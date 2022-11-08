  • Home
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse 10000 Research Blvd Suite B

No reviews yet

10000 Research Blvd Suite B

Austin, TX 78759

Popular Items

"Grab & Go" Lunch Box
Brazilian Cheesebread
Prime Picanha

To Go Meats

Prime Picanha

Prime Picanha

$24.00+

New Zealand Lamb Steak

$13.00+
Prime Bottom Sirloin (Fraldinha)

Prime Bottom Sirloin (Fraldinha)

$26.00+
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$34.00+
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$36.00+
Prime Filet Mignon

Prime Filet Mignon

$46.00+
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$42.00+
Prime Ribeye

Prime Ribeye

$28.00+
Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon

Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon

$16.00+
Brazilian Sausage

Brazilian Sausage

$18.00+

To Go Salads, Sauces & Dressings

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$12.00

1 serving

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

1 serving

Broccoli

Broccoli

$12.00+

1 lb

Asparagus

Asparagus

$12.00+

1 lb

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$12.00+

1 lb

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00+

1 lb

Chimichurri sauce

Chimichurri sauce

$2.00

1 serving

Caeser Dressing

$2.00

1 serving

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

1 serving

To Go Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00+

1 lb

Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$9.00+

1 lb

Brazilian Cheesebread

Brazilian Cheesebread

$8.00+

1 dozen

Crispy Polenta

Crispy Polenta

$8.00+

1 lb

White Rice

White Rice

$10.00+

1 lb

Feijoada Beans

Feijoada Beans

$12.00+

1 lb

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.00+

1 lb

To Go Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

1 serving

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00

1 serving

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

1 serving

To Go Specials

"Grab & Go" Lunch Box

"Grab & Go" Lunch Box

$14.00

Includes: Grilled Steak & Chicken Breast w/ Bacon. Accompanied by white rice, black beans, house salad and cheese bread.

Children Lunch Box

Children Lunch Box

$14.00

Includes: Chicken Breast w/ Bacon. Accompanied by chicken alfredo pasta, crispy French fries with ketchup, and mixed fruit salad.

House Special (serves 2-3)

House Special (serves 2-3)

$68.00

Prime Steak, accompanied by white rice, feijoada beans, Brazilian farofa, fried bananas, and sautéed vegetables. Includes 1 dozen of our delicious cheese bread.

Estancia Signature (serves 2-3)

Estancia Signature (serves 2-3)

$98.00

Prime Filet Mignon steak and grilled butter Shrimp, accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, crispy polenta and fried bananas. Includes 1 dozen of our delicious cheese bread.

To Go Beverages

Guarana

Guarana

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Caipirinha Kit

Caipirinha Kit

$40.00

1 Bottle of Brazilian Cachaça, Pure Granulated Sugar and Fresh Limes ****You must be at least 21 and show a valid ID at delivery. Promotions don’t apply.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Estância Brazilian Steakhouse is a full service upscale Brazilian steakhouse that offers prime cuts of beef, chicken, lamb, sausage and seafood options to our guests. The “Estância Experience” indulges our guests in the unique culture of Brazil with the authentic cooking method of Churrasco – authentic fire roasted prime meats on skewers which are carved table-side by our professional Gauchos; enhancing the tenderness of each cut and providing our guests with their desired temperature and portion. This style of preparing meats dates back for generations in Brazil and is kept alive at Estância.

10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin, TX 78759

