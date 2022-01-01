Pork fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pork fried rice
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|R3: BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$11.95
Homemade BBQ pork fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, scallions, carrots and green peas.
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Pork Fried Rice
|$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Me Con Fried Rice(Pork 3 Ways)
|$12.00
More about Astro Kitchens ATX
Astro Kitchens ATX
13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin
|TX BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$9.00
This is a slow bbq'd Pork Shoulder that has been shredded into a traditional fried rice.
More about Dong Nai
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$15.00
More about Pho With Us
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork
|$11.00