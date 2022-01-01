Garlic parmesan in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Parmesan Garlic Fries
|$6.00
garlic, parmesan, rosemary
Served with Lou's Spicy Green Sauce
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$6.95
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Parmesan Garlic Fries
|$6.00
garlic, parmesan, rosemary
Served with Lou's Spicy Green Sauce
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|1 Dozen Wings - Garlic Parmesan-Speciality Flavor
|$24.00
Special Flavor of The Day -Oak Smoked and tossed to order in a special homemade Sauce.
|1/2 Dozen Wings - Garlic Parmesan- Special Daily Flavor
|$12.00
- Special Flavor of The Day - Oak Smoked and tossed to order in a special homemade Sauce.