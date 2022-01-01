Chicken fried steaks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak Waffles
|$23.00
House Sausage Gravy & Maple Syrup
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$24.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Arugula Salad & Black Pepper Gravy
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
|$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
|$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.50
a hand-breaded steak, with mashed potatoes and lodestar gravy (gravy comes on the side)
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
|$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$32.00
Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Ribeye (Prime Marbled Cutlet), Brisket Country Gravy, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Country Green Beans
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$23.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, 8oz New York Strip w/ cream gravy & mashed potatoes
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
Tender sirloin steak hand breaded and fried, topped with our country cream gravy, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and sauteed vegetables.
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$5.50
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo
|$10.99
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
|$15.25
Tender steak fried in our signature Shiner Bock beer batter. Served with two eggs, crispy hash browns, with biscuits or toast
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.00
chipotle gravy
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side