Cedar Door

review star

No reviews yet

201 Brazos St

Austin, TX 78701

FOOD

SNACKS

Trio

Trio

$15.00

house made queso, guac, salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00
White Wings

White Wings

$12.00

chicken breast, jalapeño, bacon, buffalo sauce, served with carrots & celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Smoked Bone-In Wings

Smoked Bone-In Wings

$12.00

six bone-in wings, house dry rub or buffalo, served with carrots & celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Crispy Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

brussels, sweet chili glaze, bacon

Tajin Fries

Tajin Fries

$9.00

tajin, parmesan, honey aioli, parsley

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

lemon pepper, parmesan crema

Pepita Dip

Pepita Dip

$11.00

toasted pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime, tortilla chips

Side Fries

$6.00

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

romaine, croutons, avocado-Caesar dressing, parmesan

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

romaine, croutons, avocado-Caesar dressing, parmesan

House Salad Large

$12.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, jack cheese, house vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$7.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, jack cheese, house vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, corn, red peppers, beans, tortilla strips, jack cheese cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Tortilla Soup Bowl

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.00

chicken, cotija, avocado, tortilla strips

Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.00

chicken, cotija, avocado, tortilla strips

SANDWICHES

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chimichurri chicken breast, bacon, guac, swiss, chipotle aioli, LTO, jalapeño cheese roll

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

pickles, slaw, cheddar, crispy onions, challa bun

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$15.00

brie, tomatoes, spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, texas toast

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

roast beef, caramelized onion, swiss, horsey sauce, baguette, au jus

Fried Chicken Club

$16.00

BURGERS

Brazos Burger

Brazos Burger

$16.00

LTO, cheddar, challa bun

2nd Street Burger

2nd Street Burger

$18.00

bourbon-bacon jam, bleu cheese, LTO, challa bun

Impossible Burger

$16.00

veggie burger, LTO, challa bun

TACOS

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

pineapple tajin salsa, candied jalapeños, cabbage, bbq sauce, flour tortillas

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

coleslaw, cotija, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, flour tortillas

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

grilled chicken, pickled peach, grilled corn, lettuce, red onion, salsa verde, corn tortillas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

beer battered, house hot sauce, slaw, guac, pickled peppers, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas

Vegan Al Pastor Tacos

Vegan Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

soy-based pork, adobo, pineapple, onion, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortillas

ENTREES

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

Yukon mashed potatoes, bacon-braised collard greens, jalapeño gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Yukon mashed potatoes, bacon-braised collard greens, jalapeño gravy

KIDS

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

SAUCES/DRESSINGS

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipolte Aioli

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Parmesan Crema

$0.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Side Mash

$5.00

Side Mash and Gravy

$6.00

Sub Mustard

N/A BEV

SODA

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

SI Red Bull

$3.00

SI SF Red Bull

$3.00

SI Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

WATER

Waterloo Sparkling Can

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

SI Waterloo Sparkling Can

$3.00

SI Topo Chico

$3.00

JUICE

Grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A pub menu with all-natural meats, a large beer selection & the signature martini plus a large deck.

Website

Location

201 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

