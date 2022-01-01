Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve gorditas

Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gordita Plate$13.55
Chicharron Gordita$6.95
Combo Gordita Plate$14.15
More about Pueblo Viejo
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Gordita Plate$13.99
Two Gorditas, up to two choices, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
Gordita Plate$13.55
Two Gorditas, same choice, side of beans, rice and guacamole, chips and salsa!
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ALC Gordita$6.00
Gordita$11.00
One hand-made, fried, corn Gordita, filled with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Beerburg Brewing Company image

 

Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yucatan Chicken Gorditas$17.00
Rajas con Crema Gordita$13.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Steak Frites

Crispy Tofu

Cobb Salad

Shrimp Enchiladas

Steak Bowls

Mango Smoothies

Tortilla Soup

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston