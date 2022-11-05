La Taquicardia

Restaurant header imageView gallery

6014 Techni Center Drive

Austin, TX 78721

Popular Items

Chicken Taco

Starters

Chips with Guacamole

Chips with Guacamole

$9.00

Tortilla chips served with our delicious guacamole (3 scoops of guacamole).

Chips with Salsa

Chips with Salsa

$6.95

Tortilla chips served with two portions of green and red salsa (2 oz. each)

Chips with Queso

Chips with Queso

$9.45

Tortilla chips served with queso (6 oz.)

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. Queso, beans, jalapenos and sour cream

Taco Bueno

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.55

Shredded beef meat marinated in agave leaf, spices, and beer. Topped off with piña pico.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.55

A slow roasted pork, marinated in a special blend of ingredients including habanero, allspice, and achiote (annatto) seed. Cooked in plantain leaf and topped-off with pickled red onions.

Mole Taco

Mole Taco

$4.55

Chicken meat cooked in our specialty mole. Topped with onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$5.50

Grilled Salmon marinated in Tabasco sause. Topped off with spinach, bell pepper, onions, avocado slices and feta cheese.

Veggetable Taco

Veggetable Taco

$4.55

Black beans, corn, jalapeño, cauliflower, and grilled tomatoes with olive oil

Taqui Taco

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.75

Beer marinated steak with onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Chicken with onions and bell peppers.

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$3.75

Marinated pork in grilled pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro.

Chicharron Taco

Chicharron Taco

$3.75

Fried pork skin cooked in green salsa. Either crispy or soft.

Breakfast taco

Taquicardia

Taquicardia

$3.75

Bacon, black beans, kale, avacado, Monterrey cheese. Topped off with an overseasy egg.

Blue MIgas

Blue MIgas

$4.50

House-made blue corn tortilla chips, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and 1 egg.

La Chiripiorca

La Chiripiorca

$3.75

Mexican chorizo, squash, jalapenos, cheese and an egg.

El Dese

El Dese

$3.75

Sausage, spinach, potatoes, and an egg.

Patatus

Patatus

$4.50

Steak, kale, cheese, jalapenos and an egg.

El Mimisky

El Mimisky

$4.50

Barbacoa, black beans, jalapeno, red onion and an egg.

El Telele

El Telele

$3.75

Black beans, kale, potatoes, red onion and jalapenos.

Soponcio

Soponcio

$3.75

Bacon, Monterrey Cheese, potatoes, mushrooms and an egg.

Plates

TWO GORDITAS - YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. includes fresh cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$11.99

Choose TWO Tacos. Comes with rice, black beans, fresh cheese and cilantro.

Gordita Combo

Gordita Combo

$12.99

Choose TWO Gorditas. Comes with rice and beans.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.50

TWO Birra Quesadillas. Includes cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with side of Consome.

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$12.99

TWO Mole Enchiladas. Includes chicken and red mole.Topped off with cilantro, onions and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Gordita

Handmade Blue Corn Gordita. Choose your fillings.
Gordita

Gordita

$6.99

Handmade Blue Corn Gordita. Choose your fillings.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Monterrey Jack cheese grilled quesadilla. WIth YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. Served with sour cream, rice and black beans.

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$12.99

Cheese wrapped burrito. Tomatoes, rice, black beans and YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

