ASTI Trattoria

437 Reviews

$$

408 E 43rd St C

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Peach
Capellini Neopolitano
Rigatoni Amatriciana

Starters

Fried Artichokes

$16.00

lemon aioli

White Bean Dip & Croustini

$8.00

truffle oil

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

ricotta / parmesan / goat cheese / breadcrumbs / truffle oil

Polpetti

$13.00

chicken-mushrooms meatballs / arrabbiata sauce / shaved parmesan

Fried Calamari

$16.00

roasted tomato aioli

Mussels & Grilled Focaccia

$18.00

tomato brodo / olive / ASTI ground sausage / garlic butter

Mixed Greens

$12.00

apple / gorgonzola crostini

Caesar

$12.00

romaine / focaccia croutons / shaved parmesan

Grilled Peach

$16.00

local peaches / baby kale / spinach / goat cheese / pine nuts / pesto vinaigrette (pesto contains nuts & dairy)

Caprese

$17.00

local heirloom tomato / burrata / basil / evolved

Pizza - Online

Margherita

$14.00

tomato fresca / mozzarella / basil

Funghi

$16.00

grilled hi-fy mycology mushrooms / garlic / balsamic onions / ricotta gorgonzola crema / mozzarella / parsley

Bianca

$14.00

mozzarella / fontina / provolone / fried sage / truffle oil

Mediterranean

$15.00

chopped tomato / grilled eggplant / green olives / kalamata olives / feta / mozzarella / oregano

Housemade Pasta & Risotto

Capellini Neopolitano

$14.00

crushed tomato / garlic / basil

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$19.00

crushed tomato / niman ranch guanciale / chili flake / shaved pecorino

Spinach Casarecce

$19.00

artichoke / peas / spinach / ground prosciutto / parmesan cream

Linguine & Littleneck Clams

$23.00

garlic / lemon / chili flake / breadcrumbs

Lamb Sugo Pappardelle

$23.00

braised lamb / puffed farro / parmesan / pecorino

Carbonara

$19.00

niman ranch guanciale / black pepper / parmesan / egg yolk

Sweet Corn Risotto

$23.00

corn purée / charred corn / parmesan

Saffron Seafood Risotto

$36.00

shrimp / clams / calamari / spicy shrimp brodo

Dinner

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

corn purée / grilled summer vegetables / basil butter

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

capellini / capers / garlic / tomato fresca

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

fried eggplant / capellini / capers / garlic / tomato fresca

Grilled Rainbow Trout

$25.00

herb fregola / spring vegetable salad / citronette

Sides

Grisanti's Spinach

$6.00

egg / garlic / parmesan

Side Corn Brûlée

$6.00

corn purée / charred corn

Roasted Summer Vegetables

$6.00

basil butter

ASTI Fries

$6.00

garlic / parmesan

Three Sides

$16.00

BTG Bottles

Btl Prosecco

$40.00

Adami Garbel / Veneto

Btl Cleto Chiarli Brut Rose

$48.00

Btl Lambrusco

$40.00

Cleto Chiarli / Emilia-Romagna

Btl Pietradolce Rose

$48.00

Nerello Mascalese '18 / Sicily

Btl Ramato Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Corte Giacobbe '20 / Veneto

Btl. Bargemone

$56.00

Provence Rose '21 / Ctx d'Aix

Btl. Falinghina

$44.00

Terredora Diapoalo '20 / Campania

Btl. Pieropan Soave

$48.00

Pieropan Classico '20 / Veneto

Btl. Tommasi Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Peter Zemmer '21 / Alto Adige

Btl. Felluga Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Marco Felluga '20 / Friuli

Btl. Terruzi Vernaccia

$52.00

'Isola Bianca' '20 / San Gimignano

Btl. Denante Macon Chardonnay

$60.00

Domaine de la Denante '20 / Macon

Btl Garofoli Montepulciano

$44.00

'Piancarda' '17 / Marche

Btl. Fontanafredda Barbera

$48.00

Fontanafredda 'Briccotondo' '18 / Piedmont

Btl. Nero D'Avola

$52.00

Colosi '20 / Sicily

Btl. Chianti Bindi La Boncia

$56.00

Bindi Sergardi 'La Boncia' '19 / Tuscany

Btl Li Veli

$60.00

Negroamaro 'Pezzo Morgana' '19 / Puglia

Btl J. Hoff Pinot Nero

$60.00

J. Hoffstatter '20 / Alto Adige

Btl Irrosso Sangiovese

$60.00

Btl Erste Neue Sauv

$60.00

White Wines

Metodo Classico Enrico Serafino

$62.00

Contadi Castaldi / Lombardy

Assyrtiko

$65.00

Santo '21 / Santorini

Jankara

$60.00

Vermentino / Jankara '20 / Sardinia

Fiano Di Avellino

$65.00

Colli di Lapio '21 / Campania

Greco Di Tufo

$70.00

Feudi di San Gregorio '18 / Campania

Pecorino

$65.00

Talamonti 'Trabocchetto' '20 / Abruzzo

Kerner

$62.00

Abbazia di Novacella '21 / Alto Adige

Winkl Terlan Sauv Blanc

$65.00

Terlan 'Winkl' Sauvignon Blanc '21 / Alto Adige

Terlaner Chardonnay/Bianco

$65.00

Terlan 'Terlaner' '19 / Alto Adige

Venica Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Pinot Grigio '20 / Friuli

Boffa Arneis

$55.00

Arneis '18 / Piedmont

Red Wines

Pietradolce 'Archineri'

$85.00

Nerello Mascalese '18 / Sicily

COS Cerasuolo

$75.00

Nero d'Avola '17 / Sicily

Aglianico

$62.00

Paternoster '16 / Basilicata

Rupestro

$65.00

Sangiovese / Il Monticello '21 / Liguria

Montepulciano Tre Saggi

$70.00

Talamonti 'Tre Saggi' '17 / Abruzzo

Inama Bradisismo

$75.00

Cabernet / Carmenere, Inama 'Bradisismo' '18 / Veneto

Speri Valpolicella

$48.00

'La Roverina' '15 / Veneto

Ripasso Pra

$72.00

Valpolicella / Pra 'Morandina' '18 / Veneto

Tenuta Amarone

$125.00

Sant'Antoni '15 / Veneto

Cabernet Franc Vigne Del Malina

$65.00

Vigne del Malina '15 / Veneto

Trevigne Barbera

$70.00

Domenico Clerico '17 / Piedmont

Bruno Giascosa Dolcetto

$68.00

Dolcetto d'Alba '20 / Piedmont

Rainoldi Valtellina

$75.00

'San Gregorio' '18 / Lombardy

Travaglini Gattinara

$95.00

'Tre Vigne' '15 / Piedmont

Produttori Barbaresco

$110.00

'18 / Piedmont

'Bussia' Barolo

$145.00

Dardi Le Rose '13 / Piedmont

Barolo Manzone Gramolere

$155.00

'15 / Piedmont

Cabernet Farnito

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon / Carpineto '16 / Tuscany

Salcheto Nobile de Montepulciano

$62.00

'18 / Tuscany

Argiano Brunello

$125.00

'17 / Tuscany

Antinori Brunello

$150.00

'Pian delle Vigne' '15 / Tuscany

Lohsa Mandrone

$90.00

'Super Tuscan' '18 / Tuscany

Corbaia

$155.00

'Super Tuscan' '15 / Tuscany

Beronia Tempranillo

$70.00

Gran Reserva '13 / Rioja

Sumoll Garnatxa

$60.00

Can Sumoi '19 / Penedes

Villa Donoratico

$110.00

Sassicaia

$450.00

Borgogno Freisa

$70.00

Btl Produttori Single Vin

$175.00

Dessert

Bittersweet Chocolate Cannoli

$10.00

crispy chocolate-almond shells / chocolate mousse

Tiramisu

$10.00

ladyfingers / espresso / marsala sabayon / candied almonds

Bag of Biscotti

$8.00

chocolate chocolate chip / anise almond

Kids Menu

Spaghetti

$7.00

tomato sauce

Rigatoni

$7.00

butter & parmesan

Pizza Pie

$10.00

tomato sauce & cheese

Meatballs

$7.00

tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

tomato sauce fresca

N/A Bevs

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Happy Water

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

Orange Juice

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

408 E 43rd St C, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

ASTI Trattoria image
ASTI Trattoria image
ASTI Trattoria image

