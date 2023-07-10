A map showing the location of The One PhoView gallery

The One Pho

10721 Research Blvd #B110

Austin, TX 78759

Appetizers

A1. Baked Beef Bone Marrow with Hawaiian salt

$16.00

A2. Shrimps and Pork Eggroll

$6.00

A3. Vegan Eggroll

$5.50

A4. SpringRoll

$7.00

A5. Chicken Wings

$10.00

Cajun Rub, hot honey, hot sauce, salt and peppers, garlic fish sauce

Steam Bun with smoked brisket

$10.00Out of stock

Steam Bun with garlic Tofu

$7.00Out of stock

Scramble Eggs Bao

$7.00Out of stock

Scramble eggs with veggies

Beverages

Sweet Lemon tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$3.75

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.75

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Mexican Fanta bottle

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Bo Ne - Cast Iron Skillet

B3. Korean Bulgogi beef with eggs

$17.50

B1. Sliced Vietnamese ham and eggs

$14.00

B2. Grounded Pork Ball - Xiu Mai and eggs

$14.00

B4. Steak and eggs 6oz top sirloin

$17.50Out of stock

B5. House Favorite Combo

$19.50

All the Meat selection

add bread

$1.50

add 2 extra eggs

$2.00

Chicken and Rice

Chicken and Rice ( Com Ga)

$16.00

Classic Pho

P1. Pho Tai - steak

$14.50

P3. Pho Tai Sach - steak n tripe

$14.50

P4 .Pho Tai Ve Don - steak, flank

$14.50

P7. Pho Tai Bo Vien

$14.50

P5. Pho Nam Sach - brisket with tripe

$14.50

P6. Pho Tai Nam - brisket , steak

$14.50

P8. Pho Combo- rare steak, brisket, tripe, flank, meat ball

$15.50

P 9 .Kid Pho

$9.00

Kid size Pho

P2. Pho Nam

$14.50

Vegan Pho with tofu n veggie

$14.00

Add Pho Tuoi

$1.00

Health-conscious option - Bun

H1. With 3 eggrolls

$13.00

H3. Bun Korean Beef Bulgogi

$16.00

H4. Lemongrass Beef

$16.00

H2. Garlic Butter Tofu

$14.00

Pho Specialties

S2.Hot Stone Reg

$20.00

sliced brisket with sliced ribeye

S3. Wagyu Hot Stone Pho

$28.00

sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket

S5. The One Pho Hot stone Special

$38.00

sliced Wagyu with sliced brisket , short rib, well done flank, smoked brisket, beef ball and poach egg

S7. Texas brisket Pho Reg

$19.00Out of stock

2 thick slices of smoked brisket and ribeye

S6. Chicken Pho ( Pho Ga)

$16.00

Kiefer Lime Leaves ( dark or white meat)

S1. Beef Short Rib Pho

$25.00

short rib and sliced ribeye

S4. Bone Marrow Hot Stone

$30.00

Bone Marrow and sliced Ribeye steak

Add Pho Tuoi

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

10721 Research Blvd #B110, Austin, TX 78759

