Mi Madre's Mexican Restaurant 2201 Manor Rd

No reviews yet

2201 Manor Rd

Austin, TX 78722

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Queso And Chips

$10.00

Warm melted queso with a little spice

Saltillo Dip

Saltillo Dip

$11.00

Queso with beans, ground beef, avocado, sour cream, & pico

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips and housemade salsa

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, cilantro, and a squeeze of citrus

Breakfast Tacos

#0 Bacon, Egg, Potato, And Cheese

$4.75

#1 Sausage, Egg, Potato, And Cheese

$4.75

#2 Chorizo, Egg, Potato, And Cheese

$4.75

#3 Ground Beef, Mexican Rice, And Cheese

$4.75

#4 Black Bean, Egg, And Cheese

$4.75

#5 Ground Beef And Cheese

$4.25

#6 Potato And Egg

$4.00

#7 Carne Guisada And Cheese

$5.50

#8 Vegetarian Migas And Cheese

$5.50

#9 House Made Machacado, Egg, And Pico

$5.50

#10 Refried Beans And Cheese

$4.00

#11 Beef Or Chicken Fajita, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, And Cheese

$5.95

#12 Stewed Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, And Cheese

$5.50

#13 Bacon And Egg

$4.00

#14 Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, And Cheese

$4.75

#15 Pork Carnitas, Avocado, And Cilantro

$5.50

#16 Avocado, Lettuce, And Tomato

$4.50

#18 Barbacoa And Pico De Gallo

$5.95

Potato, Egg, And Cheese

$4.25

Egg And Cheese

$3.25

Chorizo And Potato

$3.50

Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

$4.75

Ensalada

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy flour torlilla bowl with ground beef, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, and a side of queso

Spinach and Black Bean

$11.00

Baby spinach, black beans, corn, avacado, tamatoes, queso fresco, and creamy chipotle dressing

Breakfast Plates

Ranchero

$13.00

Two over easy eggs topped with ranchero sauce, with carne guisada, home fries, and refried beans

Ranchero Avocado

$13.00

Sub Avocado for Guisada

Chorizo Con Huevo

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheese. With home fries and refried beans

Migas

Migas

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas chips, cheese, and pico. With home fries and refried beans

Specialty Plates

Enchiladas De La Casa

Enchiladas De La Casa

$15.00

Traditional enchiladas with choice of filling, mexican rice, and beans

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$16.95

Braised beef stew with mexican rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.95

Poblano chile stuffed with stewed chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, and crema.

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Stewed chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, mexican rice, pico, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and cilantro

Sizzling Fajitas

$30.00

Choice of marinated steak, chicken, shrimp, or veggies. With mexican rice, charro beans, pico, sour cream, avocado, and toritillas

Burritos

Chicken Rito

$13.00

Stewed chicken, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle cream

Fajita Rito

$14.00

Steak, french fries, avocado, cheese, and sour cream

Breakfast Rito

Breakfast Rito

$13.00

Texas sized burrito filled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheese, and 4 slices of bacon

Veggie Rito

$13.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, grilled onions, white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle cream.

Sides

16oz Diablo

$7.00

16oz Red Salsa

$6.00

2oz Diablo

$0.20

2oz Salsa

$0.20

2oz Sauce

$1.00

8oz Diablo

$3.50

8oz Salsa

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Enchilada ala Carte

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Fresh Peppers

$0.50

Side Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side Grilled Potatoes

$2.00

Side Ground Beef

$3.00

Side Guisada

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Raw Onions

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Beef Fajita

$4.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.00

Side Guac

$3.50

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Shrimp (3)

$4.00

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Stewed chicken

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Tortilla

$0.25

Egg ala Carte

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$7.00

With cinnamon and sugar

Flan

$8.00

With whipped cream and chocolate

House Made Drinks

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Coffee with brown sugar, cinnamon, mexican chocolate, and star anise

Limonada

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar

Horchata

$4.00

Coconut milk, condensed milk, rice flour and cinnamon.

Cafechata

$4.00

Horchata and Cold Brew mix

Jamaica

$4.00

House brewed sweetened hibiscus tea

Cold Brew

$4.00

House brewed coffee over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.00

Cold brew coffee with milk chocolate and whipped cream

Vida Pura OJ

$5.50

Fresh Pressed in house

Vida Pura Apple

$5.50

Cold Pressed in House

Vida Campo Verde

$8.50

Cilantro, Cucumber, Green Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Spinach, Lime

Vida Lucha Libre

$8.50

Beet, Raspberry, Red Apple, Orange, Rose Water

Vida Primero

$7.50

Lime, Serrano, Ginger, Red Apple

Vida Corazon

$7.50

Carrot, Red Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Beet, Lemon

Vida Vida juice

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Pineapple

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf coffee

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

Gatorade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topochico

$4.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Family Kits

Taco Family Kit

$40.00

Kit that serves 5 people includes 12 Ground Beef Tacos or (Veg Option- Avocado and Beans) , Rice, Beans, Queso, Salsa, Chips, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese

Fajita Family Kit

Fajita Family Kit

$55.00

Serves 5 People includes Beef, Chicken or Mixed Fajitas, Rice, Beans, Chips, Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese

Enchilada Kit

Enchilada Kit

$45.00

Enchiladas for 4 choice of beef, Chicken or Cheese with Traditional Red, Green, Mole or Ranchero Sauce. Includes Queso, Chips, Salsa, Mexican Rice, Beans, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Ilegal Mezcal Kit

Ilegal Mezcal Kit

$40.00Out of stock

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

One Bottle of Champagne and 12 oz of fresh OJ

Altos Margarita Kit

$36.00

Altos Tequila, House Mix with fresh juices and a lime. Makes 7 drinks!

Mexican Martini Kit

$38.00

Altos Tequila, House Mix with fresh juices, Olive Juice, Chile and a lime. Makes 6 drinks.

Marg Frozen Togo

$9.00

Margarita mods

Marg Rocks Togo

$9.00

Margarita Mods

Mango Frozen To-Go

$11.00

Margarita Mods

Mezcalrita To-Go

$11.00

Margarita Mods

Bloody Mary To-Go

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Best Breakfast Tacos in Austin!

Location

2201 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Directions

