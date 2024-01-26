Las Palomas Restaurant & Bar
3201 Bee Cave Rd
Suite 122
Austin, TX 78746
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Trio: Guacamole, Queso, & Salsa$15.00
- Small Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Large Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Small Chile con Queso$8.00
- Large Chile con Queso$10.00
- Small Guacamole$8.00
- Large Guacamole$11.00
- Empanadas (2)$14.00
Two fried pastries filled with beef, cheese, chicken, or pork. Served with guacamole & avocado tomatillo sauce
- Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheddar cheese, & pico de gallo
- Ceviche$12.00
Tilapia in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, vinaigrette, & oregano, topped with avocado
- Taquitos de Pollo$14.00
Rolled crispy chicken tacos topped with creamy verde sauce, guacamole, & jalapeños
- Quesadillas$14.00
Cheese filled flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Soups
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$7.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Tortilla Soup Cup$6.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Caldo Tlalpeno Bowl$8.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Caldo Tlalpeno Cup$7.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Chicken Consome Bowl$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge
- Chicken Consome Cup$7.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge
- Corn Soup Bowl$7.00
Creamy corn soup topped with jalapeño
- Corn Soup Cup$6.00
Creamy corn soup topped with jalapeño
- Pozole Bowl$9.00
Tomato broth, hominy, chicken & onions. Topped with lettuce & radish
- Frijoles Charros Bowl$7.00
Chicken broth, pinto beans, bacon, tomato, onions, jalapeño, & cilantro
- Firjoles Charros Cup$6.00
Chicken broth, pinto beans, bacon, tomato, onions, jalapeño, & cilantro
Salads
- Small Mixed Green Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber
- Large Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber
- Chipotle Salmon Salad$19.00
Salmon broiled in chipotle sauce, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with chipotle ranch
- Steak Salad$17.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with shallot vinaigrette
- Salmon Chimichurri & Beet Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon brushed with chimichurri, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado on mixed greens with cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with a shallot vinaigrette
- Shrimp Chimichurri & Beet Salad$20.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado on mixed greens with cabbage, shredded carrots, tomato, & cucmber. Served with a shallot vinaigrette
- Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Chicken fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- Beef Fajita Salad$17.00
Beef fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- Shrimp Fajita Salad$18.00
Shrimp fajita with grilled onions, peppers, pico de gallo, & melted cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served in a taco shell bowl
- Large Beet Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado, served with shallot vinaigrette.
- Small Beet Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese, & avocado, served with shallot vinaigrette.
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$16.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Beef Fajita Bowl$17.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Shrimp Fajita Bowl$18.00
Fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce & vinaigrette onions
- Steak Bowl$18.00
Grilled beef tenderloin strips with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with an avocado tomatillo sauce and vinaigrette onions
- Vegetable Bowl$15.00
Grilled mushrooms, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with an avocado tomatillo sauce and vinaigrette onions
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$18.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Veggie Fajitas$17.00
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, & tomatoes served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
- Combo Fajitas$36.00
Sizzling fajitas served on a hot skillet with grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour or corn tortillas, rice, & refried beans
Tacos
- Cochinita Pibil Tacos$17.00
Shredded pork loin cooked Yucatan-style, topped with an avocado slice, a drizzle of chile con queso, & vinaigrette onions
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$17.00
Grilled chicken fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Beef Fajita Tacos$17.00
Beef fajita with grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Beef tips in mild or spicy Mexicana sauce, topped with grilled onions & cilantro. Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, & a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce
- Tilapia Tacos$19.00
Tilapia prepared in a flavorful garlic sauce, topped with lettuce, cabbage, & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Redfish Tacos$24.00
Redfish prepared in a flavorful garlic sauce, topped with cabbage & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a mexicana sauce, topped with lettuce, cabbage, & carrots. Served with chipotle ranch
- Grilled Vegetable Tacos$15.00
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers, topped with a Mexicana sauce. Served with a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce
- Soft Chicken Tacos$15.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Crispy Chicken Tacos$15.00
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Soft Beef Tacos$15.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Crispy Beef Tacos$15.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
- Single Soft Chicken Taco$8.00
- Single Soft Ground Beef Taco$8.00
- Single Crispy Chicken Taco$8.00
- Single Crispy Ground Beef Taco$8.00
- Single Veggie Taco$8.00
- Single Beef Fajita Taco$8.00
- Single Chicken Fajita Taco$8.00
- Single Cochinita Pibil Taco$8.00
- Single Bean & Cheese Taco$8.00
- Single Redfish Taco$12.00
- Single Shrimp Taco$10.00
- Single Steak Taco$8.00
Enchiladas
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00
Traditional mole prepared with dried peppers, nuts, spices, & a touch of unsweetened chocolate
- Potosina Enchiladas$15.00
Mild red sauce prepared with roasted tomatoes, fine herbs, & delicious spices
- Ranchera Enchiladas$15.00
Spicy tomato sauce with onions, cilantro, & jalapeños, topped with lettuce & tomato
- Verde Enchiladas$15.00
Green sauce prepared with tomatillos, onions, & cilantro
- Spinach Sauce Enchiladas$15.00
Fresh spinach, cream, & fine herbs
- Tres Marias Enchiladas$18.00
Three favorites: one mole, one verde, & one ranchera topped with lettuce & tomato
- (2) Multi-Sauce Enchiladas$16.00
- (3) Multi-Sauce Enchiladas$18.00
Seafood
Signature Dishes
- Las Palomas Combo$19.00
One verde & one mole enchilada, cochinita pibil topped with vinaigrette onions, & guacamole
- Chile Relleno$22.00
Large poblano pepper filled with ground beef & pork, raisins, nuts, & crystalized fruit, topped with tomato sauce & a drizzle of chile con queso
- Cochinita Pibil$19.00
Shredded tender pork loin in a Yucatan-style pibil sauce, topped with vinaigrette onions. Served with corn tortillas
- Steak Chimichurri$26.00
Grilled beef tenderloin brushed with chimichurri. Served with a verde chicken enchilada
- Carne Asada$26.00
Grilled beef tenderloin, grilled onions, & guacamole. Served with a mole chicken enchilada
- Puntas a la Mexicana$18.00
Braised beef tips in a mild or spicy Mexicana sauce prepared with roasted tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fine herbs, served with tortillas
- Chicken Mole$19.00
Chicken breast in our traditional mole sauce, prepared with dried peppers, spices, nuts, & a touch of unsweetened chocolate, topped with sesame seeds & onions. Served with corn tortillas
Old Favorites
- Chicken Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, shredded chicken, verde sauce, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeños
- Cochinita Pibil Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, cochinita pibil, vinaigrette onions, & a slice of avocado
- *Ceviche Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, ceviche, & avocado
- Avocado Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy tostadas topped with refried beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & vinaigrette onions
- Empanadas (3)$16.00
Three fried pastries filled with chicken, beef, cheese, or pibil pork. Served with guacamole, a spicy avocado tomatillo sauce, & jalapeños
- Banderillas$16.00
Three rolled crispy chicken tacos topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, & vinaigrette onions
Desserts
Kid Menu
Sides
- Guacamole$3.00
- Avocado Slices$3.00
- Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Sauce
- Jalapeños$1.00
- Serranos$1.00
- Veggies
- Ground Beef$2.50
- Shredded Chicken$3.00
- Taco Shell$1.00
- Chile con Queso$3.00
- Cheddar Cheese$2.00
- Goat Cheese$3.00
- Mozzarella Cheese$2.00
- Refried Beans$2.00
- Charro Beans$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Rice & Refried Beans$3.00
- Rice & Charro Beans$3.00
- Flour Tortillas$0.50
- Corn Tortillas$0.45
Drinks
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Limeade$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$2.50
- Root Beer$3.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Mexican Cola$5.00Out of stock
- Prickly Pear Limeade$4.00
- Strawberry Limeade$4.00
- Mango Limeade$4.00
- Peach Limeade$4.00
- Watermelon Limeade$4.00
- Cherry Limeade$4.00
Alcohol
Wine Bottle
- BTL: Cabernet- Alta Vista 2019$32.00
- BTL: Red Blend- Norton$28.00
- BTL: Pinot Noir- Rebellious 2021$42.00Out of stock
- BTL: Malbec- Norton 2020$28.00
- BTL: Tempranillo- Si! Vale!$28.00
- BTL: Sauvignon Blanc- Stoneleigh 2020$32.00
- BTL: Pinot Grigio- Caposaldo 2021$28.00
- BTL: Prosecco- Villa Sandi$24.00
- BTL: Chardonnay- Hess 2020$28.00
- BTL: Rosé- Arinzano 2021$28.00
- BTL: Sparkling Rosé- Torresella$24.00
Beer
Alcohol TOGO
Family Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Entrees
- Mole Enchiladas - Family Style$65.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our mole sauce, served with rice & beans.
- Potosina Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our potosina sauce & served with rice & beans.
- Ranchera Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our ranchera sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
- Verde Enchiladas - Family Style$60.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with our verde sauce and served with rice & beans.
- Multi-Sauce Enchiladas - Family Style$65.00
10 single enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with your choice of sauces & served with rice & beans.
Soups
- Tortilla Soup - Family Size$18.00
Tomato broth, tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream
- Caldo Tlalpeno - Family Size$18.00
Tomato broth, shredded chicken, rice, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle, & avocado
- Frijoles Charros - Family Size$24.00
- Chicken Consome - Family Size$18.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, cilantro, & a lime wedge
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Las Palomas, a locally-owned culinary haven that transports you to the heart of Mexico through its vibrant flavors and rich culinary traditions. Nestled in the heart of Austin, our restaurant is a celebration of Interior Mexican cuisine, where each dish is crafted with passion and authenticity. Come help us celebrate 40 years of serving this wonderful city!
3201 Bee Cave Rd, Suite 122, Austin, TX 78746