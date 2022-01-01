Baby Acapulco Stonelake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for 30 years!
Location
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse - 10000 Research Blvd Suite B
No Reviews
10000 Research Blvd Suite B Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Southside Market & Barbeque - Austin Arbor Walk
No Reviews
10515 N Mopac Expy Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 101-Arbor Walk
No Reviews
10515 N. Mopac Expy. Austin, TX 78759
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant