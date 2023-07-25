Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Rockin' Migas

$4.75

scrambled tofu, tortilla chips, pico, cheese, roja

Chilaquiles Mexicana

$4.75

ranchero rojo, corn chips, pico, cheese, black beans, queso fresco, onion & cilantro

Three Amigos

$4.75

scrambled tofu, cheddar, breakfast country sausage, potato

Gracias Madre

$4.75

house made chorizo, scrambled tofu, crema, salsa macha

Mi Ranchito

$5.00

potato, country breakfast sausage, black bean, pico, guacamole

$3.50 Breakfast Tacos

Tempeh Bacon & Scrambled Tofu

$3.50

Potato & Scrambled Tofu

$3.50

Mushroom, Spinach, Caramelized Onion

$3.50

Chorizo & Black Bean

$3.50

Avocado & Black Bean

$3.50

Burrito

Big Brunch Burrito

$16.00

SERVED ALL DAY! Choose chorizo, country breakfast sausage, or beef. Filled with scrambled tofu, potato, black bean, cheddar, ranchito, crema, chipotle, pico and guacamole

Lunch/Dinner

Nom Tacos

Super Fresco Taco

$6.00

double decker crunch beef taco, lettuce, pico, cheddar, crema, chipotle, pickled jalepeno wrapped in queso & flour tortilla

Del Rey Fish Taco

$6.00

breaded lemon pepper fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, cilantro, lime wedges

Jalisco Achiote

$6.00

Achiote vegan chicken. lettuce, crema, pink onions

Birdie Taco

$6.00

Buffalo chicken, grilled onions, queso blanco, cabbage, chipotle, crema, avocado

Fried Avocado Diablo Taco

Fried Avocado Diablo Taco

$6.50

Bell peppers, onions, avocado, and diablo sauce

Grilled Avocado Reale

$6.00

Grilled avocados & onions, mushrooms, beans, queso blanco & kale topped with jalapeño aioli & cilantro

BBQ Short Rib Taco

$6.50

Pecan smoked BBQ tempeh ribs, chipotle aioli, cabbage, sesame seeds, pink onions, pickled jalapeños

Bites

Chips & Queso

$9.00

house made Planet Queso, guacamole, charred tomatillo, cilantro, salsa macha

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Restaurant style salsa roja & yellow corn tortilla chips

House Fries

$7.00

topped with paprika, salt, and pepper. Served with ketchup

Flautas

Flautas

$12.99

Potato flautas topped with avocado, fresh lettuce, tomato & crema. Served with a side of jalapeno aioli and chipotle crema

Fried Tofu Sandwich & Fries

Fried Tofu Sandwich & Fries

$16.99

hand-breaded fried tofu chicken, house pickles, jalapeno aioli & chipotle crema.

North Loop Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with our house made queso, chorizo, crema, guacamole & pink onions

Pharas Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with queso blanco, pico, avocado, pink onions, and salsa verde

Nom Smash Burger & Fries

Nom Smash Burger & Fries

$14.99

Double Impossible patties, American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, nom burger sauce

Salad

Chipotle-Agave Salad

$12.00

Mixed green salad, red cabbage, toasted pepitas, tostitos, corn relish, and avocado tossed in chipolte-agave vinaigrette