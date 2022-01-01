Baby Acapulco Stonelake

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Baby A's Soup
LG. QUESO
Enchiladas Texanas

APPETIZERS

REG. QUESO

$8.49

LG. QUESO

$9.49

Queso Compuesto

$10.79

Quesadillas

$14.49+

Sopes

$10.79

TACOS / BOWLS

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$15.49

AL PASTOR TACOS

$13.99

PUFFY TACOS

$12.49

BRISAS BOWL

$16.49

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$12.99

AMORES TACOS

$13.49

SHRIMP AMORES TACOS

$16.49

PASTOR BOWL

$14.49

SOFT TACO PLATE

$12.99

SPECIALTIES

Jerrys Burrito

$14.49

Flautas De Pollo

$15.49

Claritas Chicken

$15.49

Stuffed Avocado

$15.49

Baby Changa

$15.49

Carne Guisada Plate

$16.49

Chile Relleno

$16.49

FAJITAS

MIXED GRILL

$44.09

BEEF FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

CHIK FAJ. FOR ONE

$21.49

COMBO FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

VEG. FAJ. FOR ONE

$18.49

BEEF FAJITA FOR TWO

$38.49

CHICK FAJ. FOR TWO

$37.49

COMBO FAJ. FOR TWO

$38.49

VEGGIE FAJ. FOR TWO

$28.49

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Texanas

$13.49

Enchiladas Verde

$14.49

Cowboy Enchiladas

$14.99

SOUPS / SALADS

Baby A's Soup

$12.45

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

COMBOS / BURGERS

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Saritas Combo

$14.49

Helens Combo

$14.49

Baby A's Deluxe Dinner

$15.49

Baby A Cheeseburger

$13.49

Mushroom Jack Burger

$14.49

DESSERTS

Coconut Flan

$5.99Out of stock

A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!

Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.49

Baby A's new Tres Leches, creamy, fluffy and rich! With a surprise hint of coconut milk, this makes a classic cake a ¡bueno! end to any meal

Churros

$5.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Birthday Sopapillas

$6.99Out of stock

Entire Cake

$29.99Out of stock

Ice Cream - Single Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream - Double Scoop

$3.00

Carlota

$5.99Out of stock

A twist on a key lime pie, Maria galletas and sweet and tangy lemon lime filling layered and topped with whipped cream.

Spicy Pineapple Frozen Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50

Cookie Kit (Copy)

$12.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

3 Layers of Moist chocolate cake, sandwiched between fluffy rich chocolate frosting , loaded with Hershey chocolate chips, and finished with sprinkles! It will have you saying Holy Choco-mole?

Mango Parfait

$5.99Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bowl

$11.49

Migas Originales

$10.49

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Baby A's Migas

$11.49

Breakfast Taco Plate

$10.49

NACHOS

BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS

$12.49

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$13.49

BEEF FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS

$14.29

SHRIMP NACHOS

$16.29

COMBO FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

MEAT SIDES

Side Beef Fajita

$5.75

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Carne Guisada

$3.99

Side Chick. Breast Plain

$5.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$2.25

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.50

Side Shredded Beef

$5.75

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Side Shrimp LARGE (5)

$9.49

Side Shrimp LG (3)

$5.75

Side Small Shrimp

$5.95

Side Bacon

$1.89

A LA CARTE

1 RELLENO ONLY

1 CHALUPA

$3.95

1 STF AVOCADO ONLY

$7.95

1 FLAUTA

$2.75

1 ENCH CHICK. FAJITA

$3.25

1 ENCH . CHICK

$2.95

1 ENCH BEEF FAJITA

$4.50

1 ENCH SHRED BEEF

$3.95

1 Ench Shrimp

$5.25

1 ENCH SOUR CREAM

$2.95

1 ENCH. COWBOY

$3.35

1 ENCH. TEXANA

$2.95

1 Fajita Taco

$4.50+

1 PUFFY TACO

$3.95+

1 TACO CARNE GUISADA

$2.95

1 TACO CRISPY

$2.25+

1 TACO FISH

$3.95

1 TACO SHRIMP

$4.29

1 TACO SOFT

$2.25+

3 PASTOR TACO ONLY

$6.99

ONE Breakfast Taco

$2.25

Fajita Set up

$2.99

Soup Set up

$2.49

SIDES

Side Beans Refried

$1.99+

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Beans Black

$2.15

Side Beans Charro

$2.25

Side Bellpepper Grilled

$0.79

Side Cabbage

$0.49

Side Carrot/Celery

$0.75

Side Cheese Cheddar

$0.69

Side Cheese Jack

$0.69

Side Cherries

$0.75

Side Cilantro

$0.69

Side Corn Strips

$0.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Egg

$0.79

Side Fries

$1.99+

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$0.69

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Mango Pico

$0.79

Side Mex. Corn

$0.99+

Side Mushroom

$0.79

Side Olives

$0.79

Side Onion Grilled

$0.69

Side Onion Red

$0.49

Side Onion White

$0.49

Side Pickles

$0.69

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.49

Side Potatoes

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.00

2oz. Queso

$1.50

Side Rice Cilantro Lime

$1.99

Side Rice Mexican

$1.99

Side Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Spinach Leaves

$0.79

Side Tomato

$0.79

Side Tortillas

$0.49

Side Tortillas Strips 4oz

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

CHIPS SALSA

4 Oz. Salsa/Chips

$3.99

16 oz. Salsa

$9.99

32 oz. Salsa

$12.99

3 oz. Chips

$1.50

8 0z. Salsa/Chips

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fanta Red

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Straw/Lemonade

$2.95

Can Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Club Soda/Soda Water

$2.75

Grenadine Shot - 1 oz

$0.25

Side of Tajin

$0.25

Side of Chamoy

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Drinking Bottled Water

Juice

APPLE JUICE

$2.35

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.35

ORANGE JUICE

$2.35

Other Bevs

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Rick's Rainwater

$3.00

Fever Tree

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Merchandise

Baby A's Tote w/ Mat

$20.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

Baby A's Earrings

$7.99

SHIRTS SM/MED/LARGE

Coke Shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Fiesta T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Greetings T-shirt - Sm /M/L

$22.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

La Morada - S/M/L

$25.00

Machete T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Mascara T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Skull T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Women's Tank

$15.00

Yellow Baby A's - S/M/L

$22.00

Abbey Road - S/M/L

$22.00

SHIRTS XL/XXL

Coke Shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Fiesta T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Greetings T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

La Morada - XL/XXL

$29.00

Machete T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Mascara T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Skull T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Yellow Baby A's - XL/XXL

$27.00

Abbey Road - XL/XXL

$27.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for 30 years!

Website

Location

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
Baby Acapulco image
Main pic

