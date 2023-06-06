Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gelatoro 4500 Duval Street

4500 Duval Street

Austin, TX 78751

Coffee

Hot Coffees

2X Espresso

$3.50

Americano-12oz

$3.50

Americano-16oz

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappucino -12oz

$4.00

Cappucino -16oz

$4.50

Latte-12oz

$4.00

Latte-16oz

$4.50

Cold Coffees

Americano - 12oz

$3.50

Americano-16oz

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Capuccino - 12oz

$4.00

Capuccino - 16oz

$4.50

Latte - 12oz

$4.00

Latte - 16oz

$4.50

Affogato

$6.00

Gelato

Kids Cup

$4.50

Small Cup

$5.50

Large Cup

$6.50

Pint

$11.00

Quart

$18.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Gelato & Coffee & Bakery

4500 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751

