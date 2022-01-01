Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve lo mein

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Lo Mein$10.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Pork Lo Mein$9.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
Chicken Lo Mein$9.50
Soft noodles, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein$15.50
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle$9.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combination Lo Mein-什錦撈麵$17.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lo Mein
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein$11.95
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle. Make it a combo for $3.00 and get house made Cabbage Pickles and your choice of Hot & Sour Soup (8oz) or a Veggie Egg Roll!
Beef Ginger-Scallion Lo Mein$15.50
Minced Beef | Ginger-Scallion Sauce | Serrano | Cilantro | Wheat Noodle
More about Old Thousand

