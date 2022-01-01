Burritos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve burritos
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|ATX Loop 1 Burrito
|$17.07
A large home-made flour tortilla filled with smashed beans, carne guisada, pico de gallo and melted Mexican cheese rolled and topped with our home-made chili con carne, Texas queso, melted Mexican cheese and sliced jalapenos. Served with fresh guacamole and Mexican rice.
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Carne Guisada Burritos
|$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
|Carnitas Burritos
|$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Ala Carte Burrito
|$7.99
|Bean Burrito
|$5.49
|Burrito Plate
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
89 Rainey St, Austin
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Cheese Blend, and our in house Bummer Sauce.
|Vegan Situation Burrito
|$10.00
Calabacitas (little squashes), Vegan Cheese, Shrettuce, Avocado, Vegan Bummer Sauce (silk tofu base), Choice of Protein
|The Bummer Burrito
|$9.00
Refried Beans, Shrettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Cheese Blend and our in house Bummer Sauce.
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Steak and egg burrito
|$10.25
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.60
|Loca maria burrito
|$11.25
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Carne Guisada Burritos
|$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.50
1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request
|Carnitas Burritos
|$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.50
|Steak Burrito
|$10.50
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito
|$3.50
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
|Suicide Burrito
|$5.99
bacon, egg, potatoe, beans, and cheese burrito
|Migas burrito
|$4.25
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
JuiceLand
2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Bock Bock Burrito
|$7.00
Marinated grilled chicken thigh meat, queso, chopped red onion, cilantro and shredded muenster.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.00
Marinated steak, grilled onions and poblanos, fresh house made guacamole, white cheddar, sour cream and some of our chipotle red salsa wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Nino Burrito
|$6.00
|Burrito Con Queso
|$11.50
Fried beef burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
|Burrito Con Queso
|$13.00
Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
Hajima
5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin
|Lamar Burrito
|$7.50
Bacon, egg, beef bulgogi, grilled onions, SPAM, fajita peppers, cheese, salsa.
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Tex-Mex Burrito
|$12.95
Beef Burrito topped with Chili con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Beans.
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
Topped with Sour Cream, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Ranchero Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.50
Stuffed with refried beans and topped with ranchero sauce and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and your choice of Beans.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
We put all your favorite breakfast foods in one place: scrambled eggs, choice of meat, black beans and tator tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. If that's not enough, we topped it with ranchero sauce, queso & avocado. Available all day!
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and mixed cheese
|Pork Burrito
|$14.99
Slow-roasted pork with black beans, Monterey jack, green chiles & roasted corn in a flour tortilla, covered in hatch green
chile and queso blanco sauces & served with rice
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
|$12.50
This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.
|Burrito Plate
|$13.50
Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.50
|Vegetable Burrito
|$10.50
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO
|$15.95
Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Dirty Birdie Burrito
|$15.50
Stuffed with Smoked Chicken, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico, Crema, Spanish Rice, and Pinto Beans. Served with a side of Fries.
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Green Chili Tofu Burrito
|$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Vegetable Burrito
|$10.50
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
|Steak Burrito
|$10.50
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Jerrys Burrito
|$13.99
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
JuiceLand
701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin
JuiceLand
10721 Research Blvd, Austin
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Carne Guisada Burritos
|$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.50
1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request
|Carnitas Burritos
|$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Bandera Burrito
|$13.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Potato Burrito, Guajillo Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema and Black Beans.
JuiceLand
1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
JuiceLand
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
