Garlic knots in Austin

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|6 Garlic Knots
|$9.00
basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping
|3 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.95
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.
Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.
Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Garlic Butter, Marinara
|Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.
|Garlic Knots (HH)
|$6.00
A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Garlic Knots (4pc)
|$6.00
(4 Piece) with a side of Marinara.
|4 Piece Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Served with a side of marinara.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$3.25
Four Garlic Knots and a side of Marinara Sauce
Favorite Pizza
801 W 6th Street, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
5 Knots per order. Served with Arrabbiata
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin
|Garlic knot (six pieces)
|$5.00
Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
East Side Pies
1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Garlic Knot
|$1.00
Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
East Side Pies
13265 US Highway 183, Austin
|Garlic Knot
|$1.00
Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread
|Garlic Knots (7 Pack)
|$5.00
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Kid's Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Garlic butter, marinara.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Kid's Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Garlic butter, marinara.