Chicken fried steaks in Austin

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Waffles$23.00
House Sausage Gravy & Maple Syrup
Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Arugula Salad & Black Pepper Gravy
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Chicken Fried Steak image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Chicken Fried Steak image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
More about Waterloo Ice House
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak$14.50
a hand-breaded steak, with mashed potatoes and lodestar gravy (gravy comes on the side)
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Chicken Fried Steak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
More about Waterloo Ice House
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Item pic

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$32.00
Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Ribeye (Prime Marbled Cutlet), Brisket Country Gravy, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Country Green Beans
More about TLC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$23.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, 8oz New York Strip w/ cream gravy & mashed potatoes
More about Sawyer & Co
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Tender sirloin steak hand breaded and fried, topped with our country cream gravy, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and sauteed vegetables.
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Tender sirloin steak hand breaded and fried, topped with our country cream gravy, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and sauteed vegetables.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Gourdough's Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gourdough's Public House

2700 South Lamar Street, Austin

Avg 4.3 (3620 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$5.50
More about Gourdough's Public House
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Chicken Fried Steak image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
More about Waterloo Ice House
Chicken Fried Steak image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
chipotle gravy
Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
More about Moonshine
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK PLATE$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

