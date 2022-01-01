Austin bars & lounges you'll love
Top bars & lounges in Austin, Texas
As one of the most exciting and “weirdest” cities in Texas, Austin has some of the most unique bars and lounges in the state. Whether you’re searching for the best bars in Austin or the top trendy lounges, your search will offer fun like you never imagined. Gather up your date or your best friends and prepare for a night you’ll never forget.
From neighborhood bars to exciting arcades, there is nothing more fun than kicking back and enjoying time with those you love. Visit the Domain for a combination of shopping, food, and dancing, or explore downtown pub crawls aboard a pedicab. Don’t miss the gorgeous rooftop bars Austin has to offer and be sure to check out the notorious 6th street.
If you’re looking for a leisurely way to spend the evening, there are plenty of local wineries, cideries, and breweries to choose from. The diverse assortment of lounges, hookah bars, and cafes with alcohol are all great choices to unwind time with friends. However you choose to spend your time in Austin, there is a bar or lounge to fit your specifications. Whether you’re looking for excitement, uniqueness, or a classy establishment, Austin has you covered.
Must-try bars & lounges in Austin
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
|Texas loaded Queso
|$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Popular items
|RD- Love Supreme
|$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
|RD- Pepperoni
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
|RD- Margherita
|$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
YAKITORI • SUSHI
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Popular items
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Fat Jack Burger
|$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
|Crunchy Catfish and Slaw
|$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
Vixen's Wedding
1813 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|The Avocado Project
|$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
|Chai Old Fashioned
|$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
|Frozen Mango Lassi
|$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|El Nino (Veggie)
|$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hopfields
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Salade Verte
|$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
|Steak Frites
|$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
|Pascal Burger
|$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
89 Rainey St, Austin
|Popular items
|Hot Cheeto Burrito
|$8.00
Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
|Frito 'Rito
|$8.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
|Popperito Burrito
|$8.00
Jalapeno Poppers, Refried Beans, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Bar Mischief
1221 E 6th, Austin
|Popular items
|Tito's Vodka
|$250.00
|Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)
|$4,183.00
|Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22
|$2,062.50
FRENCH FRIES
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Mapo Bolognese
|$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
|Pesto Udon
|$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
Sunny's Backyard
3526 E 7th, Austin
|Popular items
|Classic Dog
|$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
|Hot stuff baby burger
|$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
|Wonton Cheese Sticks
|$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Catfish Fried Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Crispy chicken tenders. Served with fries.
|Fries
|$5.00
fine herbs (vegan, gf)
|Mac n' Cheese
|$7.00
Cavatappi pasta noodles, house Morney sauce (v)
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Popular items
|Son of a Bun – S.O.B.
|$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
|Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄
|$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
|Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin
|Popular items
|Texas Tortilla Catfish
|$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
|Texas Philly
|$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Popular items
|Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
|$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
|Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich
|$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
|Paleo Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
Flores on the Bend
5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin
|Popular items
|Bf Faj Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$11.99
|Lg Queso Completo
|$7.59
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Works
|$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kiddos Breakfast
|$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
Wanderlust Wine Company
610 N I-35, Austin
|Popular items
|Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)
|$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
|Face Mask
|$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
|2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)
|$20.00
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Brussels sprouts
|$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Texas Wagyu Steak
|$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Fingerlings
|$6.00
tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino
|44 Farms Bavette Steak
|$29.00
Rutabaga butter, Braised turnip greens, & Crispy Shallots
|Market Fish
|$28.00
Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$12.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE,
BACON, HAM
|Pear & Proscuitto
|$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, GOAT CHEESE, BASIL, PEAR,
WITH CRACKBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION
|Green Machine Kale Salad
|$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
|Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
NOODLES
Sway
3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Popular items
|beef fried rice
|$24.00
tamarind-glazed brisket, wok egg, fresno chili, chinese broccoli, crispy garlic
|thai basil eggplant (v)
|$16.00
pao-marinated eggplant, toasted chili paste, garlic, ginger, caramelized soy, lime
|son in law
|$24.00
braised pork shoulder, crispy 6 minute egg, caramelized soy sauce, nahm prik pla
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
|Club
|$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
|The Society Burger
|$13.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.93
Classic Krinkle Cut Fries
|Tots
|$4.93
You had a sad childhood if you don’t know what a tot is.
|Pizza Logs
|$7.16
A Buffalo Staple and an Official Sponsor for the Buffalo Bills & Sabres - an egg roll with pepperoni & cheese filling with a side of marinara. 3 Logs Per Order.
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
|14" Pizza
|$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction