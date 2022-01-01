Home fries in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve home fries
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Home Fries
|$3.99
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Home Fries
|$3.99
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Home Fries
|$7.00
Golden Fried Yukon Potatoes w/ House Aioli (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free)
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Home Fries
|$3.99
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Home Style Burger, with fries
|$8.99
Homestyle Burger Cheese Burger, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup served with fries.