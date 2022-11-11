Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oseyo Restaurant

620 Reviews

$$

1628 E Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bibimbap
Jajangmyeon
Sangchu Geotjeori

Beer

Meanwhile Pilsner

$10.00

Wine

BTL Red - Open Face Chingón

BTL Red - Open Face Chingón

$80.00

"Red Field Blend" 2019 - France- Pinot Noir+Pinot Gris- Natural

BTL Red- South-hold

$60.00
BTL Red - Mujer Caballo Verde

BTL Red - Mujer Caballo Verde

$120.00

Fil.Loxera & CIA "La Mujer Caballo" 2020- Spain -Ull de Perdiu

BTL White - Cormorant Cellars

BTL White - Cormorant Cellars

$76.00

Cormorant Cellars "Dry Creek" 2019 - Sonoma - Sauvignon Blanc

BTL White- Dazzles of White

BTL White- Dazzles of White

$86.00

Day wines - 2021 - Oregon - Blend

BTL White- Cavadondolo Pinot Gris

$64.00

BTL Rosé - Bikicki Nadia

$52.00
BTL Orange- First Rodeo

BTL Orange- First Rodeo

$80.00

Alta Marfa "First Rodeo" 2021 - Texas - Orange Muscat + Viognier

BTL Rose- City Nights

$64.00

BTL Rosé- Little Snack

$76.00

BTL Sparkling - Cremant

$60.00

BTL Sparkling - Umami

$76.00

Sake + Soju

BTL Blue Stag

$52.00

BTL Koiku 54

$96.00

BTL Koujo Junmai

$48.00

BTL - Snowman

$40.00

BTL Taru Junmai (720 ml)

$74.00

720ml. Junmai. Taru sake is sealed and aged in handmade Yoshino cedar casks sourced from the brewery’s local forests, giving it a distinctly woody aroma. Taru sake has been used for its therapeutic benefits for centuries.

BTL Junmai Sparkling

$55.00

BTL Mizuno Nigori

$45.00

BTL Nigori White Silk

$52.00Out of stock

500ml. Junmai. Subtle aromas of coconut and steamed rice. Silky soft texture with a gentle sweetness.

BTL Good Day Original Soju

$18.00

BTL Jozen Pink

$96.00

Non-Alcoholic

Rambler - Sparkling Water

$4.00

Texas filtered limestone sparkling water. Served in a 12oz can.

Rambler - Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$4.00

Texas sparkling water with a hint of grapefruit. Served in a 12oz can.

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Goslings ginger beer - 12oz can

Korean Pear Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Made with real asian pear juice and some pulp.

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Made with pure cane sugar.

Sprite Can

$3.00

Iced Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Blend of Thai and Yunnanese tea with the natural oil of the bergamont citrus fruit. Served with your choice of cubed or crushed ice.

Iced Mandarin Green Tea

$4.00

Green tea from Korea blended with Korean mandarin orange peel. Served over cubed or crushed ice.

Lemonade

$6.00

House-made lemonade with a touch of yuzu to brighten up your tastebuds.

Small Plates

Jjin Mandu

Jjin Mandu

$14.00

House-made steamed dumplings with pork, beef, and kimchi

Gun Mandu

Gun Mandu

$13.00

House-made pan fried dumplings with assorted vegetables and mushrooms.

Ddukkbokki

Ddukkbokki

$13.00

Rice cakes and scallions sautéed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce. For additional umami flavor, add fish cake for $3. Fish cakes also contain wheat.

Tong Dak

Tong Dak

$15.00

Spicy-sweet Korean-style fried chicken.

Sangchu Geotjeori

Sangchu Geotjeori

$13.00

Leafy greens and julienned scallion salad and mint with house-made sesame dressing.

Bossam

Bossam

$16.00

Slow-roasted pork belly served with scallion salad, ssamjang (soy-bean paste) dipping sauce and lettuce for wrapping.

Silken Tofu

$12.00

Silken Tofu thats lightly steamed to warm through and then dressed with a Sweet Chili Soy, Scallions and Sesame Seeds and Crispy Garlic ﻿**Vegan

Rice

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$20.00

Korean mixed rice with seasoned vegetables, bulgogi, fried egg, and gochujang sauce.

Bokkeumbap

Bokkeumbap

$24.00

Comforting house-made kimchi fried rice with pork (ground or belly), fried egg, & roasted seaweed. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).

Seasonal Hwedup Bap

Seasonal Hwedup Bap

$24.00

Raw fish, honeycrisp apple pine nut relish, perilla, ginger soy vinaigrette, & gochujang served over rice and greens.

Mapo Dobu

$24.00

A rich spicy tomato based broth infused with Szechuan Peppercorns, arbol chiles, ﻿﻿pork belly and ground pork sausage served with Silken Tofu ﻿

Wood Grill

Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye

Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye

$30.00

Thinly sliced marinated rib-eye grilled with onions and carrots and served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, and dipping sauces.

Ddak Gui - Marinated Chicken

Ddak Gui - Marinated Chicken

$28.00

Marinated chicken thighs wood-fired with onions and carrots and served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, and dipping sauces.

Beoseot - Assorted Mushrooms

Beoseot - Assorted Mushrooms

$26.00

Kimchi - marinated and grilled cremini and shiitake, mushrooms , served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, dipping sauces.

Kalbi - Short Rib

Kalbi - Short Rib

$34.00

Marinated short rib served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, dipping sauces.

Godeungeo Gui - Grilled Mackerel

Godeungeo Gui - Grilled Mackerel

$28.00

Whole grilled Mackerel, served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, dipping sauces.

Noodles

Jajangmyeon

Jajangmyeon

$22.00

A famous Korean - Chinese dish of udon noodles sauteed in a roasted black bean sauce (jajang) with pork (ground or belly) & assorted vegetables. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).

Japchae

Japchae

$20.00

Sweet potato clear noodles stir-fried with seasonal vegetables in soy, garlic, & sesame oil. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).

Soup

Kimchi Jigae

Kimchi Jigae

$20.00

Comforting spicy kimchi stew with tofu, pork (ground or belly) & vegetables. Can be made vegetarian, but NOT Vegan as Kimchi contains fish sauce.

Dduk Mandu Guk

Dduk Mandu Guk

$22.00

Soondubu Jigae

$24.00

Soft tofu simmered in a mildly-spiced gochugaru and seafood broth with clams.

Kids

Kids Jjin Mandu

Kids Jjin Mandu

$11.00

House-made steamed dumplings with pork, beef, and kimchi. Served with a side of rice.

Kids Gun Mandu

Kids Gun Mandu

$10.00

House-made pan fried dumplings with assorted vegetables and mushrooms. Served with a side of rice.

Kids Grill

Kids Grill

$13.00

Includes a choice of grill item and a side of rice.

Kids Japchae

Kids Japchae

$11.00

Sweet potato clear noodles stir-fried with seasonal vegetables in soy, garlic, & sesame oil.

Kids Dduk Guk

$11.00

Clear Bone Broth Soup with Rice Cakes and Brisket.

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Mango Gochugang Sorbet- Half Pint

$8.00Out of stock

8oz. Hits all your tastebuds, sweet, sour, and spicy.

Mango Gochugang Sorbet- Pint

$14.00

16oz. Hits all your tastebuds, sweet, sour, and spicy.

Strawberry Mint Sorbet-Half Pint

$8.00

Strawberry Mint Sorbet- Pint

$14.00

Peach Lime Sorbet- Half Pint

$8.00

8oz. Texas peach, lime, refreshing, and bright.

Peach Lime Sorbet- Pint

$14.00

16oz. Texas peach, lime, refreshing, and bright.

Black Sesame Ice Cream- Half Pint

Black Sesame Ice Cream- Half Pint

$8.00

8oz. Rich and creamy; surprisingly tastes like peanut butter.

Black Sesame Ice Cream- Pint

Black Sesame Ice Cream- Pint

$14.00

16oz. Rich and creamy; surprisingly tastes like peanut butter.

Pecan Rum Date Ice Cream- Half Pint

Pecan Rum Date Ice Cream- Half Pint

$8.00

8oz. Sweet cream, rum, juju dates, gochugaru and cinnamon candied pecans.

Pecan Rum Date Ice Cream- Pint

Pecan Rum Date Ice Cream- Pint

$14.00

16oz. Sweet cream, rum, juju dates, gochugaru and cinnamon candied pecans.

Melon Ginger Pint

$14.00Out of stock

Banchan & Sides

Housemade Fresh Kimchi

Housemade Fresh Kimchi

House-made Kimchi

Assorted Pickles

Assorted Pickles

House-made Pickles

Daily Banchan

Daily Banchan

$6.00

A set of 3 banchans including housemade fresh kimchi, marinated bean sprouts, and garlic sesame spinach. To make daily banchan vegan, we will substitute our house kimchi (contains fish sauce) with assorted pickles.

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed white mixed with wild rice yields a traditional Korean purple rice. Extra portions to eat now or save for later.

Side Sesame Oil

Side Sesame Oil

$0.50

Sesame oil mixed with coarse salt and cracked black pepper.

Side Ssamjang

Side Ssamjang

$0.75

Fermented soy bean paste combined with our house gochujang, garlic and sesame oil. Perfect dipping sauce for our grilled items and delicious to add to bibimbap!

Side Gochujang

Side Gochujang

$0.75

House-made Korean red pepper paste.

Grilled Chicken - 4 oz

$5.00

Bulgogi - 4 oz

$5.00

Pork Belly - 4 oz

$4.00

Beoseot (Mushrooms) - 4 oz

$4.00

Tofu - 4 oz

$4.00

1 Egg Side

$3.00

Additional Requests

No Chopsticks/Cutlery

No Chopsticks/Cutlery

Chopsticks are provided with all curbside orders, while cutlery is given with soup.

VEGAN Banchan Substitution

VEGAN Banchan Substitution

To make complimentary banchan vegan, we will substitute our house kimchi (contains fish sauce) with assorted pickles.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oseyo – which means "Welcome to my Home" -– serves nourishing Korean-American food and specialty cocktails in a modern, yet warm setting.

Website

Location

1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Oseyo image
Oseyo image
Oseyo image
Oseyo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Easy Tiger - East
orange star4.9 • 17
1501 East 7th St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Il Brutto
orange star4.6 • 1,180
1601 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Blenders and Bowls
orange star4.8 • 868
1625 E 6th st Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Buenos Aires Café - East 6th
orange starNo Reviews
1201 East 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Plaza Saltillo
orange starNo Reviews
1109 E. 5th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez
orange star4.1 • 955
1010 E. Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston