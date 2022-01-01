Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.00
garlic, parmesan, rosemary
Served with Lou's Spicy Green Sauce
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.95
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.00
garlic, parmesan, rosemary
Served with Lou's Spicy Green Sauce
More about Lou's Eastside
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Wings - Garlic Parmesan-Speciality Flavor$24.00
Special Flavor of The Day -Oak Smoked and tossed to order in a special homemade Sauce.
1/2 Dozen Wings - Garlic Parmesan- Special Daily Flavor$12.00
- Special Flavor of The Day - Oak Smoked and tossed to order in a special homemade Sauce.
More about The Switch
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Broccolini$6.00
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern

