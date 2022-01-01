Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R3: BBQ Pork Fried Rice$11.95
Homemade BBQ pork fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, scallions, carrots and green peas.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Me Con Fried Rice(Pork 3 Ways)$12.00
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

 

Astro Kitchens ATX

13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TX BBQ Pork Fried Rice$9.00
This is a slow bbq'd Pork Shoulder that has been shredded into a traditional fried rice.
More about Astro Kitchens ATX
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Pork Belly Fried Rice$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
More about Pho With Us
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son

