Burritos in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve burritos

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
ATX Loop 1 Burrito$17.07
A large home-made flour tortilla filled with smashed beans, carne guisada, pico de gallo and melted Mexican cheese rolled and topped with our home-made chili con carne, Texas queso, melted Mexican cheese and sliced jalapenos. Served with fresh guacamole and Mexican rice.
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Guisada Burritos$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
Carnitas Burritos$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Burrito$7.99
Bean Burrito$5.49
Burrito Plate
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

89 Rainey St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Cheese Blend, and our in house Bummer Sauce.
Vegan Situation Burrito$10.00
Calabacitas (little squashes), Vegan Cheese, Shrettuce, Avocado, Vegan Bummer Sauce (silk tofu base), Choice of Protein
The Bummer Burrito$9.00
Refried Beans, Shrettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Cheese Blend and our in house Bummer Sauce.
More about Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and egg burrito$10.25
Breakfast Burrito$6.60
Loca maria burrito$11.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Guisada Burritos$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
Veggie Burrito$9.50
1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request
Carnitas Burritos$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Burrito$10.50
Steak Burrito$10.50
Chicken Burrito$10.50
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Breakfast Burrito$3.50
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
Suicide Burrito$5.99
bacon, egg, potatoe, beans, and cheese burrito
Migas burrito$4.25
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Bock Bock Burrito$7.00
Marinated grilled chicken thigh meat, queso, chopped red onion, cilantro and shredded muenster.
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
Marinated steak, grilled onions and poblanos, fresh house made guacamole, white cheddar, sour cream and some of our chipotle red salsa wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nino Burrito$6.00
Burrito Con Queso$11.50
Fried beef burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
Burrito Con Queso$13.00
Fried beef and bean burrito topped with chile con queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
More about Serranos
Main pic

 

Hajima

5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamar Burrito$7.50
Bacon, egg, beef bulgogi, grilled onions, SPAM, fajita peppers, cheese, salsa.
More about Hajima
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tex-Mex Burrito$12.95
Beef Burrito topped with Chili con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Beans.
Chicken Burrito$12.95
Topped with Sour Cream, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Ranchero Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice & Refried Beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.50
Stuffed with refried beans and topped with ranchero sauce and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and your choice of Beans.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
We put all your favorite breakfast foods in one place: scrambled eggs, choice of meat, black beans and tator tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. If that's not enough, we topped it with ranchero sauce, queso & avocado. Available all day!
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and mixed cheese
Pork Burrito$14.99
Slow-roasted pork with black beans, Monterey jack, green chiles & roasted corn in a flour tortilla, covered in hatch green
chile and queso blanco sauces & served with rice
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$12.50
This dish was made for a monster appetite. Be ready to enjoy this burrito wrapped with breakfast potatoes, beans, cheese, your choice of cheese & protein. This is a wet burrito covered in salsa & topped with pico de gallo.
Burrito Plate$13.50
Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.50
Al Pastor Burrito$10.50
Vegetable Burrito$10.50
More about Pueblo Viejo
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
More about El Patio
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEN CHILE BEEF BURRITO$15.95
Jack-Cheddar, Poblano Carne Sauce, Southwestern Rice, Black Beans, Queso, Guacamole
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Birdie Burrito$15.50
Stuffed with Smoked Chicken, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico, Crema, Spanish Rice, and Pinto Beans. Served with a side of Fries.
More about Stiles Switch
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Tofu Burrito$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Burrito$10.50
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
Steak Burrito$10.50
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Jerrys Burrito$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

10721 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Guisada Burritos$11.00
2 Mexican beef stew burritos smothered in chile con carne sauce and topped with cheese & onions. Serves with rice & beans upon request
Veggie Burrito$9.50
1 large grilled veggie fajita burrito in a wheat tortilla. Topped with chipotle sauce, jack & cotija cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request
Carnitas Burritos$10.75
2 roasted pulled pork burritos topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de piña & cilantro. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's Milagro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bandera Burrito$13.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Potato Burrito, Guajillo Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema and Black Beans.
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand

