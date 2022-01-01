Austin bars & lounges you'll love

Top bars & lounges in Austin, Texas

As one of the most exciting and “weirdest” cities in Texas, Austin has some of the most unique bars and lounges in the state. Whether you’re searching for the best bars in Austin or the top trendy lounges, your search will offer fun like you never imagined. Gather up your date or your best friends and prepare for a night you’ll never forget.

From neighborhood bars to exciting arcades, there is nothing more fun than kicking back and enjoying time with those you love. Visit the Domain for a combination of shopping, food, and dancing, or explore downtown pub crawls aboard a pedicab. Don’t miss the gorgeous rooftop bars Austin has to offer and be sure to check out the notorious 6th street.

If you’re looking for a leisurely way to spend the evening, there are plenty of local wineries, cideries, and breweries to choose from. The diverse assortment of lounges, hookah bars, and cafes with alcohol are all great choices to unwind time with friends. However you choose to spend your time in Austin, there is a bar or lounge to fit your specifications. Whether you’re looking for excitement, uniqueness, or a classy establishment, Austin has you covered.

Must-try bars & lounges in Austin

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
Texas loaded Queso$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
Cheese Enchiladas$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RD- Love Supreme$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
RD- Pepperoni$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
RD- Margherita$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
More about Fukumoto
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Vixen's Wedding image

 

Vixen's Wedding

1813 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1138 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Avocado Project$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
Chai Old Fashioned$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
Frozen Mango Lassi$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
More about Vixen's Wedding
Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
El Nino (Veggie)$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
More about Taco Flats
Hopfields image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salade Verte$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
Steak Frites$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
Pascal Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
More about Hopfields
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito image

 

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

89 Rainey St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Cheeto Burrito$8.00
Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Frito 'Rito$8.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Popperito Burrito$8.00
Jalapeno Poppers, Refried Beans, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
More about Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
Bar Mischief image

 

Bar Mischief

1221 E 6th, Austin

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tito's Vodka$250.00
Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)$4,183.00
Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22$2,062.50
More about Bar Mischief
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mapo Bolognese$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
Pesto Udon$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
More about Bar Peached
Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (gf)$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
Bar Burger$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
Chicken Wings$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
More about Rosewood
Sunny's Backyard image

 

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th, Austin

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Dog$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
Hot stuff baby burger$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
Wonton Cheese Sticks$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
More about Sunny's Backyard
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge image

 

Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge

8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Catfish Fried Chicken Tenders$9.00
Crispy chicken tenders. Served with fries.
Fries$5.00
fine herbs (vegan, gf)
Mac n' Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta noodles, house Morney sauce (v)
More about Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Son of a Bun – S.O.B.$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Texas Tortilla Catfish$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Texas Philly$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Citizen Eatery
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bf Faj Taco Salad$10.99
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$11.99
Lg Queso Completo$7.59
More about Flores on the Bend
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Works$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kiddos Breakfast$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
More about Waterloo Ice House
Wanderlust Wine Company image

 

Wanderlust Wine Company

610 N I-35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
Face Mask$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)$20.00
More about Wanderlust Wine Company
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels sprouts$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
Beet Salad$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
Texas Wagyu Steak$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Il Brutto
Foreign & Domestic image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fingerlings$6.00
tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino
44 Farms Bavette Steak$29.00
Rutabaga butter, Braised turnip greens, & Crispy Shallots
Market Fish$28.00
Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber
More about Foreign & Domestic
Bishop Cidercade image

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$12.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE,
BACON, HAM
Pear & Proscuitto$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, GOAT CHEESE, BASIL, PEAR,
WITH CRACKBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION
Green Machine Kale Salad$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
More about Bishop Cidercade
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Stacked Steakhouse Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Sway image

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
beef fried rice$24.00
tamarind-glazed brisket, wok egg, fresno chili, chinese broccoli, crispy garlic
thai basil eggplant (v)$16.00
pao-marinated eggplant, toasted chili paste, garlic, ginger, caramelized soy, lime
son in law$24.00
braised pork shoulder, crispy 6 minute egg, caramelized soy sauce, nahm prik pla
More about Sway
The League Kitchen and Tavern image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Club$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
The Society Burger$13.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Nickel City image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
Tots$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
Pizza Logs$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
More about Nickel City
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
Garlic Knots$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
14" Pizza$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub

