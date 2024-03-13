Atlas Sandwich Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Austin, TX-based food truck dishing up a variety of innovative sandwiches and handheld eats from Greece & the Mediterranean.
Location
1906 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant