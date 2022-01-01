Singapore noodles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve singapore noodles
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Beef Singapore Noodle
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
|Pork Singapore Noodle
|$10.50
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
|Shrimp Singapore Noodle
|$11.00
Rice noodles, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, napa, celery stir-fried, yellow curry.
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
Organic steak and natural shrimp tossed with Napa cabbage, carrots,
scallions, red bell peppers, tossed with Yellow Dragon sauce,finished with cilantro & lime with bean thread *Gluten-Free*
|TRAY Singapore Noodles
|$66.00
Organic steak and natural shrimp tossed with Napa cabbage, carrots,
scallions, red bell peppers, tossed with Yellow Dragon sauce,
finished with cilantro & lime with vermicelli noodles.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Singapore Noodles (GF)
|$20.00
thin rice noodles wok-tossed with a mild yellow Madras curry, with organic chicken thigh, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, local shrimp, mung bean sprouts, and local bell peppers, onions and egg