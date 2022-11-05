Sweet Memes - Austin 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

Q4. Durian Crepe

$8.50

NOTICE!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO EXCHANGE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ORDERED ALREADY. ***Durian is a tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.*** Durian mille crepe is all about the layers. It is the combination between several layers of pandan leaf crepes and layers of durian pastry cream.