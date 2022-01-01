Club salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Club Salad$20.00
Choice of chicken, fresh avocado, field greens, julienned carrots, chopped egg, and bacon. Your choice of dressing. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen

