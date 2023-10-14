Marigold Cafe

Appetizers

Chips + Salsa

$3.50

Chips + Queso

$4.00+

Holy Guacamole

$5.00+

Elote en Vaso

$5.00

Grilled Elote with the Full Works. Butter, Mayonaise, Crema, Queso Fresco, Chile Powder, and Lime. Ask for Valentina for More Heat!

Flautas

$10.00

(4) Chicken and Cheese Flautas on a Bed of Lettuce. Topped with Red and Green Salsas, Sour Cream, and Queso Fresco.

Muchos Nachos

$8.00

Stack of Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Ground Beef, Queso, Pickled Jalapeños, and Sour Cream

Salads & Bowls

Fiesta Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and Pickled Onion. Drizzled with Caesar Dressing

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Almonds, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Grilled Chicken. Paired with Balsamic Dressing

Mighty Bowl

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, and Pickled Onions. Served with our House Buttermilk Ranch

Taco Salad

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Grilled Corn, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Avocado in a Fried Tortilla Shell. Served with Jalapeno Ranch

Tacos

Crispy Taco

$3.85

Crispy Corn Tortilla Shell with Ground Beef. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Fajita Taco

$4.50

Chicken or Beef Fajita Taco topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Jack Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Al Pastor Taco (Pork)

$3.85

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Marinated Shredded Beef, slowly cooked in Maguey Leaf and Beer. Topped with Pineapple, Cilantro, and Pickled Onions on a Corn Tortilla

Super Salmon Taco

$5.75

Grilled Salmon topped with Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Bell Pepper, and Whipped Feta on a Flour Tortilla

Flyin' Avocado

$4.50

Perfectly Fried Hass Avocado topped with Refried Beans, Grilled Corn, Cabbage, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla

Tortilla Goods

Street Tacos

$10.50

(5) Mini Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Onions, Cilantro, and Queso Fresco. Your Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Pork.

Quesadilla

$10.75

12-inch Tortilla with Your Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Jack Cheese. Served with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

12-inch Tortilla with Jack Cheese, Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Onion, Corn, and Spinach. Served with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo

Big Ol' Burrito

$12.00

Choice of Chicken or Steak Fajita with Rice, Black Beans, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Cheese, and Guacamole

Tostadas Deluxe Plate

$9.50

(1) Bean & Cheese Tostada

$4.00

(1) Tostada Deluxe

$5.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwich

Classic Burger

$8.00

Seasoned Angus Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles

Impossible Burger

$9.00

Impossible Burger Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles

Marigold Signature Burger

$9.50

Seasoned Angus Beef with Mixed Greens, Sliced Jalapeńos, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles. Topped with a Fried Egg

Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$9.00

A Neighborhood Favorite! Toasted Sourdough Bread, Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jack Cheese, Spinach, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

French Fries

$2.85

Large French Fries

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.65

Kid's Menu

Jr. Quesadilla

$5.00

Crispy Taco + Rice

$5.00

Chicken Strips + Fries

$5.00

Fruit + Kettle Chips

$5.00

N/A Drinks & Desserts

Agua Fresca

$2.85

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.50

Churros

$5.50

Deluxe Churros

$7.00

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

LG Agua Fresca

$3.50

Lunch Rush October

Al Pastor Special (3)

$8.99

(3) Tacos Al Pastor (Pork) with Pineapple, Lime, Onion, and Cilantro on Corn Tortilla.

Double Trouble (#5)

$9.50

Two Crispy Tacos topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese. Served with Black Beans and Rice.

Lunch Burrito

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Rice, Black Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pickled Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

Al Pastor Nachos

$11.00

Stack of Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Al Pastor (Pork), Queso Sauce, Drizzle of Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, and Red Onions

Caldo Combo

$10.50Out of stock

Savory Chicken Tortilla Soup with a Crispy Ground Beef Taco. Served with Rice, Cilantro, Onion, and Lime

Lunch Elote

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Classic Breakfast Taco

$3.00

Bean + Cheese

$2.50

Marigold Taco

$3.75

Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, and Avocado on Corn

Migas Taco

$4.25

Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, and Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Cowboy Taco

$5.50

Steak, Potatoes, Eggs, Jack Cheese, and Fresh Jalapeños on Flour

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$3.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$3.50

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese

$3.50

Potato, Egg, Cheese

$3.50

Morning Croissant

$5.00

Plain Croissant

$1.50

Breakfast Plates

Sunrise Breakfast

$9.00

(2) Eggs Any Style, Red Potato Homefries, Sourdough Toast, and Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Pancakes

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes Served with Powdered Sugar, Butter, and Syrup.

Migas Plate

$9.00

Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, and Tortilla Strips Topped with Queso. Served with Refried Beans and Tortillas

Elote Avocado Toast

$8.00

Guacamole, Street Corn, and Pickled Red Onion on Toasted Sourdough

Black Bean Avo Toast

$9.50

Toasted Sourdough with Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, and an Egg Any Style

