oz)

$4.00

Nutella (8 oz)

$4.50

Peanut Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Sour Cream (8 oz)

$4.00

HOUSEMADE GOODIES

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (8 oz of Dressing/Marinade)

$5.99

Basil Pesto (8 oz)

$6.99

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto (8 oz)

$6.99

Chipotle Aioli (8 oz)

$4.99

Lemon-Dill Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$4.99

Salsa (8 oz)

$4.99

Pickled Red Onions (8 oz)

$4.99

Crepe Batter (32 oz)

$9.99

WINE

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$15.00

Poema Rose Cava

$15.00

A to Z Chardonnay

$15.00

Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

J. Roget Brut

$7.00

T-Shirts

Crepe Crazy (Light Gray)

Crepe Crazy (Light Gray)

$20.00
Holy Crepe (Black)

Holy Crepe (Black)

$20.00
Tex-French (Teal)

Tex-French (Teal)

$20.00
Support Ukraine (Black)

Support Ukraine (Black)

$25.00

#westandwithukraine We will donate 10% to the Ukraine organization.

Coffee Beans

Beans

$11.99

Salad Dressings

Salad Dressing

$4.99

Nutella Banana/Strawberries Crepes Kit

32oz Batter, 8oz Nutella Tub, 4 Bananas, 1 LB Strawberries

32oz Batter, 8oz Nutella Tub, 4 Bananas, 1 LB Strawberries

$25.00

to learn how to make crepes at home, go to https://youtu.be/CJObHau8NyA

Smoked Salmon Bagels Kit

6 Bagels, 1 LB Smoked Salmon, 8oz Pickled Red Onions, 8oz Lemon-Dill Cream Cheese, 1oz Capers

$65.00

Mimosa Kit

1 J. Roget Bottle + 2 12oz Orange Juice Bottles

1 J. Roget Bottle + 2 12oz Orange Juice Bottles

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Savory and Sweet Crepes with an European twist!

Website

Location

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

