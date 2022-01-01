Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve gyro salad

Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, onions, Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with gyro meat, and served with our greek vinaigrette, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
More about Arpeggio Grill
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mighty Greek Gyro Salad$12.99
Choice of marinated chicken or lamb, Greek dressed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, black olives, pepperocinis, feta, Tzatziki sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Gyro Salad$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Gyro Salad$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Make Own Gyro Salad image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Gyro Salad$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

