Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Via 313 Oak Hill

review star

No reviews yet

6705 West US Highway 290

Austin, TX 78737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Detroiter
Small Detroiter
Cheese Bread

Small Detroit Style. 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Vodka

Small Vodka

$15.00

October's #pizzawithapurpose benefitting Keep Austin Fed! The Vodka, featuring our classic Detroit-Style dough baked with our house cheese blend and Tito's Handmade Vodka Sauce, finished with Fresh Parmesan and Basil.

Small Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

Small Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$11.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$9.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

Small Carnivore

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Herbivore

Small Herbivore

$14.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

Small Rocket

$16.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

Small Cadillac

$17.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

Small Ambassador Bridge

$17.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Small 500

Small 500

$15.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

Small Bobo

$17.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

Gluten Free Detroit Style

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Gluten Free pizzas only available in small.
Gluten Free Vodka

Gluten Free Vodka

$18.00

October's #pizzawithapurpose benefitting Keep Austin Fed! The Vodka, featuring our classic Detroit-Style dough baked with our house cheese blend and Tito's Handmade Vodka Sauce, finished with Fresh Parmesan and Basil.

Gluten Free Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Build Your Own Detroit Style

Gluten Free Build Your Own Detroit Style

$14.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Marinara

Gluten Free Marinara

$12.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

Gluten Free Detroiter

$17.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$17.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

Gluten Free Carnivore

$19.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

Gluten Free Omnivore

$18.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Herbivore

Gluten Free Herbivore

$17.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

Gluten Free Rocket

$19.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$18.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

Gluten Free Cadillac

$20.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

Gluten Free 500

$18.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

Gluten Free Bobo

$20.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$21.00

Large Detroit Style

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

Large Via Signature Detroit Style 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$20.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Classic Cheese

Large Classic Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Marinara

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large Detroiter

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large 500

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Bar Pies

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Build Your Own Bar Style

Build Your Own Bar Style

$10.00

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Plain

Plain

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

Temptation(s)

Temptation(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges

Stooges

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Bar MC5

Bar MC5

$13.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella, Asiago, Fontina, Provolone, Parmesan

Bar Supreme

$15.00
Funkadelic Chicken

Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch Drizzle (no red sauce)

Appetizers

Hot appetizers.
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Artichokes

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$6.00Out of stock

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostinis. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Sides

Side: D-Sauce

$0.50

Side: Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side: Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side: Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side: Peach Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Salads

Cold salads.
Small House

Small House

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Beet

Beet

$10.00

Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.

Sides

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: D-Sauce

$0.50

Side: Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Arugula

$1.50

Side: Black Olives

$1.50

Side: Ricotta Cheese

$2.00

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF!!! Cinnamon Sticks

GF!!! Cinnamon Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

Hockey Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF!!! Hockey Sticks

GF!!! Hockey Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

Superman Scoop

$4.00

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Pumpkin Sticks

$8.00

GF Pumpkin Sticks

$11.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

FAYGO Grape

$3.00

FAYGO Orange

$3.00

FAYGO Red Pop

$3.00Out of stock

FAYGO Rock n Rye

$3.00Out of stock

FAYGO Vanilla Cream

$3.00Out of stock

FAYGO Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparkling Water 16oz Can

Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Still Water 16oz Can

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Bar Pies (DD)

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.

Plain (DD)

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni (DD)

$13.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

MC5 (DD)

$14.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme (DD)

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, and red sauce.

Temptation (DD)

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (DD)

$15.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Funkadelic Chicken (DD)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Website

Location

6705 West US Highway 290, Austin, TX 78737

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD
orange star4.5 • 2,270
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
orange star4.5 • 1,600
5900 W Slaughter Ln Austin, TX 78749
View restaurantnext
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
598 E US 290 Suite 250 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
7720 West Highway 71 Austin, TX 78735
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston