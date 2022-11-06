Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honest Mary's

1,200 Reviews

$$

9828 Great Hills Trail

Unite 300

Austin, TX 78759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Naturally Raised Chicken Bowl
Aloha Poke (GF, DF)
Smoky Poblano (GF)

Choose a Bowl

Fall Macha Bowl (GF) (Seasonal)

$9.75

Basmati Rice & Spinach Mix, Roasted Carrots with Coriander, French Green Lentils, Black Beans, Pickled Escabeche, Salsa Macha, and Ciitrus Yogurt Sauce

Smoky Poblano (GF)

$9.75

Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Spicy Texas Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce

Aloha Poke (GF, DF)

$12.75

Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette

Golden Grain (GF)

$9.50

Tricolored Quinoa, Organic Arugula, Organic Apples, Texas Beets, Crispy Chickpeas, Texas Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Dear Quinoa (V, GF, DF)

$9.50

Herbed Quinoa, French Green Lentils, Kale w/ Lemon, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Herb Mix, Spicy Peanut Sauce

Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)

$9.00

Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce

1. Select a Bowl

Grilled Naturally Raised Chicken Bowl

$12.75

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce

Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl

$14.00

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce

Hand-line Caught Poke Bowl

$14.50

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce

Baked Organic Non-GMO Tofu Bowl

$12.50

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce

Farmers' Market (extra Market Side)

$10.75

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 3 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce

(Each Meal Serves 4)

Family Meal

Family Meal

$40.00

Choose your Protein + 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 3 Toppings + 2 Sauces

4 Almond Butter Cookies

4 Almond Butter Cookies

$12.00

Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)

Almond Butter Cookie

Almond Butter Cookie

$3.25

Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)

Agua Fresca or Tea (1/2 Gallon)

Agua Fresca or Tea (1/2 Gallon)

$10.00

Half gallon of one of our house-made Agua Frescas or Teas

Click the Kids Bowl below!

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.50

CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce

Agua Frescas, Kombuchas, Cold Brew & more

AF | Cucumber Honey

AF | Cucumber Honey

$3.00

Agua Fresca made in house w/ cucumber, lime & local honey

AF | Ginger Limeade

AF | Ginger Limeade

$3.00

Agua Fresca made in house w/ lime, ginger & local honey

TEA | Black Yaupon Tea

TEA | Black Yaupon Tea

$3.00

Black Tea sourced locally from our friends at CatSpring Yaupon

TEA | Green Yaupon Tea

TEA | Green Yaupon Tea

$3.00

Green Tea sourced locally from our friends at CatSpring Yaupon

BOTTLE | Rainwater

BOTTLE | Rainwater

$2.25

Bottled rain sourced locally from our friends at Richard's Rainwater

BOTTLE | Sparkling Rainwater

BOTTLE | Sparkling Rainwater

$2.25

Bottled rain sourced locally from our friends at Richard's Rainwater

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Pear Lime)

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Pear Lime)

$4.00

Sparkling Prebiotic from our Austin friends at Mayawell

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Pineapple Mango)

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Pineapple Mango)

$4.00

Sparkling Prebiotic from our Austin friends at Mayawell

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Raspberry Cucumber)

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Raspberry Cucumber)

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Prebiotic from our Austin friends at Mayawell

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Watermelon Mint)

BOTTLE | Prebiotic (Watermelon Mint)

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Prebiotic from our Austin friends at Mayawell

ON TAP | Groovy Green Kombucha (Kosmic)

ON TAP | Groovy Green Kombucha (Kosmic)

$5.00

A favorite kombucha from our Austin friends at Kosmic Kombucha. Organic Kombucha,Kiwi, Pineapple, Coconut, Wheatgrass, & Agave.

ON TAP | Seasonal Kombucha (Kosmic)

ON TAP | Seasonal Kombucha (Kosmic)

$5.00
ON TAP | Nitro Cold Brew (Cuvée Coffee)

ON TAP | Nitro Cold Brew (Cuvée Coffee)

$5.00Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from our Austin neighbors at Cuvée Coffee

ON TAP | Pearl Snap Pilsner (Austin Beerworks)

ON TAP | Pearl Snap Pilsner (Austin Beerworks)

$5.00

German-Style Pilsner sourced locally from our friends at Austin Beer Works. Crisp, clean and bright, this local favorite is always a winner. 5.3% ABV

ON TAP | Tender Robot Hazy IPA (Meanwhile Brewing)

ON TAP | Tender Robot Hazy IPA (Meanwhile Brewing)

$6.00

Nice and smooth Hazy IPA. Just enough soft bitterness to handle all them fruit flavors. Stuffed with tons of tropical fruit notes - guava, mango, pineapple, and lime zest. ABV: 6.2%

ON TAP | Come & Drink It Rosé (Texas High Plains)

ON TAP | Come & Drink It Rosé (Texas High Plains)

$5.00Out of stock

Dubbed "The National Wine of Texas", this refreshingly crisp, dry rosé is 100% grown and produced in the Texas High Plains.

Sweets

Almond Butter Cookie

Almond Butter Cookie

$3.25

Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)

Delivery Charge

Standard Delivery Charge

$30.00

This item is to be selected only when a delivery has already been discussed with Honest Mary's, as a way to add the delivery charge to the order. Please do not click this unless you have already discussed delivery with Honest Mary's. Thank you!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A health-focused, fast casual restaurant serving grain bowls made from scratch with honest ingredients.

Website

Location

9828 Great Hills Trail, Unite 300, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
Honest Mary's image
Honest Mary's image
Honest Mary's image
Honest Mary's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baby Greens - Research Blvd
orange star4.4 • 346
10611 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Taco Verde
orange starNo Reviews
10611 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Arbor Town Square
orange star4.6 • 305
10721 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Biryani & Co.
orange star4.6 • 1,976
11150 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 223-Austin 183
orange starNo Reviews
11570 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
orange star3.9 • 981
10000 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Austin
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston