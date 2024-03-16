Bambino
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bambino is the sophomore restaurant from seasoned restaurateur and chef duo Adam Orman and Fiore Tedesco, debuting in early 2024 in the heart of East Austin, and joining their existing concept L’Oca d’Oro. Bambino weaves together the spirit of the 80s with a grown-up sensibility–arguably bringing to life 10-year old Fiore’s vision of a pizzeria.
Location
979 Springdale Road, Suite 153, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
