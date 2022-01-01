Gorditas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gorditas
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Gordita Plate
|$13.55
|Chicharron Gordita
|$6.95
|Combo Gordita Plate
|$14.15
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Combo Gordita Plate
|$13.99
Two Gorditas, up to two choices, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
|Gordita Plate
|$13.55
Two Gorditas, same choice, side of beans, rice and guacamole, chips and salsa!
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|ALC Gordita
|$6.00
|Gordita
|$11.00
One hand-made, fried, corn Gordita, filled with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans