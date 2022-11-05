  • Home
  • Austin
  • Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109
Sweet Memes - Austin 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

No reviews yet

3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

G6. Matcha MT
G1. Sweet Memes MT
I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk

A. COFFEE

A1. Seasalted VN Coffee

A1. Seasalted VN Coffee

$6.25

Vietnamese coffee w/seasalt foam and coffee jelly.

A2. Coffee-mate

A2. Coffee-mate

$6.25

***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese coffee w/matcha foam and coffee jelly.

A3. Creme Brulee Coffee

A3. Creme Brulee Coffee

$6.25

***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese Coffee w/ crème brûlée and coffee jelly.

A4. Dizzy Coffee

A4. Dizzy Coffee

$6.00

Traditional Vietnamese coffee.

A5. Coconut Cream Coffee

A5. Coconut Cream Coffee

$5.75

Coconut smoothie w/coffee foam, coconut flakes and corn flakes.

A6. Breaking Dawn Coffee

A6. Breaking Dawn Coffee

$5.90

Taro secret sauce, milk and coffee foam.

A7. Eggy Coffee

A7. Eggy Coffee

$4.75

Raw egg yolk, condensed milk w/ black coffee.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$5.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Housemade chocolate sauce w/ whole milk.

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Housemade matcha sauce w/ whole milk.

Ice Matcha Latte

Ice Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha sauce w/ milk.

B. FRAPPUCCINO

B1. Taro Frappe

B1. Taro Frappe

$5.90

Taro, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B2. Oreo Marshmallow Frappe

B2. Oreo Marshmallow Frappe

$5.90

Oreo, marshmallow, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B3. Matcha Frappe

B3. Matcha Frappe

$5.90

Matcha, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B4. Coffee Frappe

B4. Coffee Frappe

$5.90

Vietnamese coffee, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

C. BREW TEA

C1. Sweet Memes Tea

C1. Sweet Memes Tea

$5.00

Sweet memes black tea w/ honey lime.

C2. Fortune Tea

C2. Fortune Tea

$5.00

Fortune black tea w/ honey lime.

C3. Jasmine Green Tea

C3. Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea w/ honey lime.

C4. Oolong Tea

C4. Oolong Tea

$5.00

Oolong tea w/ honey lime.

C6. Thai Tea

C6. Thai Tea

$5.00

— TEA ONLY NO MILK, NO CREAMER — Thai tea w/ honey lime.

E. FRUIT TEA

E1. Sunflower on The Field

E1. Sunflower on The Field

$5.90

Passion fruit w/ green tea.

E2. Dark Red In Sunset

E2. Dark Red In Sunset

$5.90

Strawberry w/ sweet memes black tea.

E3. Crescent Moon

E3. Crescent Moon

$5.99

Peach w/ fortune black tea, peach jelly, peach slices.

E4. Light of Gold

E4. Light of Gold

$5.90

Mango w/ oolong tea.

E5. Rainbow in The Sky

E5. Rainbow in The Sky

$6.50

Passion fruit green tea w/ mango, grapes, kiwi, apple, strawberry dices.

E6. Green Day

E6. Green Day

$5.90

Kiwi, cucumber w/ green tea.

E7. Glory Pearl

E7. Glory Pearl

$6.15

Lychee w/ lotus tea.

E8. Peach Perfection

E8. Peach Perfection

$5.99

Peach, lemongrass, orange w/ green tea.

E9. L.A. Life

E9. L.A. Life

$6.15

Longan w/ lotus tea.

E10. Fame Of Lime

E10. Fame Of Lime

$5.75

Lemongrass juice w/ honey, lime. *** non-cafein ***

E11. Shiny Ruby

E11. Shiny Ruby

$5.90

Red plum w/ lotus tea.

F. FRESH JUICE

F1. Inspiration Jucie

F1. Inspiration Jucie

$6.99Out of stock

Carrot, orange, apple.

F2. Spirit Juice

F2. Spirit Juice

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry, grape, apple.

G. MILK TEA

G1. Sweet Memes MT

G1. Sweet Memes MT

$5.75

Sweet memes black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G2. Fortune MT

G2. Fortune MT

$5.75

Fortune black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G3. Jasmine Green MT

G3. Jasmine Green MT

$5.75

Jasmine green tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G4. Oolong MT

G4. Oolong MT

$5.75

Oolong tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G5. Fresh Taro MT

G5. Fresh Taro MT

$5.90

Taro w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. Notice: We use astral taro paste NOT taro powder like the other stores, so the taste of the drink isn't the same as in other stores. It tastes sweet, starchy, and nutty. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G6. Matcha MT

G6. Matcha MT

$5.90

Matcha w/ green tea, dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G7. Fresh Mango MT

G7. Fresh Mango MT

$5.90

Mango w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G8. Fresh Strawberry MT

G8. Fresh Strawberry MT

$5.90

Strawberry w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G9. Rose MT

G9. Rose MT

$5.75

Rose w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G10. Thai MT

G10. Thai MT

$5.75

Thai tea w/ dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

H. CHEESE FOAM

H1. Sweet Memes CF

H1. Sweet Memes CF

$5.75

Sweet memes black tea w/ cheese foam.

