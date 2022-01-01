Lo mein in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve lo mein
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$10.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
|Pork Lo Mein
|$9.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
More about Old Thousand
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein
|$15.50
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle
More about Lotus Chinese
NOODLES
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle
|$9.99
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Combination Lo Mein-什錦撈麵
|$17.95
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Lunch Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein
|$11.95
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle. Make it a combo for $3.00 and get house made Cabbage Pickles and your choice of Hot & Sour Soup (8oz) or a Veggie Egg Roll!
|Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein
|$15.50
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle