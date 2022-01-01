Go
Lazarus Brewing Co.

Purveyors of small batch beer, house roasted coffee, Mexican street food, and joy!

TACOS

1902 E. 6th Street • $

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

Frijoles, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, refried black beans, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Chorizo, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, chorizo, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Pollo Verde (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with shredded chicken in a salsa verde and topped with onion and cilantro
Migas, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, crispy tortilla strips, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Carnitas (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with citrus braised carnitas and topped with onion and cilantro
Frijoles & Queso (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with refried black beans, Monterey jack cheese, and topped with onion and cilantro
Pollo Verde Bowl$11.00
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and pollo verde. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
Carne Asada (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with seasoned grilled skirt steak and onions and topped with fresh onion and cilantro
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$3.50
Served on a flour tortilla (corn available by request) with eggs, bacon, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo
Al Pastor (After 11AM)$4.00
Served street style on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with adobo marinated pork and pineapple and topped with onion and cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1902 E. 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
