Home fries in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve home fries

Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$3.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$3.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Home Fries$7.00
Golden Fried Yukon Potatoes w/ House Aioli (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$3.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Home Style Burger, with fries$8.99
Homestyle Burger Cheese Burger, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup served with fries.
More about Prime Taco Grille
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE HOME FRIES$3.25
More about Magnolia Cafe

