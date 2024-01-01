Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$0.00
“Pad Kee Mao”spicy w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots or green beans(depending on availability), onions, Thai chilies, and Thai basil.
Flat rice noodles garlic, shallots and Thai chilies. It is stirred fry w/ mushrooms, onion, bell pepper (or carrots, or green beans whatever in season), & Thai basil. The sauce has fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar and dark soy sauce.
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), wide rice noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots or bell peppers whichever are in season, Thai basil
Drunken Spice Mix: Shallots, Thai chili, garlic.
Vegetarian Drunken Sauce: Light and dark soy sauce, sugar
Fish Sauce Drunk Sauce: Fish sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar
More about Thai Fresh
Lee's Kitchen + Cocktails

701 South Capital of Texas Highway, Suite G700, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Drunken Noodles$0.00
wok tossed flat rice noodle with shrimp, chinese broccoli, egg, fresno chili & fresh thai basil
More about Lee's Kitchen + Cocktails
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
54. Drunken Beef Noodles$26.00
Tumeric & Coconut Marinate, Dill, Rice Vermicelli, Toasted Chili Paste
*Cannot be made vegetarian or vegan*
Allergens Present: gluten, shellfish, allium, nightshades
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -
NG Cafe - 13000 N Interstate 35

13000 N Interstate 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$12.00
flat rice noodles, bell peppers, bamboo, mushroom, onion, basil
More about NG Cafe - 13000 N Interstate 35

