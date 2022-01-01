Gyro salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gyro salad
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Gyro Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, onions, Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with gyro meat, and served with our greek vinaigrette, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Mighty Greek Gyro Salad
|$12.99
Choice of marinated chicken or lamb, Greek dressed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, black olives, pepperocinis, feta, Tzatziki sauce.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Make Own Gyro Salad
|$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Make Own Gyro Salad
|$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Make Own Gyro Salad
|$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!