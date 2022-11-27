Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gati Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

1512 Holly Street

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Carmelita GF
Aztec Mocha
Sour Cream Coffee Cake GF

Baked Goods

All of our baked goods are Gluten Free and made in house from scratch everyday. We carry a wide variety of pastries for any diet or palette. We use local organic seasonal produce and organic fair trade cane sugar. Our gluten free flour is our own house blend made with white rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch.

Apple Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.00

Ingredients: Bananas, organic canola oil, maple syrup, flax meal, ener-g egg, almond flour, sea salt, baking soda, cinnamon

Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo GF) 6 ea

Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo GF) 6 ea

$5.99

Traditional Pao de Queijo Gluten Free Ingredients: Parmesan, tapioca starch, whole milk, canola oil, egg

Brownie: Vegan S'mores GF/V

Brownie: Vegan S'mores GF/V

$5.00

Dark chocolate brownie with a graham cracker bottom, topped with chocolate chips and Dandies vegan marshmallows. Vegan, Gluten Free. Ingredients: coconut oil, oat milk, vanilla, organic cane sugar, cocoa powder, sorghum, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, flax, sea salt

Brownies: Double Chocolate GF/V

Brownies: Double Chocolate GF/V

$5.00

Decadent chocolatey goodness Ingredients: coconut oil, oat milk, vanilla extract, organic sugar cane, cocoa powder, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, rice flour, xanthan gum, flax, salt semi sweet chocolate chips

Carmelita GF

Carmelita GF

$5.00

Thai Fresh classic crumble cookie bar filled with chocolate chips and our rich house made salty caramel sauce. Local organic dairy, fair trade organic cane sugar. Gluten Free, Egg Free, Contains Dairy and Soy. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, baking powder, baking soda, xanthan gum, sea salt, brown sugar, butter, vanilla

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bar Gf/v/rsf

$3.75

Carrots, flax meal, maple, coconut oil, salt, cinnamon, oat milk, oats, walnuts, raisins, coconut sugar

Chickpea Protein Bar

$3.50

A perfect hearty pick me up protein bar ingredients: chickpeas, coconut sugar, oat milk, lemon juice, sun butter, vanilla, agave, rolled oats, oat flour, baking power, baking soda, salt, pea protein, chocolate chips

Cinnamon Roll GF/V

$5.50

The perfect GF/V cinnamon roll Ingredients: Gluten free flour, organic sugar cane, baking powder, instant yeast, salt, oat milk, vegan butter, ener-g egg, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla, powdered sugar

Chocolate Muffin (v/gf)

$4.95

Ingredients: Bananas, flax meal, baking soda, coconut sugar, maple syrup, tahini, sea salt, vanilla extract, canola oil

Cookie: Cowboy Cookie - GF/V (contains nuts)

Cookie: Cowboy Cookie - GF/V (contains nuts)

$3.50

Our crispy on the outside gooey in the middle breakfast cookie Ingredients: earth balance vegan butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, molasses, agave, coconut milk, espresso, vanilla, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, xanthan gum, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, black pepper, pecans, walnuts, chocolate chips, raisins, cacao nibs,

Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF

Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF

$3.50

Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, sorghum flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, organic cane sugar, coconut oil, shortening, oat milk, agave, vanilla

Crumbled Bar: Pear GF/V

Crumbled Bar: Pear GF/V

$5.00

Flourless Orange Honey Cake

$6.95

Whole oranges, almond flour, honey, local organic eggs, cacao

Foccacia Bread

$3.50

Ingredients: rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, organic sugar cane, sea salt, instant yeast, oat milk, earth balance, cashew, nutritional yeast, garlic powder

Glazed Lemon Loaf

$5.25
Macaroon, chocolate dipped GF/DF

Macaroon, chocolate dipped GF/DF

$3.95

House specialty coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Made with local organic eggs and honey. Gluten Free and Dairy Free, Contains Eggs and Soy, Ingredients: shredded coconut, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, organic cane sugar, sea salt, egg, honey, vanilla, chocolate chips

Magic Bar GF/V

Magic Bar GF/V

$5.00

Thai Fresh classic, magic layer bars with house made graham crust with coconut caramel sauce, chocolate chips, shredded coconut and pecans. Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Tree Nuts and Soy. grahams, organic sugar cane, oat milk, coconut milk, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, pecans

Mini Banana Muffin

$3.25
Oatmeal Creme Pie: Vanilla Cream GF/V

Oatmeal Creme Pie: Vanilla Cream GF/V

$6.95

An almost 1/2 lb. of goodness, a house specialty, soft and chewy oatmeal cookies stuffed with vanilla buttercream. Ingredients: Earth balance vegan butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, molasses, agave, coconut milk, vanilla, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, xanthan gum, cinnamon, baking soda

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.95

Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, almond flour, energy-g egg, baking powder, cinnamon, cornstarch, baking soda, sea salt, xanthan gum, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, organic sugar cane, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, earth balance, vanilla extract, semi sweet chocolate chips

S'mores Bar GF

S'mores Bar GF

$5.00

House staple, rich and chewy s'mores blondie cookie bar. Made with local organic eggs, house made grahams and Dandies marshmallows. Best warm with ice cream. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Contains Eggs and Soy. Ingredients: Earth balance, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, gf flour, grahams, vegan marshmallows, chocolate chips

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.95

Ingredients: Earth balance, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, organic cane sugar, baking powder, sea salt, lemon zest, lemon juice, oat milk, flax meal, blueberries, powdered sugar,

Sour Cream Coffee Cake GF

Sour Cream Coffee Cake GF

$5.95

Thai Fresh classic, fluffy vanilla sour cream cake with cinnamon swirls and a pecan streusel topping. Ingredients: Potato starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, brown sugar, salt, xanthan gum, cinnamon, pecans, butter, cacao powder, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla, sour cream, eggs

Peach Cobbler

$4.95Out of stock

Zucchini Quiche

$5.95

GF/DF Ingredients: Almond flour, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil, zucchini, eggs, coconut milk

Glazed Donuts GF/V

Glazed Donuts GF/V

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional deep fried donut with classic glaze Ingredients: potato starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, pea protein, xanthan gum, psyllium husks, baking powder, organic sugar, instant yeast, oat milk, salt, earth balance, ener-g egg replacement, powdered sugar, vanilla

Chocolate Glazed Donuts V/GF

$5.50Out of stock

Flourless Orange Honey Cake

$6.95

Flourless Pistachio Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Ingredients: pistachios, almond flour, salt, baking soda, coconut oil, egg, maple syrup, vanilla extract, refined sugar free chocolate drizzle

Large Chocolate Bar

$7.50

Small Chocolate Bar

$3.50
Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.50+Out of stock

Cookie: Snickerdoodle GF/V

$3.50

Ice Creams (Always vegan & gluten free) (Copy)

All ice cream are made with coconut milk. They are vegan and gluten free and sweetened with either palm sugar or organic fair trade evaporated cane juice.

Mint Chip

Chocolate

Chocolate

Ingredients: Coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, salt, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, soy free chocolate chips

Cinnamon CBD

Out of stock

Ingredients: Coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cbd oil (contains organic MCT fractionated coconut oil)

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, vegan chocolate chip cookies, (rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, sorghum flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, organic cane sugar, coconut oil, shortening, oat milk, agave, vanilla) vegan oreo cookies(shortening, organic sugar, agave, vanilla extract, gf flour, xanthan gum, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, charcoal, blue spirulina, salt, vanilla extract

Golden Milk

Ingredients: coconut milk, palm sugar, salt, cinnamon, star anise, black pepper, turmeric, cardamom, ground ginger, clove

Horchata

Lavender Caramel

Lavender Caramel

coconut milk, palm sugar, vegan caramel(brown sugar, coconut milk), lavender, blueberries (for color), salt, vanilla extract

Pandan

Pandan

coconut milk, Palm Sugar, pandan leaves, green spirulina, salt

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

Coconut milk, fair trade evaporated cane juice, Thai Basil.

Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, cold brew coffee, instant coffee, salt, vanilla extract

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

Ingredients: coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, Thai Tea (black tea blend, vanilla)

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

coconut milk, palm sugar, vanilla extract, salt, vanilla bean powder

Mango Lime

Mango Lime

Out of stock

Third Eye Cacao

$12.00Out of stock

Peach

$9.50

Blueberry

Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Treats (Copy)

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Cookie

$8.00

Ice Cream Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Maya Well Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Brownie A La Mode

$8.00

Sticky Rice

$1.50

Small Icecream Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Cone

$2.00

Limited Stock Pints (Copy)

Carrot Cake

Out of stock

Sweet Corn

Out of stock

Rice Pudding

Out of stock

Lemongrass Ginger Ash

Out of stock

Ingredients: coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, ginger, lemongrass, salt

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

Coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, spirulina, chocolate chip, vanilla extract, salt

Sweet Potato Pie

Out of stock

Coffee

Affogato

$6.00

one scoop of coconut based ice cream (flavor of your choice) with a shot of espresso

Americano

$3.50

Aztec Mocha

$5.50

Beet Coco Latte

$4.00+

Blue Latte

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Golden Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Mushroom Steamer

$4.50+

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Float Away

$7.50

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

Orangespresso

$6.50

Fresh squeezed orange juice over ice topped with a shot of espresso

Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Non Coffee

Milk

$2.00+
Rambler Grapefruit

Rambler Grapefruit

$1.50
Rambler Lemon/Lime

Rambler Lemon/Lime

$1.50
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$1.50
Swoon Half+Half

Swoon Half+Half

$2.25

Thai Iced Tea

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Maya Well

$3.50

One Farm Mushroom Powder

$49.00

Gati T-Shirt

Orange

$16.00

White

$16.00

Gati Sweatshirts

Cropped Hoodie

$36.00

Full Hoodie

$36.00

Gati Travel Mug

Gati Travel Mug 16 oz

$38.00

Art

Art $25

$25.00

Art $20

Art $15

$15.00

Whole Coffee Beans

WHOLE BEANS, CONNECTION, COLD BREW BLEND

WHOLE BEANS, CONNECTION, COLD BREW BLEND

$15.00

Cold Brew Blend-choose coarse grind if you would like us to grind the beans. Creamy Caramel, Kit-Kat, Smooth Finish Designed for the cold brew process, this brisk blend highlights the sweet, chocolately goodness of beans sourced from Colombia and Brazil.

WHOLE BEANS, AM RESCUE, BLEND

WHOLE BEANS, AM RESCUE, BLEND

$16.00

Breakfast Blend Honey Nut, Milk Chocolate, Caramel The sun is rising, birds are chirping, and you're sitting on your porch, welcoming a new day's dawn. OK, OK - maybe that's not how you usually get to start your days. But a smooth sip of AM Rescue will help you embrace the easy-breezy attitude of a laid-back morning, and maybe you'll feel a little less stabby when the copy machine breaks AGAIN. Good morning, sunshine!

WHOLE BEANS, GOOD VIBES, SINGLE ORIGIN

WHOLE BEANS, GOOD VIBES, SINGLE ORIGIN

$16.00

Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Smooth Brazilian The Beach Boys made Good Vibrations famous, but you don't need to be at the beach to pick up good vibes. In fact, if you get yourself a bag of this rich, full-bodied Brazilian coffee, you can get Good Vibes every time you set foot in your kitchen. Talk about excitations!

WHOLE BEANS, BRIGHT MINDS, SINGLE ORIGIN

WHOLE BEANS, BRIGHT MINDS, SINGLE ORIGIN

$16.00

Cherry Cola, White Pear, Syrupy Columbian This clever little coffee will help you solve differential equations! Or, at the very least, it will help you forget all about math. Because as soon as this brilliant coffee hits your tastebuds, the only thoughts you'll be thinking will be "whoa" and "dang" and "more please." A myriad of flavors unfold with each syrupy sip - like dark cherry, vanilla, and white pear, with a bit of cola effervescence. Every time we take a drink, we taste something new. How ingenious is that?!

Whole Bean- Fresh Perspective

$16.00

Whole Bean- Fresh Perspective- Ethiopia

$16.00

Cookbook

Signed cookbook

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Small batch coconut milk based ice cream, gluten free bakery & coffeeshop

Location

1512 Holly Street, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Gati Ice Cream image
Gati Ice Cream image
Gati Ice Cream image

