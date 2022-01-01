Cucumber salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|House Pickled Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Tomato & Cucumber Salad
|$6.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
|TG Cucumber Salad
|$6.50
tomato, cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
|House Pickled Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Cucumbers, ginger, shallots, serranos peppers and cilantro marinated in a dressing with vinegar, sugar and salt.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
|House Pickled Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
Cucumber Tomato Salad in our house Soy Basil Vinaigrette Dressing.
Sakura Sushi & Bar
1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway
|Chinese Style Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
fresh english cucumber, sesame vinaigrette dressing
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad
|$14.00
Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil