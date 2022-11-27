- Home
Gati Ice Cream
No reviews yet
1512 Holly Street
Austin, TX 78702
Popular Items
Baked Goods
Apple Pie
Banana Bread
Ingredients: Bananas, organic canola oil, maple syrup, flax meal, ener-g egg, almond flour, sea salt, baking soda, cinnamon
Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo GF) 6 ea
Traditional Pao de Queijo Gluten Free Ingredients: Parmesan, tapioca starch, whole milk, canola oil, egg
Brownie: Vegan S'mores GF/V
Dark chocolate brownie with a graham cracker bottom, topped with chocolate chips and Dandies vegan marshmallows. Vegan, Gluten Free. Ingredients: coconut oil, oat milk, vanilla, organic cane sugar, cocoa powder, sorghum, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, flax, sea salt
Brownies: Double Chocolate GF/V
Decadent chocolatey goodness Ingredients: coconut oil, oat milk, vanilla extract, organic sugar cane, cocoa powder, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, rice flour, xanthan gum, flax, salt semi sweet chocolate chips
Carmelita GF
Thai Fresh classic crumble cookie bar filled with chocolate chips and our rich house made salty caramel sauce. Local organic dairy, fair trade organic cane sugar. Gluten Free, Egg Free, Contains Dairy and Soy. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, baking powder, baking soda, xanthan gum, sea salt, brown sugar, butter, vanilla
Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bar Gf/v/rsf
Carrots, flax meal, maple, coconut oil, salt, cinnamon, oat milk, oats, walnuts, raisins, coconut sugar
Chickpea Protein Bar
A perfect hearty pick me up protein bar ingredients: chickpeas, coconut sugar, oat milk, lemon juice, sun butter, vanilla, agave, rolled oats, oat flour, baking power, baking soda, salt, pea protein, chocolate chips
Cinnamon Roll GF/V
The perfect GF/V cinnamon roll Ingredients: Gluten free flour, organic sugar cane, baking powder, instant yeast, salt, oat milk, vegan butter, ener-g egg, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla, powdered sugar
Chocolate Muffin (v/gf)
Ingredients: Bananas, flax meal, baking soda, coconut sugar, maple syrup, tahini, sea salt, vanilla extract, canola oil
Cookie: Cowboy Cookie - GF/V (contains nuts)
Our crispy on the outside gooey in the middle breakfast cookie Ingredients: earth balance vegan butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, molasses, agave, coconut milk, espresso, vanilla, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, xanthan gum, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, black pepper, pecans, walnuts, chocolate chips, raisins, cacao nibs,
Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, sorghum flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, organic cane sugar, coconut oil, shortening, oat milk, agave, vanilla
Crumbled Bar: Pear GF/V
Flourless Orange Honey Cake
Whole oranges, almond flour, honey, local organic eggs, cacao
Foccacia Bread
Ingredients: rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, organic sugar cane, sea salt, instant yeast, oat milk, earth balance, cashew, nutritional yeast, garlic powder
Glazed Lemon Loaf
Macaroon, chocolate dipped GF/DF
House specialty coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Made with local organic eggs and honey. Gluten Free and Dairy Free, Contains Eggs and Soy, Ingredients: shredded coconut, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, organic cane sugar, sea salt, egg, honey, vanilla, chocolate chips
Magic Bar GF/V
Thai Fresh classic, magic layer bars with house made graham crust with coconut caramel sauce, chocolate chips, shredded coconut and pecans. Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Tree Nuts and Soy. grahams, organic sugar cane, oat milk, coconut milk, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, pecans
Mini Banana Muffin
Oatmeal Creme Pie: Vanilla Cream GF/V
An almost 1/2 lb. of goodness, a house specialty, soft and chewy oatmeal cookies stuffed with vanilla buttercream. Ingredients: Earth balance vegan butter, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, molasses, agave, coconut milk, vanilla, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, oats, xanthan gum, cinnamon, baking soda
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, almond flour, energy-g egg, baking powder, cinnamon, cornstarch, baking soda, sea salt, xanthan gum, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, organic sugar cane, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, earth balance, vanilla extract, semi sweet chocolate chips
S'mores Bar GF
House staple, rich and chewy s'mores blondie cookie bar. Made with local organic eggs, house made grahams and Dandies marshmallows. Best warm with ice cream. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Contains Eggs and Soy. Ingredients: Earth balance, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, gf flour, grahams, vegan marshmallows, chocolate chips
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Ingredients: Earth balance, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, xanthan gum, organic cane sugar, baking powder, sea salt, lemon zest, lemon juice, oat milk, flax meal, blueberries, powdered sugar,
Sour Cream Coffee Cake GF
Thai Fresh classic, fluffy vanilla sour cream cake with cinnamon swirls and a pecan streusel topping. Ingredients: Potato starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, brown sugar, salt, xanthan gum, cinnamon, pecans, butter, cacao powder, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla, sour cream, eggs
Peach Cobbler
Zucchini Quiche
GF/DF Ingredients: Almond flour, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil, zucchini, eggs, coconut milk
Glazed Donuts GF/V
Traditional deep fried donut with classic glaze Ingredients: potato starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, pea protein, xanthan gum, psyllium husks, baking powder, organic sugar, instant yeast, oat milk, salt, earth balance, ener-g egg replacement, powdered sugar, vanilla
Chocolate Glazed Donuts V/GF
Flourless Orange Honey Cake
Flourless Pistachio Cake
Ingredients: pistachios, almond flour, salt, baking soda, coconut oil, egg, maple syrup, vanilla extract, refined sugar free chocolate drizzle
Large Chocolate Bar
Small Chocolate Bar
Cupcakes
Cookie: Snickerdoodle GF/V
Mint Chip
Chocolate
Ingredients: Coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, salt, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, soy free chocolate chips
Cinnamon CBD
Ingredients: Coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cbd oil (contains organic MCT fractionated coconut oil)
Cookie Monster
coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, vegan chocolate chip cookies, (rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, sorghum flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, organic cane sugar, coconut oil, shortening, oat milk, agave, vanilla) vegan oreo cookies(shortening, organic sugar, agave, vanilla extract, gf flour, xanthan gum, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, charcoal, blue spirulina, salt, vanilla extract
Golden Milk
Ingredients: coconut milk, palm sugar, salt, cinnamon, star anise, black pepper, turmeric, cardamom, ground ginger, clove
Horchata
Lavender Caramel
coconut milk, palm sugar, vegan caramel(brown sugar, coconut milk), lavender, blueberries (for color), salt, vanilla extract
Pandan
coconut milk, Palm Sugar, pandan leaves, green spirulina, salt
Thai Basil
Coconut milk, fair trade evaporated cane juice, Thai Basil.
Thai Coffee
coconut milk, organic fair trade evaporated cane juice, cold brew coffee, instant coffee, salt, vanilla extract
Thai Tea
Ingredients: coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, Thai Tea (black tea blend, vanilla)
Vanilla Bean
coconut milk, palm sugar, vanilla extract, salt, vanilla bean powder
Mango Lime
Third Eye Cacao
Peach
Blueberry
Pumpkin Pie
Carrot Cake
Sweet Corn
Rice Pudding
Lemongrass Ginger Ash
Ingredients: coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, ginger, lemongrass, salt
Mint Chip
Coconut milk, fair trade organic evaporated cane juice, spirulina, chocolate chip, vanilla extract, salt
Sweet Potato Pie
Coffee
Affogato
one scoop of coconut based ice cream (flavor of your choice) with a shot of espresso
Americano
Aztec Mocha
Beet Coco Latte
Blue Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Chai
Cold Brew
Cortado
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Golden Milk
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha
Mocha
Mushroom Steamer
Thai Iced Coffee
Float Away
Gingerbread Latte
Orangespresso
Fresh squeezed orange juice over ice topped with a shot of espresso
Pumpkin Latte
Non Coffee
Gati T-Shirt
Gati Sweatshirts
Gati Travel Mug
Whole Coffee Beans
WHOLE BEANS, CONNECTION, COLD BREW BLEND
Cold Brew Blend-choose coarse grind if you would like us to grind the beans. Creamy Caramel, Kit-Kat, Smooth Finish Designed for the cold brew process, this brisk blend highlights the sweet, chocolately goodness of beans sourced from Colombia and Brazil.
WHOLE BEANS, AM RESCUE, BLEND
Breakfast Blend Honey Nut, Milk Chocolate, Caramel The sun is rising, birds are chirping, and you're sitting on your porch, welcoming a new day's dawn. OK, OK - maybe that's not how you usually get to start your days. But a smooth sip of AM Rescue will help you embrace the easy-breezy attitude of a laid-back morning, and maybe you'll feel a little less stabby when the copy machine breaks AGAIN. Good morning, sunshine!
WHOLE BEANS, GOOD VIBES, SINGLE ORIGIN
Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Smooth Brazilian The Beach Boys made Good Vibrations famous, but you don't need to be at the beach to pick up good vibes. In fact, if you get yourself a bag of this rich, full-bodied Brazilian coffee, you can get Good Vibes every time you set foot in your kitchen. Talk about excitations!
WHOLE BEANS, BRIGHT MINDS, SINGLE ORIGIN
Cherry Cola, White Pear, Syrupy Columbian This clever little coffee will help you solve differential equations! Or, at the very least, it will help you forget all about math. Because as soon as this brilliant coffee hits your tastebuds, the only thoughts you'll be thinking will be "whoa" and "dang" and "more please." A myriad of flavors unfold with each syrupy sip - like dark cherry, vanilla, and white pear, with a bit of cola effervescence. Every time we take a drink, we taste something new. How ingenious is that?!
Whole Bean- Fresh Perspective
Whole Bean- Fresh Perspective- Ethiopia
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Small batch coconut milk based ice cream, gluten free bakery & coffeeshop
1512 Holly Street, Austin, TX 78702