Cupcakes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cupcakes
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Cupcake
|$3.54
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Chocolate Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
|$4.50
Our Best Seller!
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
603 W. Live oak St., Austin
|Single Cupcake
|$1.50
The Cupcake Bar
7801 N. Lamar Blvd Ste. F30, Austin
|Easter Cupcake Kit
|$30.00
Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Carrot), 3 icings, 3 Easter themed toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive & Vegan options available. $1 from the sale of each kit will be donated to the Austin Disaster Relief Network.
|Glitter Bomb Cupcakes
|$28.00
1/2 dozen (6) of our classic iced cupcakes. Cupcake flavors include 3 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream and Vanilla with vanilla buttercream. Topped with all the glitter! Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
|Iced Cupcakes - 12 pack
|$42.00
One dozen (12) of our regular sized cupcakes. Cupcake flavors include 4 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and Red Velvet with cream cheese icing. Assorted toppings. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|Mother's Day Flower Cupcake 4 Pack
|$17.95
PICK UP 5/7 - 5/8. Four floral inspired gluten free cupcakes in assorted flavors. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.
|GF Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.75
GF chocolate cupcake topped with a swirl of chocolate buttercream icing with chocolate curls. Ingredients: Cupcake - Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, coffee, canola oil, eggs, dark chocolate (Sugar, unsweetened chocolate, anhydrous dextrose, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural vanilla extract), cocoa powder, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Frosting - Butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt. Allergens: eggs, soy, milk (dairy free when you request vegan frosting)
|GF Depressed Cupcakes
|$4.50
Support Mental Health Awareness Month with our Depressed Cupcakes! Profits will be donated to NAMI Central Texas. Gluten free cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and topped with grey buttercream. Flavors may vary.
Allergens: Milk, eggs.
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|CARROT CUPCAKES
|$6.00
carrots, bourbon soaked raisins, BSM Mediterranean, cream cheese frosting, nutmeg cardamon
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Strawberry Cupcake
|$3.00
|Easter Carrot Cake Cupcakes
|$18.00
Irene's famous strawberry cake topped with an assortment of colorful flower decorations.
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Weekly Specialty Dessert: Matcha Lemon Cupcake
|$6.00
Vanilla cake flavored with matcha powder, topped with lemon buttercream. Made from scratch by our own Roxy. Limited availability: limit 1 per order please.
|Weekly Specialty Dessert: Confetti Cupcake
|$6.00
Fun confetti cake with buttercream and sprinkles. A true classic, not just for birthdays! Made from scratch by our own Roxy.
|Carrot Cake Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting
|$5.00
Cupcakes and frosting made in-house by our own Roxy! New flavors available weekly.