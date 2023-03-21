Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Parlor Austin

review star

No reviews yet

4301 Guadalupe St

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

LARGE B.Y.O
AUTUMN'S DELUXE LARGE
AUTUMN'S DELUXE SMALL

Food Menu

Specialty Pizza

AUTUMN'S DELUXE LARGE

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Mushroom

AUTUMN'S DELUXE MEDIUM

$23.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Mushroom

AUTUMN'S DELUXE SMALL

$19.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Mushroom

HONEY DELUXE -LARGE ONLY

$28.00

Pepperoni, Jalapeno & Honey Drizzle

CALLUM'S small

$19.50

Sausage, Mushroom & Black Olives

CALLUM'S medium

$23.50

Sausage, Mushroom & Black Olives

CALLUM'S Large

$28.00

Sausage, Mushroom & Black Olives

DAVID'S small

$15.00

Spinach & Garlic

DAVID'S medium

$19.50

Spinach & Garlic

DAVID'S Large

$23.00

Spinach & Garlic

DEJAY'S Small

$19.50

Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Basil

DEJAY'S Medium

$23.50

Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Basil

DEJAY'S Large

$28.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Basil

GAVIN'S Small

$19.50

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onion & Pineapple

GAVIN'S Medium

$23.50

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onion & Pineapple

GAVIN'S Large

$28.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onion & Pineapple

GUNNAR'S Small

$19.50

Spinach, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Jalapenos

GUNNAR'S Medium

$23.50

Spinach, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Jalapenos

GUNNAR'S Large

$28.00

Spinach, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Jalapenos

GWYNETH'S Small

$19.50

No Sauce, Rosemary, Feta, Gorgonzola & Ricotta

GWYNETH'S Medium

$23.50

No Sauce, Rosemary, Feta, Gorgonzola & Ricotta

GWYNETH'S Large

$28.00

No Sauce, Rosemary, Feta, Gorgonzola & Ricotta

JASMINES HAWAIIAN Small

$19.50

Banana Peppers, Pineapple & Canadian Bacon

JASMINES HAWAIIAN Medium

$23.50

Banana Peppers, Pineapple & Canadian Bacon

JASMINES HAWAIIAN Large

$28.00

Banana Peppers, Pineapple & Canadian Bacon

KEEGAN'S Small

$19.00

Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Gorgonzola & Olive Oil

KEEGAN'S Medium

$23.50

Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Gorgonzola & Olive Oil

KEEGAN'S Large

$28.00

Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Gorgonzola & Olive Oil

KYLI'S Small

$19.50

Ricotta, No Sauce, Pepperoni, Basil, Jalapeno & Roma Tomato

KYLI'S Medium

$23.50

Ricotta, No Sauce, Pepperoni, Basil, Jalapeno & Roma Tomato

KYLI'S Large

$28.00

Ricotta, No Sauce, Pepperoni, Basil, Jalapeno & Roma Tomato

LANCE'S Small

$19.00

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato & Gorgonzola

LANCE'S Medium

$23.50

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato & Gorgonzola

LANCE'S Large

$28.00

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato & Gorgonzola

SINGER'S Small

$19.50

Chicken, Onion, Rosemary, Gorgonzola & Roma Tomato

SINGER'S Medium

$23.50

Chicken, Onion, Rosemary, Gorgonzola & Roma Tomato

SINGER'S Large

$28.00

Chicken, Onion, Rosemary, Gorgonzola & Roma Tomato

VEGAN AUTUMNS DELUXE Small

$25.00

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni

FIREMAN PETE Small

$19.00

FIREMAN PETE Medium

$23.50

FIREMAN PETE Large

$28.00

Vegan Specialty Pizza

LG VEGAN AUTUMNS DELUXE

$33.00

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni

MED- VEGAN AUTUMNS DELUXE

$28.00

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni

SM VEGAN AUTUMNS

$22.00

LG VEGAN CALLUM'S

$30.00

Mushroom, Black Olive & Vegan Sausage

MEDIUM VEGAN CALLUM'S

$26.00

Mushroom, Black Olive & Vegan Sausage

SM- VEGAN CALLUM'S

$22.00

Mushroom, Black Olive & Vegan Sausage

LG- VEGAN DAVIDS

$30.00

Spinach & Garlic

MED- VEGAN DAVIDS

$24.00

Spinach & Garlic

SM- VEGAN DAVIDS

$19.00

Spinach & Garlic

LG- VEGAN DEJAYS

$30.00

Broccoli, Garlic & Basil

MED- VEGAN DEJAYS

$27.00

Broccoli, Garlic & Basil

