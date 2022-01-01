The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seasonal Cocktails

Entierro Hot Toddy

$10.00

Monarch Magic

$14.00

The Pact

$15.00

Paper Crane

$15.00

The Rain Lilly

$15.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

In a mixing glass 2 oz Bourbon 3/4 oz Campari 3/4 oz Sweet Vermouth Chill and Strain into rocks glass garnish with orange peel

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

In a shaker 2 oz Bacardi 1/4 luxardo 3/4 Lime 1/2 Grapefruit Shake and strain into coupe Garnish with Luxardo

Last Word

$14.00

In mixing glass 3/4 oz Gin 3/4 oz Chartreuse 3/4 oz Luxardo 3/4 oz Lime Juice Chill and strain into Coupe Garnish with Luxardo

Margarita

$10.00

Martinez

$14.00

In a mixing class combine 1.5 oz Base Liquor (gin, mezcal, tequila) 1.5 oz Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz Luxardo 3 dashes orange bitters Chill and train into coupe Garnish with Lemon peel

Negroni

$10.00

Penicillin

$12.00

PImm's Cup

$9.00

In a collins glass 2 oz Pimms 1/5 oz Lemon juice Top with soda water Garnish with orange Optional Mint

Pisco Sour

$10.00

In a shaker 2 oz Pisco 1 oz Lime 3/4 oz Simple Syrup Shake vigorously and strain into coupe, top with three dashes bitters

Queen Bae

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

In mixing glass 3/4 oz Rye 3/4 oz Sweet Vermouth 3/4 oz Cognac Chill and strain into coupe, top with bar spoon of Benedictine

$7 Shot Special

$7.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Casanova

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Classic Cocktail

$12.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden 8 yr

$15.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Heaven's Door

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$17.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Tullemore Dew

$7.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Weller Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

High West Rendezvous

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Scotch

Dalwhinnie

$14.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

The Balveny

$14.00

Tequila

1824 Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Espolon

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Mezcal

Del Marguey Vida

$9.00

Ilegal Joven

$9.00

Kimo Sabe

$13.00

Casamigos

$14.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Vodka

Butterfly Nectar

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Dooers

$7.00

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Monopolowa

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Gin

Boodles

$7.00

Botanist

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Monkey 47 Schwarz

$15.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Roku

$9.00

St. George Terroir

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Banks 5 Island

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Flor de Cana

$8.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$7.00

Plantation Dark Pineapple

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Smith and Cross

$9.00

Zaya Cocobana

$10.00

Cordials

Aperol

$6.00

Averna Amaro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Chambord

$6.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rothman Violette

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Disarrono

$10.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Pimm's #1

$7.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Random

$8.00

Canned Beer

ABW Fire Eagle IPA

$5.00

ABW Pearl Snap PIls

$5.00

Fairweather Cider

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Live Oak Hefe

$6.00

Lonestar

$4.00

Love Street Kolsch

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

Karbach N/A

$5.00

Red Wine

GLASS Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLASS Bonny Doon

$9.00

GLASS Barbera D'asti

$11.00

GLASS Cabernet

$14.00

GLASS FEATURED

$6.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Bonny Doon

$35.00

BTL Barbera D'asti

$36.00

BTL Cabernet

$54.00

BTL FEATURED

$22.00

White Wine

GLASS Albarino

$9.00

GLASS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLASS Grillo Sicilia

$9.00

GLASS Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GLASS Roero Arnes

$13.00

GLASS FEATURED

$6.00

BTL Albarino

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Grillo Sicilia

$35.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Roero Arnes

$52.00

BTL FEATURED

$22.00

Rose

GLASS Rose

$9.00

BTL Rose

$34.00

Sparkling

GLASS Gruet Brut

$11.00

GLASS Amery Sparkling

$11.50

BTL Gruet Brut

$42.00

BTL Amery Sparkling

$42.00

Sangria

GLASS Red Sangria

$6.00

GLASS White Sangria

$6.00

CARAFE Red Sangria

$18.00

CARAFE White Sangria

$18.00

Water

Rambler Sparkles

$2.00

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Soda

7up

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktails

French 86

$6.00

Wild Craft

$6.00

Princess Bae

$6.00

Bartender's Choice

$6.00

Tea

Peach Tea

$2.00

Hibiscus Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Mini Snacks

Chocolate Almonds

$3.00

Goldfish

$3.00

M&Ms

$3.00

Peanuts

$3.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Pretzels

$3.00

Trail Mix

$3.00

Mini Meal

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Hummus and Pita

$8.00

Bar Merch

Bandana

$5.00

Butterfly Bar T Shirt

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Vortex T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX offers some of Austin’s best handcrafted cocktails. Part of a local nonprofit theatre company, every drink you purchase from The Butterfly Bar supports the arts in Austin. All Cocktails served in reusable glass jars. We are proud to be a Platinum Green Business Leader in Austin. You must be 21+ to order. IDs will be checked at pickup. Purchase of at least one snack from our kitchen REQUIRED to get our Curbside Cocktails.

Website

Location

2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Directions

