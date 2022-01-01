Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve sopapilla

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Sopapilla$2.00
Sopapillas$3.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$5.50
Puffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with agave nectar
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Sopapillas$4.95
More about Matt's El Rancho
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
SOPAPILLAS$6.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's Milagro
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOPAPILLAS$6.95
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$6.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$5.50
Puffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with agave nectar
More about Serranos
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$3.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$6.25
Fried Pastry tossed in cinnamon, sugar, and topped with honey.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Beerburg Brewing Company image

 

Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapillas$7.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$3.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$3.00
2 hot Mexican pastry puffs with a sprinkle of cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with honey
Single Sopapilla$1.50
More about Maudie's Café

