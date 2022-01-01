Restaurant header imageView gallery

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290

Austin, TX 78737

Popular Items

Chicken Fajita
Mex Pastor
Steak Fajita

Appetizers

Cheeese Dip & Chips

$6.50

House queso and fried chips.

Black Chipotle Dip

$3.95

Black beans dip with chipotle & fried chips.

Salsa & Chips

$2.95

House salsa and fried chips

Guacamole and Chips

$6.75

Fresh avocado with pico de gallo and cotija cheese.

Grilled Mexican Street Corn

$7.95

Boiled corn with mayonnaise and cheese.

Regular Nachos

$9.99

Crispy corn chips covered with cheese and your protein choice ( Ground Beef or Chicken Grill).

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.99

A bed of crispy corn chips covered with refried beans and cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

A bed of crispy corn chips covered with cheese and strips of steak and/or grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, corn, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeño.

Taco Margarita Especial

$14.99

Chicharron and chips with guacamole, black chipotle dip and choriqueso.

Special Plates

Steak Fajita Special

$15.99

Seasoning steak with bell peppers, grilled onion and rice. Served with salad (lettuce, tomato, avocado) and beans. It includes flour or corn tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, PLEASE.

Chicken Fajita Special

$15.99

Grilled chicken with bell peppers, grilled onion and rice. Served with salad (lettuce, tomato, avocado) and beans. It includes flour or corn tortilla. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, PLEASE.

Mahi Special

$17.99

Burritos

Burrito Monster

$16.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp on a flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, spinach, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Fresh shrimp, white rice, cabbage, cilantro, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce

Asada Burrito

$13.99

Marinated steak on a flour tortilla with spanish rice, lettuce, refried beans, guacamole and cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Seasoning steak or chicken on a flour tortilla with bell peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Bell pepper, black beans, rice, tomato, spinach and mushrooms.

Beef Burrito

$9.99

Ground beef on a flour tortilla with refried beans and rice.

Mahi Burrito

$14.99

Marinate Mahi, white rice, cabbage, cilantro, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce

Chimichangas

Steak Chimichanga

$7.99

Marinated steak and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.

Chicken Chimichanga

$7.75

Grilled chicken and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$8.50

Grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.99

Your choice sauce (red or green). Chicken, cheese or ground beef enchiladas. Onion and mozzarella. Served with rice and black beans.

Enmoladas

Enmoladas

$12.99

Tacos

Baja Spicy Shrimp

$4.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$4.99

Crispy shrimp on a flour tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes and cilantro, served with chipotle sauce.

Bean & Cheese

$3.00

Beef Barbacoa

$4.75

Slow cooked beef served with onion and cilantro.

Carnitas

$3.99

Citrus infused slow cooked pork with cilantro, onion and chicharron.

Chick Grill

$4.50

Marinated grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with cheese

Chicken Fajita

$4.50

Marinated chicken breast with grilled bell pepper and cheese served with avocado sauce.

Ground Beef

$3.50

Mahi Mahi Breeze

$4.90

Seasoned grilled Mahi on a flour tortilla with pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, served with chipotle sauce.

Mex Pastor

$3.50

Slow broiled marinated pork with pineapple, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Steak Fajita

$4.95

Marinated grilled steak with grilled bell pepper and cheese served with avocado sauce.

Tierra

$3.00

Bell pepper, black beans, rice, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms.

Bowls

Steak Bowl

$14.99

Black beans, rice, tomato, avocado, lettuce, corn, chick grill, spinach, cotija cheese. Served with italian dressing.

Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Black beans, rice, tomato, avocado, lettuce, corn, chick grill, spinach, cotija cheese. Served with italian dressing.

Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

Shrimp, rice, lettuce, ajonjolí, spinach, tomato, avocado and cabbage. Served with chipotle sauce.

Fajita Salad

$14.99

Steak or chicken, bell pepper, black beans, lettuce, corn, tomato, rice, guacamole and mozzarella cheese. Served with green sauce.

Veggie Bowl

$14.99

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.75

Grilled chicken and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Kids Burrito

$5.75

Ground beef or chicken. Served with rice or beans on the side.

Kids Tacos

$4.95

Ground beef or chicken. Served with rice or beans on the side.

Quesadillas

All quesadillas are served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

Bell pepper, black beans, rice, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chipotle Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Seasoned ground beef and cheese.

Chick Grill Quesadill

$12.99

Grilled chicken and cheese.

Gringa

$11.99

Slowly broiled seasoned pork pastor with pineapple and cheese.

Alambre

$14.99

Grilled steak, bacon, bell pepper, onion and cheese.

Soups

Charro Beans

$4.50+

Slow cooked pinto beans with bacon, onion, sausage and chorizo. Topped with cheese, sour cream and cilantro.

Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Chicken, avocado, sour cream, rice, chicharron and cilantro. Served with chipotle sauce.

Pozole

$4.50+Out of stock

Only available on Thursdays.

Sides

Side Black Beans

$2.85

Side Charro Beans

$2.85

Corn Tortillas (one piece)

$0.50

Flour Tortillas (one piece)

$0.50

Side Jalapeños

$0.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.85

Side Rice

$2.85

Side Queso

$2.85

Side Guacamole

$2.85

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Red Salsa

$1.00

Beverages

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.80

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.80

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexican Fanta

$2.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
