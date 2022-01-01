Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Pickled Cucumber Salad$4.00
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato & Cucumber Salad$6.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
TG Cucumber Salad$6.50
tomato, cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
More about Loro Austin
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
House Pickled Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Cucumbers, ginger, shallots, serranos peppers and cilantro marinated in a dressing with vinegar, sugar and salt.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
House Pickled Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Cucumber Tomato Salad in our house Soy Basil Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about The Switch
Sakura Sushi & Bar image

 

Sakura Sushi & Bar

1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chinese Style Cucumber Salad$8.00
fresh english cucumber, sesame vinaigrette dressing
More about Sakura Sushi & Bar
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
Takeout
16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad$14.00
Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Item pic

 

TLV

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin

Avg 4.9 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Cucumber Salad$4.00
Cucumber, onion, dill, garlic, black pepper, and vinegar
More about TLV

