Drunken noodles in Austin

“Pad Kee Mao”spicy w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots or green beans(depending on availability), onions, Thai chilies, and Thai basil.

Flat rice noodles garlic, shallots and Thai chilies. It is stirred fry w/ mushrooms, onion, bell pepper (or carrots, or green beans whatever in season), & Thai basil. The sauce has fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar and dark soy sauce.

Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), wide rice noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots or bell peppers whichever are in season, Thai basil

Drunken Spice Mix: Shallots, Thai chili, garlic.

Vegetarian Drunken Sauce: Light and dark soy sauce, sugar

Fish Sauce Drunk Sauce: Fish sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar

