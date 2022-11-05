Sweet Memes - Austin 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109
No reviews yet
3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109
Austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A. COFFEE
A1. Seasalted VN Coffee
Vietnamese coffee w/seasalt foam and coffee jelly.
A2. Coffee-mate
***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese coffee w/matcha foam and coffee jelly.
A3. Creme Brulee Coffee
***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese Coffee w/ crème brûlée and coffee jelly.
A4. Dizzy Coffee
Traditional Vietnamese coffee.
A5. Coconut Cream Coffee
Coconut smoothie w/coffee foam, coconut flakes and corn flakes.
A6. Breaking Dawn Coffee
Taro secret sauce, milk and coffee foam.
A7. Eggy Coffee
Raw egg yolk, condensed milk w/ black coffee.
Black Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Housemade chocolate sauce w/ whole milk.
Hot Matcha Latte
Housemade matcha sauce w/ whole milk.
Ice Matcha Latte
Matcha sauce w/ milk.
B. FRAPPUCCINO
C. BREW TEA
E. FRUIT TEA
E1. Sunflower on The Field
Passion fruit w/ green tea.
E2. Dark Red In Sunset
Strawberry w/ sweet memes black tea.
E3. Crescent Moon
Peach w/ fortune black tea, peach jelly, peach slices.
E4. Light of Gold
Mango w/ oolong tea.
E5. Rainbow in The Sky
Passion fruit green tea w/ mango, grapes, kiwi, apple, strawberry dices.
E6. Green Day
Kiwi, cucumber w/ green tea.
E7. Glory Pearl
Lychee w/ lotus tea.
E8. Peach Perfection
Peach, lemongrass, orange w/ green tea.
E9. L.A. Life
Longan w/ lotus tea.
E10. Fame Of Lime
Lemongrass juice w/ honey, lime. *** non-cafein ***
E11. Shiny Ruby
Red plum w/ lotus tea.
F. FRESH JUICE
G. MILK TEA
G1. Sweet Memes MT
Sweet memes black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G2. Fortune MT
Fortune black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G3. Jasmine Green MT
Jasmine green tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G4. Oolong MT
Oolong tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G5. Fresh Taro MT
Taro w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. Notice: We use astral taro paste NOT taro powder like the other stores, so the taste of the drink isn't the same as in other stores. It tastes sweet, starchy, and nutty. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G6. Matcha MT
Matcha w/ green tea, dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G7. Fresh Mango MT
Mango w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G8. Fresh Strawberry MT
Strawberry w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G9. Rose MT
Rose w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G10. Thai MT
Thai tea w/ dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
H. CHEESE FOAM
H1. Sweet Memes CF
Sweet memes black tea w/ cheese foam.
H2. Fortune Tea CF
Fortune black tea w/ cheese foam.
H3. Oolong Tea CF
Oolong tea w/ cheese foam.
H4. Jasmine GT CF
Jasmine green tea w/ cheese foam.
H5. Lotus Tea CF
Lotus tea w/ cheese foam.
H6. Butterfly Pea CF
Butterfly flower tea w/ cheese foam.
H7. Rose Tea CF
Rose flower tea w/ cheese foam.
I. DIRTY BOBA
I1. Dirty Boba Fresh Milk
Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I2. Dirty Boba Almond Milk
Almond milk w/ brown sugar boba. — Dairy-free — *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk
Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I4. Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk
Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I5. Creme Brûlée Taro Milk
Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
J. SMOOTHIE
J1. Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh strawberry blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J2. Mango Smoothie
Fresh mango blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J3. Peach Smoothie
Fresh peach blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J4. Avocado Smoothie
Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie
Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J6. Very Berry Smoothie
Blueberry, blackberry, rasberry, strawberry blended w/ non dairy creamer.
J7. Durian Smoothie
Durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J8. Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Fresh strawberry, banana blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
K. FRUIT MOJITO
L. FRUIT YOGURT
M. FRUIT YAKULT
M1. Kiwi Yakult
Fresh kiwi and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
M2. Mango Yakult
Fresh mango and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
M3. Strawberry Yakult
Fresh strawberry and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
Misc.
N. DESSERT
N1. Golden Fruit Sticky Rice
-VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE- Seasonal Fruit (Golden Kiwi/ Mango), coconut sticky rice, coconut cream sauce, roasted mungbean. *** Ask staffs for which fruit is available ***
N2. Matcha Tiramisu
Matcha tiramisu, lady finger, topped with seasonal fruit.
N3. Raindrop On The Boat
-VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE- Unflavor jiggle jelly, soybean flour, brown sugar syrup.
N4. Thai Creamy Fruit
-GLUTEN FREE- Jackfruit, logan, pandan jelly, coconut cream, coconut jelly, herbal jelly, toddy palm, durian*(optional), crushed ice. *The durian is tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.
N5. Cheese Flan Coco
-GLUTEN FREE- Cheese flan, coconut cream sauce, black coffee, crushed ice.
N6. Smashed Young Coconut
-GLUTEN FREE- Young coconut, crystal boba, basil seed, coconut jelly, toddy palm, coconut cream, coconut cream sauce, roasted coconut.
O. SOUFFLÉ PANCAKE
O1. Classic Soufflé Pancake
Topped with slices butter, whipping cream, vanilla ice cream and honey syrup.
O2. Matcha Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made matcha sauce, served with matcha ice cream and whipping cream.
O3. Strawberry Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made strawberry sauce, served with slices of strawberry, strawberry ice cream and whipping cream.
O4. Milk Tea Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made milk tea sauce, served with brown sugar boba and milk tea ice cream.
O5. Mango Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made mango sauce, served with mango dices, mango ice cream and whipping cream.
O6. Chocolate Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made chocolate sauce, served with chocolate sprinkle, chocolate ice cream and whipping cream.
O7. Creme Brûlée Soufflé Pancake
Topped with house-made crème brûlée sauce, served with vanilla ice cream and whipping cream.
P. SHIBUYA TOAST
P1. Classic Honey Fruit Toast
Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, fruits, powder sugar and syrup.
P2. Matcha Fruit Toast
Topped with matcha ice cream, whipping cream, fruits, powder sugar and special matcha sauce.
P3. Cheddar Cheese Toast
Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, shredded cheese and special cream cheese sauce.
P4. Salted Egg Yolk Toast
Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipping cream, special salted egg sauce and egg yolk crumbs .
P5. Milk Tea Toast
Topped with milk tea ice cream, whipping cream, brown sugar boba and special milk tea sauce.
P6. Dalgona Coffee Nutella Toast
Topped with chocolate ice cream, dalgona coffee, nutella, almond cookie, chocolate drizzle and whipping cream.
P7. Chocolate Toast
Topped with chocolate ice cream, special chocolate sauce, strawberry, chocolate sprinkle, chocolate drizzle and whipping cream.
PS. Spooky Grave Toast
Charcoal toast, red velvet custard filling, scary candy, pumpkin cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipping cream.
WAFFLE
Vanilla Waffle
Chocolate Waffle
Pandan Leaf Waffle
Taro Waffle
Salted Egg Yolk Waffe
Salted egg waffle is served with ice cream, whipping cream and salted egg yolk sauce. ***Each order requires 7-10 minutes***
Waffle Stick
All waffles are freshly made when ordered. ***Each order requires 10-15 minutes***
1 Piece of Waffle
Only waffle. ***Each order requires 7-10 minutes***
DRIZZLE CROFFLE
Drizzle Croffle
Croffle is a compound word from Croissant and Waffle. Croffles are made by cooking croissant dough on a waffle pan. Croffle is served with ice cream, whipping cream and drizzle syrup. Pick your favorite ice cream and syrup flavor to be served with :
Supreme Croffle (Add on Fruits)
Add on fruits.
Q. MILLE CREPE
Q1. Matcha Crepe
***Matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into powdered form. Some common traits used to describe the overall flavor and texture of matcha include: vegetal, sweet, rich, creamy, wheatgrass, slightly astringent, full-bodied, and frothy.*** Matcha mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of matcha crepes and layers of matcha pastry cream.
Q2. Mango Crepe
Mango mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of mango crepes and layers of mango pastry cream.
Q3. Americano Coffee Crepe
Americano mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of chocolate coffee crepes and layers of coffee pastry cream.
Q4. Durian Crepe
NOTICE!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO EXCHANGE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ORDERED ALREADY. ***Durian is a tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.*** Durian mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of pandan leaf crepes and layers of durian pastry cream.
Whole Mille Crepe
PLEASE PRE-ORDER "TWO" DAYS IN ADVANCE!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109, Austin, TX 78704