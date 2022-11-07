Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinos Greek Cafe - Brodie Lane

No reviews yet

9901 Brodie Lane

Austin, TX 78748

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Own Gyro Plate
Make OwnGyro Wrap
Baklava

PLATES

Make Own Gyro Plate

Make Own Gyro Plate

$11.99

Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Chicken Plate

Make Own Chicken Plate

$11.99

Fresh Chicken, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Veggie Plate

Make Own Veggie Plate

$11.99

Five side items including a choice of feta salad or soup. Hot Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Plate

$13.99

Chicken & Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!

Extra Pita

$0.75

WRAPS

Make OwnGyro Wrap

$8.50

Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Falafel Wrap

Make Own Falafel Wrap

$8.50

Fresh Falafel With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Wrap

$10.50

Both Chicken & Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Combo Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Both chicken & Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Falafel Wrap w/ 2 Sides

$11.99

Fresh Falafel With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!

Extra Pita

$0.75

SOUP/SALAD

Chicken Lemon Soup

$2.95+

Lentil Soup

$2.95+
Make Own Chicken Salad

Make Own Chicken Salad

$10.45

Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Gyro Salad

Make Own Gyro Salad

$10.45

Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Combo Salad

$11.99

Both Chicken & Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Falafel Salad

Make Own Falafel Salad

$10.45

Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!

Make Own Greek Feta Salad

Make Own Greek Feta Salad

$8.50

Extra Pita

$0.65

KIDS

Gyro and Rice

$4.95

Gyro and Mashed Potato

$4.95

Chicken and Rice

$4.95

Chicken and Mashed Potato

$4.95

Extra Pita

$0.65

SHAREABLES

Hummus

Hummus

$2.50+

hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice.

Tabouli

Tabouli

$2.50+

tabouli : fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Dolmathes

Dolmathes

$5.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture, delicious!

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.95+

Mixture of spinach, feta cheese and spices wrapped in delicate phyllo dough baked until golden and crispy served with tzadziki sauce

Tiropita

Tiropita

$5.95+

Golden crispy phyllo filled with feta cheese, chili and spices served with tzadziki sauce

Baba Ganouj

Baba Ganouj

$2.50+

Carefully baked eggplant blended with garlic, Tahini , and lemon juice

Tzadziki

$2.50+

Falafel

$2.50+

Meze

$5.95

Extra Pita

$0.65

DESSERT

Baklava

Baklava

$3.25

Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey

Choclava

Choclava

$3.25

Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey Topped with Chocolate

EXTRA SIDES

Baba Ghanouj

$2.50Out of stock

Carefully baked eggplant blended with garlic, Tahini , and lemon juice

Dolmathes

$2.50

A Greek delicacy of grape leaves stuffed with meat , rice , and special spices

Falafel

$2.50

Chick peas, Seasoned Potatoes, fried to golden perfection

Hummus

Hummus

$2.50

A creamy puree of chick peas and Tahini sauce topped with olive oil

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Homemade Mashed Potato

Meatballs

$2.50

Moussaka

$2.50

Eggplant, onions, garlic, bell pepper, and tomatoes simmered with Greek herbs

Pasta

$2.50

Sauteed with onions, mushrooms, olives and served in tomato sauce

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Seasoned Rice with Peas, Carrots, and Almonds

Spanakopita

$2.50

Sauteed spinach and feta or Just Feta wrapped in light layers of filo dough and baked until crispy

Steamed Vegetables

$2.50

A medley of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots

Tabouli

$2.50

Delightful mix of fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Tzadziki

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Extra Gyro Meat

$4.95+

Extra Chicken Meat

$4.99+

Spicy Dressing 2 oz

$1.00

SPECIALS

Family Packages

Family Packages

$89.00+

DRINKS

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr.Pepper

$1.99

Fresh Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Unsweet Ice Tea

$1.99

TopoChico

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln. image
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln. image
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln. image

