Boba Bites & Tea

8650 Spicewood Springs Road #108

Austin, TX 78759

Fruit Tea Series

ATX

$5.95

Pineapple, mango

BeauTEA Tea

BeauTEA Tea

$5.95

Mixed fresh fruits, fruity jelly

Beautiful You

$5.95

Mango, peach, orange

Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$5.50
Forever In Love

Forever In Love

$5.95

Strawberry, lychee, heart jelly

Guava Green Tea

$5.50

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.50

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.50

Lychee Green Tea

$5.50

Mango Green Tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.50

Passionate in Tea

$5.95

Passion fruit, mango

Peach Green Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50
Sunset Musical

Sunset Musical

$5.95

Peach, orange

Wellness Tea

$5.95

Green tea, ginger, honey, lemon

Milk Tea

Avocado Milk Tea

Avocado Milk Tea

$5.95
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

Dalgona Milk Tea

$5.95

Marshmallow Milk Tea

$5.95

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.95

Original Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$5.95

Purple Rice Milk Tea

$5.95
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50

Tiger Fresh Milk Boba

$5.95

Brown Sugar Pearls

Traditional Milk Tea

$5.50

Takesumi Series

Original Takesumi

$6.50

Takesumi Milk Tea w/ Cream Cheese

$6.50
Takesumi Milk Tea w/ Creme Brulee

Takesumi Milk Tea w/ Creme Brulee

$6.50

Chocolate Series

Mango Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.50
Original Chocolate Milk Tea

Original Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.50

Pineapple Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Series

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$6.50
Taro Oreo Milk Tea

Taro Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Ube Series

Ube Milk Tea

$6.50

Ube Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Ube Creme Brulee Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Series

Mango Matcha Tea

$6.50

Matcha Creme Brulee Tea

$6.50

Oreo Matcha Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Matcha Tea

$6.50
Pineapple Matcha Tea

Pineapple Matcha Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Matcha Tea

$6.50
Taro Matcha Tea

Taro Matcha Tea

$6.50

Ube Matcha Tea

$6.50

Coffee Series

Almond Coffee

$5.50

Bạc Xỉu (extra milk)

$5.50

Coconut Coffee

$5.50

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50

Matcha Coffee

$5.50

Taro Coffee

$5.50

Ube Coffee

$5.50

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$5.50
Vietnamese Milk Coffee

Vietnamese Milk Coffee

$5.50

Lemonade Series

Original Lemonade

$5.50

Mango Lemonade

$5.50

Mixed Fruits Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Lemonade

$5.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.50

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Yogurt

Avocado

$6.50

Blueberry

$6.50

Mango

$6.50

Mixed Fruits

$6.50

Passion Fruit

$6.50

Pineapple

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Very Berry

$6.50

Vietnamese Rice Paper Salad

Viet Salad

$7.59
Welcome to Boba, Bites, & Tea.

8650 Spicewood Springs Road #108, Austin, TX 78759

