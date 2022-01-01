Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve singapore noodles

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Singapore Noodle$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Pork Singapore Noodle$10.50
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Shrimp Singapore Noodle$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Noodles$13.95
Organic steak and natural shrimp tossed with Napa cabbage, carrots,
scallions, red bell peppers, tossed with Yellow Dragon sauce,finished with cilantro & lime with bean thread *Gluten-Free*
TRAY Singapore Noodles$66.00
Organic steak and natural shrimp tossed with Napa cabbage, carrots,
scallions, red bell peppers, tossed with Yellow Dragon sauce,
finished with cilantro & lime with vermicelli noodles.
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Noodles (GF)$20.00
thin rice noodles wok-tossed with a mild yellow Madras curry, with organic chicken thigh, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, local shrimp, mung bean sprouts, and local bell peppers, onions and egg
More about Wu Chow
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
51. Singapore Noodles$24.00
Stir Fried Pork, Gulf Shrimp. Fresno Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Madras Curry, Watercress
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