H2. Fortune Tea CF

H2. Fortune Tea CF

$5.75

Fortune black tea w/ cheese foam.

H3. Oolong Tea CF

H3. Oolong Tea CF

$5.75

Oolong tea w/ cheese foam.

H4. Jasmine GT CF

H4. Jasmine GT CF

$5.75

Jasmine green tea w/ cheese foam.

H5. Lotus Tea CF

H5. Lotus Tea CF

$5.75

Lotus tea w/ cheese foam.

H6. Butterfly Pea CF

H6. Butterfly Pea CF

$5.75

Butterfly flower tea w/ cheese foam.

H7. Rose Tea CF

H7. Rose Tea CF

$5.90

Rose flower tea w/ cheese foam.

I. DIRTY BOBA

I1. Dirty Boba Fresh Milk

I1. Dirty Boba Fresh Milk

$5.75

Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I2. Dirty Boba Almond Milk

I2. Dirty Boba Almond Milk

$5.75

Almond milk w/ brown sugar boba. — Dairy-free — *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk

I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk

$5.90

Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I4. Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

I4. Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

$6.50

Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I5. Creme Brûlée Taro Milk

I5. Creme Brûlée Taro Milk

$6.75

Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

J. SMOOTHIE

J1. Strawberry Smoothie

J1. Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh strawberry blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J2. Mango Smoothie

J2. Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh mango blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J3. Peach Smoothie

J3. Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh peach blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J4. Avocado Smoothie

J4. Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie

J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie

$6.99

Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J6. Very Berry Smoothie

J6. Very Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Blueberry, blackberry, rasberry, strawberry blended w/ non dairy creamer.

J7. Durian Smoothie

J7. Durian Smoothie

$6.75

Durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J8. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

J8. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.75

Fresh strawberry, banana blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

K. FRUIT MOJITO

K1. Twisted Love Mojito

K1. Twisted Love Mojito

$5.75

Pomegranate, strawberry, butterfly pea w/ mineral water.

K2. Mango Mango Mojito

K2. Mango Mango Mojito

$5.75

Mango, butterfly pea w/ mineral water.

K3. Butterfly Lime Mojito

K3. Butterfly Lime Mojito

$5.75

Lime, butterfly pea flower tea w/ mineral water.

L. FRUIT YOGURT

L1. Strawberry Yogurt

L1. Strawberry Yogurt

$6.50

Strawberry smoothies with premium yogurt.

L2. Mango Yogurt

L2. Mango Yogurt

$6.50

Mango smoothies with premium yogurt.

L3. Avocado Yogurt

L3. Avocado Yogurt

$6.50

Avocado smoothies with premium yogurt.

M. FRUIT YAKULT

M1. Kiwi Yakult

M1. Kiwi Yakult

$6.50

Fresh kiwi and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

M2. Mango Yakult

M2. Mango Yakult

$6.50

Fresh mango and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

M3. Strawberry Yakult

M3. Strawberry Yakult

$6.50

Fresh strawberry and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

Misc.

Bottle Water

$1.00

N. DESSERT

N1. Golden Fruit Sticky Rice

N1. Golden Fruit Sticky Rice

$10.00

-VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE- Seasonal Fruit (Golden Kiwi/ Mango), coconut sticky rice, coconut cream sauce, roasted mungbean. *** Ask staffs for which fruit is available ***

N2. Matcha Tiramisu

N2. Matcha Tiramisu

$9.00

Matcha tiramisu, lady finger, topped with seasonal fruit.

N3. Raindrop On The Boat

N3. Raindrop On The Boat

$4.25

-VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE- Unflavor jiggle jelly, soybean flour, brown sugar syrup.

N4. Thai Creamy Fruit

N4. Thai Creamy Fruit

$7.50

-GLUTEN FREE- Jackfruit, logan, pandan jelly, coconut cream, coconut jelly, herbal jelly, toddy palm, durian*(optional), crushed ice. *The durian is tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.

N5. Cheese Flan Coco

N5. Cheese Flan Coco

$7.50

-GLUTEN FREE- Cheese flan, coconut cream sauce, black coffee, crushed ice.

N6. Smashed Young Coconut

N6. Smashed Young Coconut

$6.75

-GLUTEN FREE- Young coconut, crystal boba, basil seed, coconut jelly, toddy palm, coconut cream, coconut cream sauce, roasted coconut.

O. SOUFFLÉ PANCAKE

O1. Classic Soufflé Pancake

O1. Classic Soufflé Pancake

$10.99

Topped with slices butter, whipping cream, vanilla ice cream and honey syrup.

