Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
South Austin
Red sauce base, prosciutto, goat cheese, wild arugula tossed in our home made honey balsamic wine vinaigrette.
Four Cheese
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Margherita
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$8.25
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

