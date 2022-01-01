Cheese enchiladas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada
|$5.49
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Cheese enchilada
|$10.25
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$7.50
two cheese enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Cheese Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.95
Two cheese enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Cheese Pipeline Enchilada
|$9.99
|Kid Cheese Enchilada
|$4.99
Corn tortilla filled with mixed cheese and covered in Guajillo sauce
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.
|12 Cheese Enchiladas
|$49.95
|Guacamole Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas topped with our house-made guacamole.
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$10.00
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$14.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
|KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
|$6.69
Cheese Enchilada with Chile con Carne or Chile con Queso
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Cheese Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Cheese enchilada plate
|$8.95
2 cheese enchiladas topped with gravy, and yelllow cheese. Sderved with rice and beans.
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.25
Stacked and layered corn tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese and topped with queso. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada and Carne Asada Taco Combo
|$9.99
One Cheese Enchilada & One taco de carne asada, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada
|$6.49
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Cheese Enchilada
|$6.95
Served with rice & beans