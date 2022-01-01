Sopapilla in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sopapilla
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
|Single Sopapilla
|$1.50
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|1 Sopapilla
|$2.00
|Sopapillas
|$3.99
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
|Single Sopapilla
|$1.50
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$5.50
Puffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with agave nectar
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|SOPAPILLAS
|$6.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
|Single Sopapilla
|$1.50
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|SOPAPILLAS
|$6.95
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$5.50
Puffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with agave nectar
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Sopapillas
|$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
|Single Sopapilla
|$1.50
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Sopapillas
|$3.99
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$6.25
Fried Pastry tossed in cinnamon, sugar, and topped with honey.
Beerburg Brewing Company
13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$7.00
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
|Single Sopapilla
|$1.50
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Sopapillas
|$3.99