O2. Matcha Soufflé Pancake

O2. Matcha Soufflé Pancake

$11.99

Topped with house-made matcha sauce, served with matcha ice cream and whipping cream.

O3. Strawberry Soufflé Pancake

O3. Strawberry Soufflé Pancake

$11.99

Topped with house-made strawberry sauce, served with slices of strawberry, strawberry ice cream and whipping cream.

O4. Milk Tea Soufflé Pancake

O4. Milk Tea Soufflé Pancake

$11.99

Topped with house-made milk tea sauce, served with brown sugar boba and milk tea ice cream.

O5. Mango Soufflé Pancake

O5. Mango Soufflé Pancake

$11.99

Topped with house-made mango sauce, served with mango dices, mango ice cream and whipping cream.

O6. Chocolate Soufflé Pancake

O6. Chocolate Soufflé Pancake

$11.99

Topped with house-made chocolate sauce, served with chocolate sprinkle, chocolate ice cream and whipping cream.

O7. Creme Brûlée Soufflé Pancake

O7. Creme Brûlée Soufflé Pancake

$12.99

Topped with house-made crème brûlée sauce, served with vanilla ice cream and whipping cream.

P. SHIBUYA TOAST

P1. Classic Honey Fruit Toast

P1. Classic Honey Fruit Toast

$12.99

Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, fruits, powder sugar and syrup.

P2. Matcha Fruit Toast

P2. Matcha Fruit Toast

$12.99

Topped with matcha ice cream, whipping cream, fruits, powder sugar and special matcha sauce.

P3. Cheddar Cheese Toast

P3. Cheddar Cheese Toast

$11.99

Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, shredded cheese and special cream cheese sauce.

P4. Salted Egg Yolk Toast

P4. Salted Egg Yolk Toast

$11.99

Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, special salted egg sauce and egg yolk crumbs .

P5. Milk Tea Toast

P5. Milk Tea Toast

$11.99

Topped with milk tea ice cream, whipping cream, brown sugar boba and special milk tea sauce.

P6. Dalgona Coffee Nutella Toast

P6. Dalgona Coffee Nutella Toast

$11.99

Topped with chocolate ice cream, dalgona coffee, nutella, almond cookie, chocolate drizzle and whipping cream.

P7. Chocolate Toast

P7. Chocolate Toast

$11.99

Topped with chocolate ice cream, special chocolate sauce, strawberry, chocolate sprinkle, chocolate drizzle and whipping cream.

PS. Spooky Grave Toast

PS. Spooky Grave Toast

$11.99

Charcoal toast, red velvet custard filling, scary candy, pumpkin cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipping cream.

WAFFLE

Vanilla Waffle

Vanilla Waffle

$11.99
Chocolate Waffle

Chocolate Waffle

$11.99
Pandan Leaf Waffle

Pandan Leaf Waffle

$11.99
Taro Waffle

Taro Waffle

$11.99
Salted Egg Yolk Waffe

Salted Egg Yolk Waffe

$7.99

Salted egg waffle is served with ice cream, whipping cream and salted egg yolk sauce. ***Each order requires 7-10 minutes***

Waffle Stick

Waffle Stick

$5.75Out of stock

All waffles are freshly made when ordered. ***Each order requires 10-15 minutes***

1 Piece of Waffle

1 Piece of Waffle

$4.75

Only waffle. ***Each order requires 7-10 minutes***

DRIZZLE CROFFLE

Drizzle Croffle

Drizzle Croffle

$7.50

Croffle is a compound word from Croissant and Waffle. Croffles are made by cooking croissant dough on a waffle pan. Croffle is served with ice cream, whipping cream and drizzle syrup. Pick your favorite ice cream and syrup flavor to be served with :

Supreme Croffle (Add on Fruits)

Supreme Croffle (Add on Fruits)

$9.00

Add on fruits.

Q. MILLE CREPE

Q1. Matcha Crepe

Q1. Matcha Crepe

$7.90

***Matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into powdered form. Some common traits used to describe the overall flavor and texture of matcha include: vegetal, sweet, rich, creamy, wheatgrass, slightly astringent, full-bodied, and frothy.*** Matcha mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of matcha crepes and layers of matcha pastry cream.

Q2. Mango Crepe

Q2. Mango Crepe

$7.90

Mango mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of mango crepes and layers of mango pastry cream.

Q3. Americano Coffee Crepe

Q3. Americano Coffee Crepe

$7.90

Americano mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of chocolate coffee crepes and layers of coffee pastry cream.

Q4. Durian Crepe

Q4. Durian Crepe

$8.50

NOTICE!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO EXCHANGE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ORDERED ALREADY. ***Durian is a tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.*** Durian mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of pandan leaf crepes and layers of durian pastry cream.

Whole Mille Crepe

Whole Mille Crepe

PLEASE PRE-ORDER "TWO" DAYS IN ADVANCE!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