SM- VEGAN DEJAYS

$19.00

Broccoli, Garlic & Basil

LG- VEGAN GAVINS

$28.00

MED- VEGAN GAVINS

$23.00

SM- VEGAN GAVINS

$18.00

LG- VEGAN GUNNARS

$30.00

MED- VEGAN GUNNARS

$24.00

LG- VEGAN GWYNETHS

$24.00

MED- VEGAN GWYNETHS

$20.00

SM- VEGAN GWYNETHS

$17.00

LG- VEGAN JASMINES HAWAIIAN

$30.00

MED- VEGAN JASMINES HAWAIIAN

$24.00

SM- VEGAN JASMINES HAWAIIAN

$19.00

SM- VEGAN GUNNARS

$19.00

LG- VEGAN KEEGAN

$30.00

MED- VEGAN KEEGAN

$24.00

SM- VEGAN KEEGAN

$19.00

LG- VEGAN KYLI'S

$30.00

MED- VEGAN KYLI'S

$24.00

SM- VEGAN KYLI'S

$19.00

LG- VEGAN LANCE

$30.00

MED- VEGAN LANCE

$24.00

SM- VEGAN LANCE

$19.00

LG- VEGAN PETE'S

$30.00

MED- VEGAN PETE'S

$24.00

SM- VEGAN PETE'S

$19.00

LG- VEGAN SINGER'S

$30.00

MED- VEGAN SINGER'S

$26.00

SM- VEGAN SINGER'S

$22.00

SM VEGAN CHEESE

$24.00

Broccoli, Garlic & Basil

Gluten Free

FIREMAN PETE Gluten Gree

$24.00

GF AUTUMN'S DELUXE

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Mushroom

GF DAVID'S

$20.00

Spinach & Garlic

GF DEJAY'S

$25.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Basil

GF FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$7.25

GF GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$5.25

GF GAVIN'S

$25.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onion & Pineapple

GF GUNNAR'S

$25.00

Spinach, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts & Jalapenos

GF GWYNETH'S

$25.00

No Sauce, Rosemary, Feta, Gorgonzola & Ricotta

GF JASMINES HAWAIIAN

$25.00

Banana Peppers, Pineapple & Canadian Bacon

GF KEEGAN'S

$25.00

Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Gorgonzola & Olive Oil

GF KYLI'S

$25.00

Ricotta, No Sauce, Pepperoni, Basil, Jalapeno & Roma Tomato

GF LANCE'S

$25.00

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato & Gorgonzola

GF SINGER'S

$25.00

Chicken, Onion, Rosemary, Gorgonzola & Roma Tomato

VEGAN AUTUMNS DELUXE Gluten Free

$28.00

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni

VEGAN CALLUM'S

$25.00

Mushroom, Black Olive & Vegan Sausage

VEGAN DAVIDS

$25.00

Spinach & Garlic

VEGAN GUNNARS

$25.00

VEGAN JASMINES HAWAIIAN

$25.00

VEGAN KEEGAN

$25.00

VEGAN KYLI'S

$25.00

VEGAN LANCE

$25.00

VEGAN PETE'S

$25.00

VEGAN SINGER'S

$25.00

BYO - GF

$25.00

Vegan French Bread

VEGAN FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$9.00

VEGAN GARLIC BREAD

$7.00

VEGAN GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.00

VEGAN SPECIALTY FRENCH BREAD

$14.00

Build Your Own

VEGAN LARGE B.Y.O

$23.00

VEGAN MED B.Y.O

$20.50

VEGAN SMALL B.Y.O

$17.00

LARGE B.Y.O

$16.00

MEDUM B.Y.O

$13.00

SMALL B.Y.O

$11.00

GLUTEN FREE B.Y.O

$16.00

At Home Kit

Vegan Special Meat

$7.00

LARGE PIZZA DOUGH

$7.00

SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Daily Special Slice

$4.50

Chefs Choice

French Bread

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$6.75

FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$7.00

Gluten Free

GF CALLUM'S

$25.00

Sausage, Mushroom & Black Olives

Salad

PARLOR SALAD

$6.75

Spring Mix, Cucumber & Roma Tomato

Side note

Side of dressing

$0.75

N/A Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

BEV

$8.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hop Water

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Just Haze - Sam Adams

$6.00

Lyres Dark N Spicy

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Rambler - Grapefruit

$2.00

Rambler Lime

$2.00

Rambler Plain

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Light

$4.00

Richards Rain Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Athletic- Run Wild (Ipa)

$6.00

Sprite

$2.00

Athletic Upside Down

$6.00

Athletic Lite

Lyre Amalfi

MERCH

T-SHIRT

Small T

$15.00

Med T

$15.00

Large T

$15.00

EAR PLUGS

1 PAIR

$2.00

2 PAIR

$4.00

3 PAIR

$6.00

KOOZIES

Koozies

$3.00
All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
Friday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday1:30 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

23 years young.

Location

4301 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

