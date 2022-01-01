Chicago dogs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicago dogs
Stiles Switch - N Lamar
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Chicago Style Smoked Hot Dog
|$8.50
House Made Smoked Hot Dog dressed Chicago Style with Pickle Spear, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Relish, and Lance's Mustard. on a fresh Hippie Roll.
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|Chicago Dog
|$12.00
all beef frank topped with all the fixins, chopped onion, neon relish, fresh tomato, dill pickle, yella mustard, sport peppers, celery salt, on a house poppy seed brioche bun
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Chicago Dog
|$8.50
tomato, onion, mustard, pickle, peppers, relish