Garlic knots in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
6 Garlic Knots$9.00
basil pesto, parmigiano reggiano, red sauce for dipping
3 Garlic Knots$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$6.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.95
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily with grass fed butter.
Dusted with garlic & Italian seasonings.
Comes with side of the infamous: LaMonica’s Marinara
Garlic Knots image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$5.99
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Garlic Knots$7.00
Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara
Garlic Knots image

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$8.00
A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.
Garlic Knots (HH)$6.00
A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots (4pc)$6.00
(4 Piece) with a side of Marinara.
4 Piece Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$3.25
Four Garlic Knots and a side of Marinara Sauce
Favorite Pizza image

 

Favorite Pizza

801 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$6.00
5 Knots per order. Served with Arrabbiata
Li'l Nonna's image

PIZZA

Li'l Nonna's

440 East Saint Elmo Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$8.00
Item pic

 

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic knot (six pieces)$5.00
Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices
East Side Pies image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

East Side Pies

1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knot$1.00
Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread
East Side Pies image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

East Side Pies

13265 US Highway 183, Austin

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knot$1.00
Fresh baked everyday! Delicious knots made with our homemade foccacia dough and smothered with our made in-house garlic spread
Garlic Knots (7 Pack)$5.00
Garlic Knots image

 

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Garlic Knots image

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$6.99
Hand-tied knots drenched in fresh garlic butter with red sauce for dipping
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Garlic Knots$6.00
Garlic Knots$6.99
Garlic butter, marinara.
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Garlic Knots$6.00
Garlic Knots$6.99
Garlic butter, marinara.
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock image

 

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.00
